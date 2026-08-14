magicLinks.email.invite wraps the Send Invite Email endpoint.
Use this method to invite a new to an via email.
The
RBAC Enforced MethodThis method requires a valid Session for a member with permission to perform the Action on the Resource.Before using this method, enable Member actions & organization modifications in the Frontend SDK page. To learn more, see our RBAC guide.
organization_id will be automatically inferred from the logged-in Member’s session.
To revoke an existing invite, use the Delete Member method. This will both delete the invited Member from the target Organization and revoke all existing invite emails.
Parameters
The email address of the user that the currently logged-in Member would like to invite to their Organization.
The URL that the Member clicks from the invite Email Magic Link. This URL should be an endpoint in the backend server that verifies the request by querying Stytch’s authenticate endpoint and finishes the invite flow.If this value is not passed, the default
invite_redirect_url that you set in your Dashboard is used. If you have not set a default
invite_redirect_url, an error is returned.
Use a custom template for invite emails. By default, it will use your default email template. Templates can be added in the Stytch dashboard using our built-in customization options or custom HTML templates with type “Magic Links - Invite”.
The expiration of the Magic Link sent in the invite email, in minutes. Defaults to 7 days. The minimum expiration is 5 minutes and the maximum is 10080 mins (7 days).
The name of the Member.
Roles to explicitly assign to this Member.
An arbitrary JSON object of application-specific data. These fields can be edited directly by the frontend SDK, and should not be used to store critical information. See the Metadata resource for complete field behavior details.
Used to determine which language to use when sending the user this delivery method. Parameter is an IETF BCP 47 language tag, e.g. “en”.Supported languages are English (“en”), Spanish (“es”), French (“fr”) and Brazilian Portuguese (“pt-br”); if no value is provided, the copy defaults to English.
Response
The ID of the invited Member.
The invited Member.
Show properties
Show properties
Globally unique UUID that identifies a specific Organization.
Globally unique UUID that identifies a specific Member.
The email address of the Member.
Whether or not the Member’s email address is verified.
The status of the Member. The possible values are:
pending,
invited,
active, or
deleted.
The name of the Member.
An array of registered SAML Connection or OIDC Connection objects the Member has authenticated with.
Show sso_registration properties
Show sso_registration properties
Sets whether the Member is enrolled in MFA.
Identifies the Member as a break glass user - someone who has permissions to authenticate into an Organization by bypassing the Organization’s settings.A break glass account is typically used for emergency purposes to gain access outside of normal authentication procedures. Refer to the Organization object and its
auth_methods and
allowed_auth_methods fields for more details.
Globally unique UUID that identifies a Member’s password.
A list of OAuth registrations for this Member.
Show oauth_registrations properties
Show oauth_registrations properties
Denotes the OAuth identity provider that the user has authenticated with, e.g. Google, Microsoft, GitHub etc.
The unique identifier for the User within a given OAuth provider. Also commonly called the sub or “Subject field” in OAuth protocols.
If available, the
profile_picture_url is a URL of the User’s profile picture set in the OAuth identity provider that the User has authenticated with, e.g. Google profile picture.
If available, the locale is the Member’s locale set in the OAuth identity provider that the user has authenticated with.
The unique ID of an OAuth registration.
Sets whether the Member is enrolled in MFA.If true, the Member must complete an MFA step whenever they wish to log in to their Organization.If false, the Member only needs to complete an MFA step if the Organization’s MFA policy is set to
REQUIRED_FOR_ALL.
The Member’s phone number. A Member may only have one phone number.The phone number should be in E.164 format (i.e. +1XXXXXXXXXX).
Whether or not the Member’s phone number is verified.
A list of retired email addresses for this Member. A previously active email address can be marked as retired in one of two ways:
- It’s replaced with a new primary email address during an explicit Member update.
- A new email address is surfaced by an OAuth, SAML or OIDC provider. In this case the new email address becomes the Member’s primary email address and the old primary email address is retired. A retired email address cannot be used by other Members in the same Organization. However, unlinking retired email addresses allows them to be subsequently re-used by other Organization Members. Retired email addresses can be unlinked using the Unlink Retired Email endpoint.
An arbitrary JSON object for storing application-specific data or identity-provider-specific data.
An arbitrary JSON object of application-specific data. These fields can be edited directly by the frontend SDK, and should not be used to store critical information. See the Metadata resource for complete field behavior details.
Explicit or implicit Roles assigned to this Member, along with details about the role assignment source. See the RBAC guide for more information about role assignment.
Show roles properties
Show roles properties
The unique identifier of the RBAC Role, provided by the developer and intended to be human-readable.Reserved
role_ids that are predefined by Stytch include:
stytch_member
stytch_admin
A list of sources for this role assignment. A role assignment can come from multiple sources - for example, the Role could be both explicitly assigned and implicitly granted from the Member’s email domain.
