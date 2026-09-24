​ 404 telemetry_id_not_found errors

telemetry_id is missing from the lookup request, or we cannot find it in our records, Stytch will return a 404 telemetry_id_not_found error. If theis missing from the lookup request, or we cannot find it in our records, Stytch will return a 404

This can happen for a few different reasons:

An attacker can modify telemetry IDs to try to bypass your defenses.

An attacker might omit telemetry IDs because they don’t have a JavaScript environment.

Your frontend implementation might have a bug involving GetTelemetryID() .

You should “fail closed” on 404 errors and treat them as if they were BLOCK .

See Reference guides for guidance on testing your integration.

​ Not found results in the API

When you receive a 404 in the Fingerprint Lookup response, we recommend blocking the request from proceeding.

A missing or invalid telemetry ID could be a sign of an attacker trying to bypass Device Fingerprinting by generating fake telemetry IDs or not passing them into requests.

​ Not found results in Protected Auth