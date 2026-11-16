Get started with the Stytch iOS B2B SDK for building secure authentication flows for business applications

Public beta. If you are instead looking for the stable version, please see These docs are for our new Kotlin Multiplatform SDK, which is in. If you are instead looking for the stable version, please see stytch-ios and the usage docs here

The Stytch SDKs provide methods that communicate directly with the Stytch API, allowing you to easily authenticate your users without adding extra endpoints to your backend.

The Stytch iOS B2B SDK is a headless Kotlin Multiplatform library distributed as a Swift package. It provides a Swift-native async/await API for all Stytch B2B authentication methods including SSO, SCIM provisioning, and multi-org discovery, with idiomatic Swift wrappers generated by SKIE

Swift package

StytchB2BSDK iOS Swift package for the Stytch B2B SDK GitHub

Authentication methods

The StytchB2B client exposes the following namespaces:

Namespace Description magicLinks Email magic link authentication otp One-time passcodes via SMS and email passwords Password-based authentication oauth OAuth flows (Google and others) with org-level and discovery modes sso SAML and OIDC SSO authentication totp Time-based one-time passcode (authenticator app) discovery Cross-org discovery: list and join organizations session Session management members Member account management organizations Organization management recoveryCodes Recovery code management scim SCIM provisioning rbac Role-based access control dfp Device fingerprinting

Compatibility and requirements