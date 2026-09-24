The authenticate method wraps the authenticate OAuth API endpoint which validates the OAuth token passed in. If this method succeeds, the user will be logged in, granted an active session, and the session cookies will be minted and stored in the browser.

​ token string required The token to authenticate.

​ Configuration object required Additional configuration. Show properties ​ session_duration_minutes int required session_jwt will have a fixed lifetime of five minutes regardless of the underlying session duration, and will be automatically refreshed by the SDK in the background over time. This value must be a minimum of 5 and may not exceed the maximum session duration minutes value set in the Set the session lifetime to be this many minutes from now. This will return both an opaque session_token and session_jwt for this session, which will automatically be stored either in the browser cookies if you’re using our JavaScript SDK, or in the iOS Keychain/ Android SharedPreferences if you’re using one of our mobile SDKs. Thewill have a fixed lifetime of five minutes regardless of the underlying session duration, and will be automatically refreshed by the SDK in the background over time. This value must be a minimum of 5 and may not exceed the maximum session duration minutes value set in the Frontend SDK page of the Stytch Dashboard. A successful authentication will continue to extend the session this many minutes.

​ provider_subject string The unique identifier for the User within a given OAuth provider. Also commonly called the “sub” or “Subject field” in OAuth protocols.

​ provider_type string Denotes the OAuth identity provider that the user has authenticated with, e.g. Google, Facebook, GitHub etc.

​ profile_picture_url string required If available, the profile_picture_url is a url of the user’s profile picture set in OAuth identity the provider that the user has authenticated with, e.g. Facebook profile picture.

​ locale string required If available, the locale is the user’s locale set in the OAuth identity provider that the user has authenticated with.

​ provider_values object required The provider values object. Show properties ​ access_token string required The access token that you may use to access the user’s data in the provider’s API. ​ id_token string required The ID token returned by the OAuth provider. ID Tokens are JWTs that contain structured information about a user. The exact content of each ID Token varies from provider to provider. ID Tokens are returned from OAuth providers that conform to the [OpenID Connect]( https://openid.net/foundation/ OpenID Connect) specification, which is based on OAuth. ​ refresh_token string required The refresh token that you may use to refresh a user’s session within the provider’s API. ​ scopes array[string] required The OAuth scopes included for a given provider. See each provider’s section above to see which scopes are included by default and how to add custom scopes. ​ expires_at string required The timestamp when the access token expires. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.

​ user_id string The unique ID of the affected User.

