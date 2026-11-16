Start
Microsoft
Start the Microsoft OAuth flow
// Client-side in the user's browser
const response = await fetch('https://test.stytch.com/v1/public/oauth/microsoft/start?public_token=YOUR_PUBLIC_TOKEN&login_redirect_url=https://yourapp.com/login&signup_redirect_url=https://yourapp.com/signup', {
method: 'GET',
});
{
"status_code": 302,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"redirect_url": "https://login.microsoftonline.com/common/oauth2/v2.0/authorize?access_type=offline&client_id=example-client-id&redirect_uri=https%3A%2F%2Fstytch.com%2Fv1%2Foauth%2Foauth-callback-test-d868b16b-3ecd-49ac-7fc6-e3d1051c5d65&response_type=code&scope=openid+email+profile&state=example-state",
}
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "duplicate_email",
"error_message": "A user with the specified email already exists for this project.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/400"
}
{
"status_code": 401,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "unauthorized_credentials",
"error_message": "Unauthorized credentials.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/401"
}
{
"status_code": 429,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "too_many_requests",
"error_message": "Too many requests have been made.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/429"
}
{
"status_code": 500,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "internal_server_error",
"error_message": "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/500"
}
GET
/
v1
/
public
/
oauth
/
microsoft
/
start
// Client-side in the user's browser
const response = await fetch('https://test.stytch.com/v1/public/oauth/microsoft/start?public_token=YOUR_PUBLIC_TOKEN&login_redirect_url=https://yourapp.com/login&signup_redirect_url=https://yourapp.com/signup', {
method: 'GET',
});
{
"status_code": 302,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"redirect_url": "https://login.microsoftonline.com/common/oauth2/v2.0/authorize?access_type=offline&client_id=example-client-id&redirect_uri=https%3A%2F%2Fstytch.com%2Fv1%2Foauth%2Foauth-callback-test-d868b16b-3ecd-49ac-7fc6-e3d1051c5d65&response_type=code&scope=openid+email+profile&state=example-state",
}
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "duplicate_email",
"error_message": "A user with the specified email already exists for this project.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/400"
}
{
"status_code": 401,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "unauthorized_credentials",
"error_message": "Unauthorized credentials.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/401"
}
{
"status_code": 429,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "too_many_requests",
"error_message": "Too many requests have been made.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/429"
}
{
"status_code": 500,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "internal_server_error",
"error_message": "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/500"
}
A client-side endpoint (can only be queried from the user’s browser) that starts the Microsoft OAuth flow. This endpoint generates the Microsoft OAuth URL with all of the required fields and redirects a user to that URL. From there, the user signs into their Microsoft Account before getting redirected back to Stytch. After verifying the request, Stytch immediately redirects the user back to the
login_redirect_url or
signup_redirect_url URLs provided.
We do not return email addresses for Microsoft OAuth users. For more information, see the Email address behavior guide.
ScopesBy default our Microsoft OAuth integration includes
open_id,
email, and
profile scopes. You may add any additional Microsoft API scopes (see here for a complete list) as a space separated list in the
custom_scopes query parameter of
/oauth/microsoft/start.
To receive a
refresh_token, request the offline_access custom scope.
Additional provider parametersAny parameters that should be forwarded to the OAuth provider can be passed as query parameters with the
provider_ prefix. For example, some OAuth providers support a
login_hint parameter that allows you to pre-populate the OAuth login flow with a suggested email address. To specify the
login_hint parameter in your OAuth request, you’d you’d include
provider_login_hint=exampleHint as a query parameter. We recommend consulting each OAuth provider’s documentation for a list of supported parameters.
Next stepsOnce the user successfully authenticates with Microsoft, they’ll be redirected to the redirect URL that you provided at the start of the OAuth flow with a Stytch OAuth token. Collect the token from the URL query parameters, and call Authenticate OAuth token to complete authentication.
Path Parameters
The public token found in your Stytch Dashboard. Since this endpoint must be called client-side, the public token authenticates the request instead of the project ID and secret.
The URL Stytch redirects to after the OAuth flow is completed for a user that already exists. This URL should be a route in your application which will run authenticate the oauth token and finish the login.The URL must be configured as a Login URL in the Redirect URL page. If the field is not specified, the default Login URL will be used.
The URL Stytch redirects to after the OAuth flow is completed for a user that does not yet exist. This URL should be a route in your application which will run authenticate the oauth token and finish the login.The URL must be configured as a Signup URL in the Redirect URL page. If the field is not specified, the default Signup URL will be used.
A space-separated list of custom scopes that you’d like to include. Note that this list must be URL encoded (e.g. the spaces must be expressed as %20).
Any parameters that should be forwarded to the OAuth provider can be passed as query parameters with the
provider_ prefix. For example, some OAuth providers support a
login_hint parameter that allows you to pre-populate the OAuth login flow with a suggested email address. To specify the
login_hint parameter in your OAuth request, include
provider_login_hint=exampleHint as a query parameter.We recommend consulting each OAuth provider’s documentation for a list of supported parameters.
A base64url encoded SHA256 hash of a one time secret used to validate that the request starts and ends on the same device.
A single-use token for connecting the Stytch User selection from an OAuth Attach request to the corresponding OAuth Start request.
Response
The HTTP status code of the response. Stytch follows standard HTTP response status code patterns, e.g. 2XX values equate to success, 3XX values are redirects, 4XX are client errors, and 5XX are server errors.