Identity providers (IdPs), like Google, Apple, and GitHub, maintain user identity information and offer authentication services to developers and applications, so called relying parties.

This lets your users use a Single Sign-On (SSO) to login to your app without going through the extra step of creating an identity directly with your app.

In addition to offering identity management, IdPs often expose extensive functionality in their platform via API, e.g. reading and creating Google Calendar events or creating repos within GitHub. When you use Stytch OAuth, we automatically initiate a session with the IdP and return the necessary tokens to build on top of the provider’s API.

Identity provider details

Even though OAuth is a standard, IdPs can sometimes vary in data models and nomenclature within their own implementations. Stytch normalizes values and behavior as much as possible to ensure that you have a smooth integration with whichever providers you use.

The list below lists each OAuth provider we support and lets you know which values you should expect to see returned for each provider and the default session length. ”—” indicates that the value is not applicable to the provider in question.