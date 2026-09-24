Enforce RBAC permissions in your application’s frontend and backend

To enforce RBAC permissions in your application, it is critical to both:

Gate various UI and Member actions in your application’s frontend

actions in your application’s frontend Confirm authentication and authorization on your backend before honoring requests from the client

​ Frontend authorization checks

Use Stytch’s frontend SDKs to check user permissions client-side.

React SDK Next.js SDK Vanilla JS SDK React Native

​ Conditionally render UI based on permissions

It’s good practice to adapt UI based on permissions, even if your backend will enforce permissions on the server-side.

React Next.js Vanilla JS import { useStytchIsAuthorized } from '@stytch/react/b2b' ; const DocumentActions = () => { // Use the useStytchIsAuthorized hook to check if the current Member is authorized to perform an action. const { isAuthorized : canReadDocument } = useStytchIsAuthorized ( 'documents' , 'read' ); const { isAuthorized : canWriteDocument } = useStytchIsAuthorized ( 'documents' , 'write' ); return ( < div > { /* Disable a button if the Member is not authorized */ } < button disabled = { ! canReadDocument } > View Document </ button > } { /* or just hide the button entirely */ } { canWriteDocument && < button > Edit Document </ button > } </ div > ); }; import { useStytchIsAuthorized } from '@stytch/nextjs/b2b' ; const DocumentActions = () => { // Use the useStytchIsAuthorized hook to check if the current Member is authorized to perform an action. const { isAuthorized : canReadDocument , isInitialized : isReadDocumentInitialized } = useStytchIsAuthorized ( 'documents' , 'read' ); const { isAuthorized : canWriteDocument , isInitialized : isWriteDocumentInitialized } = useStytchIsAuthorized ( 'documents' , 'write' ); if ( ! isReadDocumentInitialized || ! isWriteDocumentInitialized ) { return < p > Loading... </ p > ; } return ( < div > { /* Disable a button if the Member is not authorized */ } < button disabled = { ! canReadDocument } > View Document </ button > } { /* or just hide the button entirely */ } { canWriteDocument && < button > Edit Document </ button > } </ div > ); }; import { StytchB2BClient } from '@stytch/vanilla-js/b2b' ; const stytch = new StytchB2BClient ( process . env . STYTCH_PUBLIC_TOKEN ); // Fetch specific permissions for the current Member. const canReadDocument = await stytch . rbac . isAuthorized ( 'documents' , 'read' ); const canWriteDocument = await stytch . rbac . isAuthorized ( 'documents' , 'write' ); // Or just fetch ALL permissions for the current Member. const allPermissions = await stytch . rbac . allPermissions ();

​ Check permissions before making API requests

You should also do pre-emptive client-side authorization checks to avoid any unnecessary API requests or ensure the user isn’t about to enter a flow they cannot complete.

const canReadDocument = await stytch . rbac . isAuthorized ( 'documents' , 'read' ); if ( ! canReadDocument ) { throw new Error ( 'You do not have permission to read documents' ); } loadDocument ();

​ Built-in Stytch Resource authorization

Stytch’s frontend SDKs offer built-in RBAC protections, allowing you to make requests directly from your public client without proxying through your backend.

When you call methods like organization.update() or magicLinks.email.invite() directly from the client:

The frontend SDK will automatically include the logged in member’s session in the request to the Stytch API. The Stytch API will only authorize the request if the session is valid and the Member has at least one Role that grants them permission to take that action.

Member actions & organization modifications in the To enable the SDK to make these requests, enablein the Stytch Dashboard

​ Backend authorization checks

Regardless of if you are using Stytch’s frontend SDKs, you must always perform server-side authorization checks before proceeding with a request by authorizing a valid Session Token or JWT .

Session Tokens

JWTs Session Tokens, If you are using session authentication will trigger an outbound call to Stytch and authorization will be done on Stytch’s servers. For example to check authorization in a python backend: resp = stytch_client.sessions.authenticate( session_token = 'mZAYn5aLEqKUlZ_Ad9U_fWr38GaAQ1oFAhT8ds245v7Q' , authorization_check = { 'organization_id' : 'organization-test-07971b06-ac8b-4cdb-9c15-63b17e653931' , 'resource_id' : 'documents' , 'action' : 'edit' , } ) if resp.status_code != 200 : # The Member is not authenticated, redirect to login page return 'not authenticated' , 401 if not resp.authorized: # The Member is authenticated, but does not have permission to edit the document return 'unauthorized' , 403 # Member is authenticated and has permission to edit the document save_document_edits() If you are using Session JWTs, the Member’s Roles are contained in the JWT. When using authenticateJwt() , authorization checks will be done locally during the lifetime of the JWT without incurring any additional latency of an outbound call. Stytch’s backend SDKs will cache your Project’s RBAC policy and refresh it every five minutes, ensuring that any RBAC policy changes are incorporated into local evaluations within 5 minutes. If authenticateJwt() method detects the JWT is expired, it will make an outbound call to Stytch to refresh the JWT. This ensures that any changes to the Member’s Role will take effect within five minutes and that the underlying session has not been revoked. resp = stytch_client.sessions.authenticateJwt( session_jwt = "eyJ..." , authorization_check = { 'organization_id' : 'organization-test-07971b06-ac8b-4cdb-9c15-63b17e653931' , 'resource_id' : 'documents' , 'action' : 'edit' , } ) if resp.status_code != 200 : # The Member is not authenticated, redirect to login page return 'not authenticated' , 401 if not resp.authorized: # The Member is authenticated, but does not have permission to edit the document return 'unauthorized' , 403 # Member is authenticated and has permission to edit the document save_document_edits()

​ Built-in Stytch Resource authorization

stytch.self or stytch.organization ) support passing the Member’s Session Token or Session JWT to have Stytch perform authentication and authorization prior to honoring the request. Any Stytch API endpoints and Backend SDK methods that act on a default Stytch Resource (e.g.or) support passing the Member’s Session Token or Session JWT to have Stytch perform authentication and authorization prior to honoring the request.

This allows the authentication and authorization checks to occur as close as possible to the action being taken, streamlining your handling.

For example, if a Member makes a request to delete another Member from an Organization, you can pass their Session Token or JWT into the organizations.members.delete() call. Stytch will authenticate the session and perform an authorization check prior to honoring the call.