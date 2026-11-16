The Stytch SDKs provide methods that communicate directly with the Stytch API, allowing you to easily authenticate your users without adding extra endpoints to your backend. The Stytch iOS Consumer SDK is a headless Kotlin Multiplatform library distributed as a Swift package. It provides a Swift-native async/await API for all Stytch consumer authentication methods, with idiomatic Swift wrappers generated by SKIE.
These docs are for our new Kotlin Multiplatform SDK, which is in Public beta. If you are instead looking for the stable version, please see stytch-ios and the usage docs here.
Swift package
StytchConsumerSDK
iOS Swift package for the Stytch Consumer SDK
Authentication methodsThe
StytchConsumer client exposes the following namespaces:
|Namespace
|Description
otp
|One-time passcodes via SMS, email, or WhatsApp
magicLinks
|Email magic link authentication
passwords
|Password-based authentication
oauth
|OAuth flows (Google, Apple, and others)
passkeys
|WebAuthn / passkey authentication
biometrics
|Biometric authentication (Face ID / Touch ID)
totp
|Time-based one-time passcode (authenticator app)
crypto
|Crypto wallet authentication
session
|Session management
user
|User account management
dfp
|Device fingerprinting
Compatibility and requirements
- Minimum iOS version: 15.0
- Language: Swift (async/await API)
- Distribution: Swift Package Manager