"Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong."

"error_message" : "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong." ,

"Too many requests have been made."

"error_message" : "Too many requests have been made." ,

"The IDP client requested could not be found."

"error_message" : "The IDP client requested could not be found." ,

This endpoint uses your Custom Domain

We recommend using the Custom Domain whenever possible. This ensures the issuer on authorization responses matches the advertised issuer. For backwards compatibility reasons, this endpoint is also available at https://test.stytch.com/v1/public/${projectId}/oauth2/token .

The refresh_token grant type is used to periodically exchange a refresh token for a new access token without user interaction. When using the refresh_token grant type, a refresh_token must be provided.

This endpoint returns different responses depending on the client being used:

If a First Party Public or Third Party Public client is used, the original refresh token sent in the request will be rotated out and a new refresh_token will be present in the response. You must save this new token for next time. Each refresh token has an expiry of 3 months from issuance.

will be present in the response. You must save this new token for next time. Each refresh token has an expiry of 3 months from issuance. If a First Party Confidential or Third Party Confidential client is used, no token rotation will occur. The refresh token used in the request will remain valid for future use and no new refresh_token will be present in the response. The refresh token has an initial expiry of 3 months, and each use extends its lifetime by another 3 months.

access_token_expiry_minutes field, which defaults to one hour. Connected App Access Tokens are JWTs signed with the project’s JWKS . Access Tokens expiry is controlled by the client’sfield, which defaults to one hour.

You can validate and examine your access and refresh tokens by using the Token Introspection Endpoint

Access token JWTs can be validated locally by using a Stytch Backend SDK , or any library that supports the JWT protocol.

Unlike other Stytch API endpoints, this endpoint is not authenticated with a project_id and project_secret pair. Instead, it is authenticated via the client_id and client_secret of an active Connected App Client within the current project.

This endpoint is an RFC-6749 compliant token issuing endpoint.

This endpoint supports passing the client_id and client_secret within the request body as well as within a HTTP-Basic Auth header.

and within the request body as well as within a HTTP-Basic Auth header. This endpoint supports both application/json and application/x-www-form-urlencoded content types.

​ client_id string required The ID of the Connected App client.

​ client_secret string required The secret of the Connected App client. Required for confidential clients

​ grant_type string required The OAuth2 defined grant type that should be used to acquire an access token. Either authorization_code or refresh_token is supported for Connected App clients. An error will be returned if this parameter is omitted.

​ refresh_token string required A refresh token previously issued to the client. This field is required when using the refresh_token grant.

​ access_token string The access token granted to the client. Access tokens are JWTs signed with the project’s JWKS.

​ refresh_token string An opaque token that may be used in the future to retrieve a new access token. Only returned if the offline_access scope is granted.

​ token_type string The type of the returned access token. Today, this value will always be equal to “bearer”