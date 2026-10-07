Slack Join our community channel and speak directly with a Stytch auth expert. Email support Contact us at support@stytch.com with any questions.

​ Support packages

All customers have access to our Free support tier. Our team is available to answer your questions about Stytch, help you design your integration, and troubleshoot issues.

Premium and Enterprise support packages that offer dedicated Slack channels, priority support, and guaranteed response times. For customers who need more robust support, we offerandsupport packages that offer dedicated Slack channels, priority support, and guaranteed response times. Contact our Sales team if you’re interested in upgrading your support package.