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The passwords.resetBySession method wraps the Reset By Session API endpoint. If this method succeeds, the user will be logged in, granted an active session, and the session cookies will be minted and stored in the browser. You can listen for successful login events anywhere in the codebase with the stytch.session.onChange() method or useStytchSession hook if you are using React.

Parameters

string
required
The password for the user. Any UTF8 character is allowed, e.g. spaces, emojis, non-English characters, etc.
int
required
Set the session lifetime to be this many minutes from now. This will return both an opaque session_token and session_jwt for this session, which will automatically be stored either in the browser cookies if you’re using our JavaScript SDK, or in the iOS Keychain/ Android SharedPreferences if you’re using one of our mobile SDKs. The session_jwt will have a fixed lifetime of five minutes regardless of the underlying session duration, and will be automatically refreshed by the SDK in the background over time. This value must be a minimum of 5 and may not exceed the maximum session duration minutes value set in the Frontend SDK page of the Stytch Dashboard. A successful authentication will continue to extend the session this many minutes.

Response

string
The unique ID of the affected User.
object
The user object affected by call. See the User object for complete response field details.
string
A secret token for a given Stytch Session.
string
The JSON Web Token (JWT) for a given Stytch Session.
object
If you initiate a Session, by including session_duration_minutes in your authenticate call, you’ll receive a full Session object in the response. See Session object for complete response fields.
object
If Protected Auth is enabled and returned fingerprinting results, the user_device response field will contain information about the user’s device attributes.
string
Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.
number
The HTTP status code of the response. Stytch follows standard HTTP response status code patterns, e.g. 2XX values equate to success, 3XX values are redirects, 4XX are client errors, and 5XX are server errors.