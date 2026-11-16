Get started with the Stytch iOS Consumer SDK for building secure authentication flows

Public beta. If you are instead looking for the stable version, please see These docs are for our new Kotlin Multiplatform SDK, which is in. If you are instead looking for the stable version, please see stytch-ios and the usage docs here

The Stytch SDKs provide methods that communicate directly with the Stytch API, allowing you to easily authenticate your users without adding extra endpoints to your backend.

The Stytch iOS Consumer SDK is a headless Kotlin Multiplatform library distributed as a Swift package. It provides a Swift-native async/await API for all Stytch consumer authentication methods, with idiomatic Swift wrappers generated by SKIE

Swift package

StytchConsumerSDK iOS Swift package for the Stytch Consumer SDK GitHub

Authentication methods

The StytchConsumer client exposes the following namespaces:

Namespace Description otp One-time passcodes via SMS, email, or WhatsApp magicLinks Email magic link authentication passwords Password-based authentication oauth OAuth flows (Google, Apple, and others) passkeys WebAuthn / passkey authentication biometrics Biometric authentication (Face ID / Touch ID) totp Time-based one-time passcode (authenticator app) crypto Crypto wallet authentication session Session management user User account management dfp Device fingerprinting

Compatibility and requirements