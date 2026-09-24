404 telemetry_id_not_found errorsIf the
telemetry_id is missing from the lookup request, or we cannot find it in our records, Stytch will return a 404
telemetry_id_not_found error.
This can happen for a few different reasons:
- An attacker can modify telemetry IDs to try to bypass your defenses.
- An attacker might omit telemetry IDs because they don’t have a JavaScript environment.
- Your frontend implementation might have a bug involving
GetTelemetryID().
BLOCK.
See Reference guides for guidance on testing your integration.
Not found results in the APIWhen you receive a 404 in the Fingerprint Lookup response, we recommend blocking the request from proceeding. A missing or invalid telemetry ID could be a sign of an attacker trying to bypass Device Fingerprinting by generating fake telemetry IDs or not passing them into requests.
Not found results in Protected AuthWhen Protected Auth is enabled in Enforcement mode and the
telemetry_id is missing from the request or not found by Lookup, the Stytch SDK will always prevent the user’s request from proceeding.