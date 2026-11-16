"Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong."

"error_message" : "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong." ,

"A user with the specified email already exists for this project."

"error_message" : "A user with the specified email already exists for this project." ,

A client-side endpoint (can only be queried from the user’s browser) that starts the Microsoft OAuth flow. This endpoint generates the Microsoft OAuth URL with all of the required fields and redirects a user to that URL. From there, the user signs into their Microsoft Account before getting redirected back to Stytch. After verifying the request, Stytch immediately redirects the user back to the login_redirect_url or signup_redirect_url URLs provided.

do not return email addresses for Microsoft OAuth users. For more information, see the Wereturn email addresses for Microsoft OAuth users. For more information, see the Email address behavior guide

Scopes

open_id , email , and profile scopes. You may add any additional Microsoft API scopes (see custom_scopes query parameter of /oauth/microsoft/start . By default our Microsoft OAuth integration includes, andscopes. You may add any additional Microsoft API scopes (see here for a complete list) as a space separated list in thequery parameter of

refresh_token , request the To receive a, request the offline_access custom scope

Additional provider parameters

Any parameters that should be forwarded to the OAuth provider can be passed as query parameters with the provider_ prefix. For example, some OAuth providers support a login_hint parameter that allows you to pre-populate the OAuth login flow with a suggested email address. To specify the login_hint parameter in your OAuth request, you’d you’d include provider_login_hint=exampleHint as a query parameter. We recommend consulting each OAuth provider’s documentation for a list of supported parameters.

Next steps

Once the user successfully authenticates with Microsoft, they’ll be redirected to the redirect URL that you provided at the start of the OAuth flow with a Stytch OAuth token. Collect the token from the URL query parameters, and call Authenticate OAuth token to complete authentication.

Path Parameters

public_token string required The public token found in your Stytch Dashboard . Since this endpoint must be called client-side, the public token authenticates the request instead of the project ID and secret.

login_redirect_url string The URL Stytch redirects to after the OAuth flow is completed for a user that already exists. This URL should be a route in your application which will run authenticate the oauth token and finish the login. The URL must be configured as a Login URL in the Redirect URL page . If the field is not specified, the default Login URL will be used.

signup_redirect_url string The URL Stytch redirects to after the OAuth flow is completed for a user that does not yet exist. This URL should be a route in your application which will run authenticate the oauth token and finish the login. The URL must be configured as a Signup URL in the Redirect URL page . If the field is not specified, the default Signup URL will be used.

custom_scopes string A space-separated list of custom scopes that you’d like to include. Note that this list must be URL encoded (e.g. the spaces must be expressed as %20).

provider_[parameter_name] string Any parameters that should be forwarded to the OAuth provider can be passed as query parameters with the provider_ prefix. For example, some OAuth providers support a login_hint parameter that allows you to pre-populate the OAuth login flow with a suggested email address. To specify the login_hint parameter in your OAuth request, include provider_login_hint=exampleHint as a query parameter. We recommend consulting each OAuth provider’s documentation for a list of supported parameters.

code_challenge string A base64url encoded SHA256 hash of a one time secret used to validate that the request starts and ends on the same device.

oauth_attach_token string A single-use token for connecting the Stytch User selection from an OAuth Attach request to the corresponding OAuth Start request.

Response

redirect_url string The url to redirect to. This should be done automatically by the browser.

status_code number The HTTP status code of the response. Stytch follows standard HTTP response status code patterns, e.g. 2XX values equate to success, 3XX values are redirects, 4XX are client errors, and 5XX are server errors.