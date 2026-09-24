- Gate various UI and actions in your application’s frontend
- Confirm authentication and authorization on your backend before honoring requests from the client
Frontend authorization checksUse Stytch’s frontend SDKs to check user permissions client-side.
React SDK
Next.js SDK
Vanilla JS SDK
React Native
Conditionally render UI based on permissionsIt’s good practice to adapt UI based on permissions, even if your backend will enforce permissions on the server-side.
import { useStytchIsAuthorized } from '@stytch/react/b2b';
const DocumentActions = () => {
// Use the useStytchIsAuthorized hook to check if the current Member is authorized to perform an action.
const { isAuthorized: canReadDocument } = useStytchIsAuthorized('documents', 'read');
const { isAuthorized: canWriteDocument } = useStytchIsAuthorized('documents', 'write');
return (
<div>
{ /* Disable a button if the Member is not authorized */ }
<button disabled={!canReadDocument}>View Document</button>}
{ /* or just hide the button entirely */ }
{canWriteDocument && <button>Edit Document</button>}
</div>
);
};
import { useStytchIsAuthorized } from '@stytch/nextjs/b2b';
const DocumentActions = () => {
// Use the useStytchIsAuthorized hook to check if the current Member is authorized to perform an action.
const { isAuthorized: canReadDocument, isInitialized: isReadDocumentInitialized } = useStytchIsAuthorized('documents', 'read');
const { isAuthorized: canWriteDocument, isInitialized: isWriteDocumentInitialized } = useStytchIsAuthorized('documents', 'write');
if (!isReadDocumentInitialized || !isWriteDocumentInitialized) {
return <p>Loading...</p>;
}
return (
<div>
{ /* Disable a button if the Member is not authorized */ }
<button disabled={!canReadDocument}>View Document</button>}
{ /* or just hide the button entirely */ }
{canWriteDocument && <button>Edit Document</button>}
</div>
);
};
import { StytchB2BClient } from '@stytch/vanilla-js/b2b';
const stytch = new StytchB2BClient(process.env.STYTCH_PUBLIC_TOKEN);
// Fetch specific permissions for the current Member.
const canReadDocument = await stytch.rbac.isAuthorized('documents', 'read');
const canWriteDocument = await stytch.rbac.isAuthorized('documents', 'write');
// Or just fetch ALL permissions for the current Member.
const allPermissions = await stytch.rbac.allPermissions();
Check permissions before making API requestsYou should also do pre-emptive client-side authorization checks to avoid any unnecessary API requests or ensure the user isn’t about to enter a flow they cannot complete.
const canReadDocument = await stytch.rbac.isAuthorized('documents', 'read');
if (!canReadDocument) {
throw new Error('You do not have permission to read documents');
}
loadDocument();
Built-in Stytch Resource authorizationStytch’s frontend SDKs offer built-in RBAC protections, allowing you to make requests directly from your public client without proxying through your backend. When you call methods like
organization.update() or
magicLinks.email.invite() directly from the client:
- The frontend SDK will automatically include the logged in member’s session in the request to the Stytch API.
- The Stytch API will only authorize the request if the session is valid and the Member has at least one Role that grants them permission to take that action.
Backend authorization checksRegardless of if you are using Stytch’s frontend SDKs, you must always perform server-side authorization checks before proceeding with a request by authorizing a valid Session Token or .
- Session Tokens
- JWTs
If you are using Session Tokens, session authentication will trigger an outbound call to Stytch and authorization will be done on Stytch’s servers.For example to check authorization in a python backend:
resp = stytch_client.sessions.authenticate(
session_token='mZAYn5aLEqKUlZ_Ad9U_fWr38GaAQ1oFAhT8ds245v7Q',
authorization_check={
'organization_id': 'organization-test-07971b06-ac8b-4cdb-9c15-63b17e653931',
'resource_id': 'documents',
'action': 'edit',
}
)
if resp.status_code != 200: # The Member is not authenticated, redirect to login page
return 'not authenticated', 401
if not resp.authorized: # The Member is authenticated, but does not have permission to edit the document
return 'unauthorized', 403
# Member is authenticated and has permission to edit the document
save_document_edits()
Built-in Stytch Resource authorizationAny Stytch API endpoints and Backend SDK methods that act on a default Stytch Resource (e.g.
stytch.self or
stytch.organization) support passing the Member’s Session Token or Session JWT to have Stytch perform authentication and authorization prior to honoring the request.
This allows the authentication and authorization checks to occur as close as possible to the action being taken, streamlining your handling.
For example, if a Member makes a request to delete another Member from an Organization, you can pass their Session Token or JWT into the
organizations.members.delete() call. Stytch will authenticate the session and perform an authorization check prior to honoring the call.
resp = stytch_client.organizations.members.delete(
organization_id="organization-test-07971b06-ac8b-4cdb-9c15-63b17e653931",
member_id="member-test-32fc5024-9c09-4da3-bd2e-c9ce4da9375f",
method_options=DeleteRequestOptions(
authorization=Authorization(
session_token="<session_token>",
),
),
)
curl --request DELETE \
--url https://test.stytch.com/v1/b2b/organizations/organization-test-07971b06-ac8b-4cdb-9c15-63b17e653931/members/member-test-32fc5024-9c09-4da3-bd2e-c9ce4da9375f \
-u '<project_id>:<project_secret>' \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-H "X-Stytch-Member-Session: <session_token>"