Show sources properties
Show sources properties
The type of role assignment. The possible values are:
direct_assignment– an explicitly assigned Role. Directly assigned roles can be updated by passing in the roles argument to the Update Member endpoint.
email_assignment– an implicit Role granted by the Member’s email domain, regardless of their login method. Email implicit role assignments can be updated by passing in the
rbac_email_implicit_role_assignmentsargument to the Update Organization endpoint.
sso_connection– an implicit Role granted by the Member’s SSO connection. This is currently only available for SAML connections and not for OIDC. If the Member has a SAML Member registration with the given connection, this role assignment will appear in the list. However, for authorization check purposes (in sessions authenticate or in any endpoint that enforces RBAC with session headers), the Member will only be granted the Role if their session contains an authentication factor with the specified SAML connection. SAML connection implicit role assignments can be updated by passing in the
saml_connection_implicit_role_assignmentsargument to the Update SAML connection endpoint.
sso_connection_group– an implicit Role granted by the Member’s SSO connection and group. This is currently only available for SAML connections and not for OIDC. If the Member has a SAML Member registration with the given connection, and belongs to a specific group within the IdP, this role assignment will appear in the list. However, for authorization check purposes (in sessions authenticate or in any endpoint that enforces RBAC with session headers), the Member will only be granted the role if their session contains an authentication factor with the specified SAML connection.
scim_connection_group– an implicit Role granted by the Member’s SCIM connection and group. If the Member has a SCIM Member registration with the given connection, and belongs to a specific group within the IdP, this role assignment will appear in the list. SCIM group implicit role assignments can be updated by passing in the
scim_group_implicit_role_assignmentsargument to the Update SCIM connection endpoint.
An object containing additional metadata about the source assignment. The fields will vary depending on the role assignment type as follows:
direct_assignment– no additional details.
email_assignment– will contain the email domain that granted the assignment.
sso_connection– will contain the
connection_idof the SAML connection that granted the assignment.
sso_connection_group– will contain the
connection_idof the SAML connection and the name of the group that granted the assignment.
scim_connection_group– will contain the
connection_idof the SAML connection and the
group_idthat granted the assignment.
Whether or not the Member has the
stytch_admin Role. This Role is automatically granted to Members who create an Organization through the discovery flow. See the RBAC guide for more details on this Role.
The date and time the Member was created.
The date and time the Member was last updated.
The Organization that the Member was invited to.
Show organization properties
Show organization properties
Globally unique UUID that identifies a specific Organization. The
organization_id is critical to perform operations on an Organization, so be sure to preserve this value. You may also use the
organization_slug or
organization_external_id here as a convenience.
The name of the Organization. Must be between 1 and 128 characters in length.
The image URL of the Organization logo.
The unique URL slug of the Organization.The slug only accepts alphanumeric characters and the following reserved characters:
- . _ ~. Must be between 2 and 128 characters in length.Wherever an
organization_id is expected in a path or request parameter, you may also use the
organization_slug as a convenience.
An array of active SAML Connection references or OIDC Connection references.
An array of email domains that allow invites or JIT provisioning for new Members. This list is enforced when either
email_invites or
email_jit_provisioning is set to
RESTRICTEDCommon domains such as gmail.com are not allowed. See the full list of disallowed common email domains.
The authentication setting that controls how a new Member can be provisioned by authenticating via Email Magic Link or OAuth. The accepted values are:
RESTRICTED– only new Members with verified emails that comply with
email_allowed_domainscan be provisioned upon authentication via Email Magic Link or OAuth
NOT_ALLOWED– the default setting, disables JIT provisioning via Email Magic Link and OAuth
The setting that controls which authentication methods can be used by Members of an Organization. The accepted values are:
ALL_ALLOWED– the default setting which allows all authentication methods to be used
RESTRICTED– only methods that comply with
allowed_auth_methodscan be used for authentication. This setting does not apply to Members with
is_breakglassset to true
An array of allowed authentication methods. This list is enforced when
auth_methods is set to
RESTRICTED. The list’s accepted values are:
sso,
magic_link,
email_otp,
password,
google_oauth,
microsoft_oauth,
slack_oauth,
github_oauth, and
hubspot_oauth.
The default connection used for SSO when there are multiple active connections.
The authentication setting that controls how a new Member can JIT provision into an Organization by tenant. The accepted values are:
RESTRICTED– only new Members with tenants in
allowed_oauth_tenantscan JIT provision via tenant
NOT_ALLOWED– the default setting, disables JIT provisioning by OAuth Tenant
A map of allowed OAuth tenants. If this field is not passed in, the Organization will not allow JIT provisioning by OAuth Tenant. Allowed keys are “slack”, “hubspot”, and “github”.
Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.
The HTTP status code of the response. Stytch follows standard HTTP response status code patterns, e.g. 2XX values equate to success, 3XX values are redirects, 4XX are client errors, and 5XX are server errors.