Slack
Join our community channel and speak directly with a Stytch auth expert.
Support packagesAll customers have access to our Free support tier. Our team is available to answer your questions about Stytch, help you design your integration, and troubleshoot issues. For customers who need more robust support, we offer Premium and Enterprise support packages that offer dedicated Slack channels, priority support, and guaranteed response times. Contact our Sales team if you’re interested in upgrading your support package.
|Free
|Premium
|Enterprise
|Developer support Slack
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Email support
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Dedicated Slack channel
|✅
|✅
|Priority response times
|✅
|✅
|Support onboarding session
|✅
|✅
|Response time SLAs
|✅
|Named support
|✅
|Root cause analysis
|As available
|Reasonable efforts
|All P1 incidents
|Pricing
|Free
|$1,000/month
|Contact sales