​ user object The user object affected by call. See the User object for complete response field details. Show properties ​ created_at string The timestamp of the User’s creation. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z. ​ crypto_wallets array[objects] An array contains a list of all crypto wallets for a given User in the Stytch API. Show properties ​ crypto_wallet_id string The unique ID for a crypto wallet ​ crypto_wallet_address string The actual blockchain address of the User’s crypto wallet. ​ crypto_wallet_type string The blockchain that the User’s crypto wallet operates on, e.g. Ethereum, Solana, etc. ​ verified boolean If this method has been successfully authenticated by the User. ​ emails array[objects] An array of email objects for the User. Show properties ​ email_id string The unique ID of a specific email address. ​ email string The email address. ​ verified boolean If this method has been successfully authenticated by the User. ​ name object The name of the User. Each field in the name object is optional. Show properties ​ first_name string The first name of the user. ​ middle_name string The middle name(s) of the user. ​ last_name string The last name of the user. ​ trusted_metadata object The trusted_metadata field contains an arbitrary JSON object of application-specific data. See the Metadata reference for complete field behavior details. ​ untrusted_metadata object cannot be used to store critical information. See the The untrusted_metadata field contains an arbitrary JSON object of application-specific data. Untrusted metadata can be edited by end users directly via the SDK, andSee the Metadata reference for complete field behavior details. ​ phone_numbers array[objects] An array of phone number objects linked to the User. Show properties ​ phone_id string The unique ID for the phone number. ​ phone_number string The phone number. ​ verified boolean If this method has been successfully authenticated by the User. ​ providers array[objects] An array of OAuth provider objects linked to the User. Show properties ​ oauth_user_registration_id string The unique ID for an OAuth registration. ​ provider_subject string The unique identifier for the User within a given OAuth provider. Also commonly called the “sub” or “Subject field” in OAuth protocols. ​ provider_type string Denotes the OAuth identity provider that the user has authenticated with, e.g. Google, Facebook, GitHub etc. ​ profile_picture_url string If available, the profile_picture_url is a url of the User’s profile picture set in OAuth identity the provider that the User has authenticated with, e.g. Facebook profile picture. ​ locale string If available, the locale is the User’s locale set in the OAuth identity provider that the user has authenticated with. ​ password object The password object is returned for users with a password. Show properties ​ password_id string The unique ID of a specific password ​ requires_reset boolean Indicates whether this password requires a password reset ​ status string The status of the User. The possible values are pending and active . ​ totps array[objects] An array containing a list of all TOTP instances for a given User in the Stytch API. Show properties ​ totp_id string The unique ID for a TOTP instance. ​ verified boolean If this method has been successfully authenticated by the User. ​ user_id string The unique ID of the affected User. ​ webauthn_registrations array[objects] An array that contains a list of all Passkey or WebAuthn registrations for a given User in the Stytch API. Show properties ​ webauthn_registration_id string The unique ID for the Passkey or WebAuthn registration. ​ domain string The domain on which Passkey or WebAuthn registration was started. This will be the domain of your app. ​ user_agent string The user agent of the User. ​ authenticator_type string The authenticator_type string displays the requested authenticator type of the Passkey or WebAuthn device. The two valid types are “platform” and “cross-platform”. If no value is present, the Passkey or WebAuthn device was created without an authenticator type preference. ​ verified boolean If this method has been successfully authenticated by the User. ​ name string The name of the Passkey or WebAuthn registration. ​ biometric_registrations array[objects] An array that contains a list of all biometric registrations for a given User in the Stytch API. Show properties ​ biometric_registration_id string The unique ID for a biometric registration. ​ verified boolean If this method has been successfully authenticated by the User. ​ roles array[strings] Roles assigned to this User. See the RBAC guide for more information about role assignment.

​ session_token string A secret token for a given Stytch Session.

​ session_jwt string The JSON Web Token (JWT) for a given Stytch Session.

​ session object If you initiate a Session, by including session_duration_minutes in your authenticate call, you’ll receive a full Session object in the response. See Session object for complete response fields. Show properties ​ session_id string A unique identifier for a specific Session. ​ user_id string The unique ID of the affected User. ​ authentication_factors array[objects] An array of different authentication factors that comprise a Session. ​ started_at string The timestamp when the Session was created. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z. ​ last_accessed_at string The timestamp when the Session was last accessed. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z. ​ expires_at string The timestamp when the Session expires. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z. ​ attributes object Provided attributes help with fraud detection. Show properties ​ ip_address string The IP address of the user. ​ user_agent string The user agent of the User. ​ custom_claims map The custom claims map for a Session. Claims can be added to a session during a Sessions authenticate call. ​ roles array[string] A list of the roles associated with the session.

​ user_device object If Protected Auth is enabled and returned fingerprinting results, the user_device response field will contain information about the user’s device attributes. Show properties ​ ip_address string The IP address of the user’s device. ​ ip_address_details object Information about the ip_address. Show properties ​ is_new boolean Whether this ip_address has been seen before for this user. ​ first_seen_at string When this ip_address was first seen for this user. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z. ​ last_seen_at string When this ip_address was last seen for this user. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z. ​ ip_geo_country string The country code where the IP address is located. ​ ip_geo_country_details object Information about the ip_geo_country. Show properties ​ is_new boolean Whether this ip_geo_country has been seen before for this user. ​ first_seen_at string When this ip_geo_country was first seen for this user. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z. ​ last_seen_at string When this ip_geo_country was last seen for this user. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z. ​ ip_geo_city string The city where the IP address is located. ​ ip_geo_region string The region where the IP address is located.

​ request_id string Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.