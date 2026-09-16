Deploying a new authentication service is not always limited to just changing login and signup logic. If your backend reads session and user data or listens to auth related events, you may need to refactor this logic to point to Stytch’s APIs.

​ Ingesting events and managing visibility

If your legacy auth provider requires you to set up log streams or webhooks for event visibility, here are a few examples of how to move that logic to Stytch.

With Stytch, there are multiple ways to gain access to authentication-related logs.

​ Option 1: Use webhooks

You can enroll in webhooks through the Stytch Dashboard by specifying URL(s) at which you wish to receive the webhook POST requests and the type of events you wish to receive.

Check out our webhooks guide to learn how to keep your internal database records in sync with any changes that occur in Stytch’s Consumer Authentication API.

// Example user create via dashboard (dashboard.user.create) { "project_id" : "project-live-123-..." , "event_id" : "event-live-123-..." , "action" : "CREATE" , "object_type" : "user" , "source" : "DASHBOARD" , "id" : "user-live-123..." , "timestamp" : "2024-11-21T06:47:49.555247073Z" , "user" : { ... } } // Example update user event via API or SDK call (direct.user.update) { "project_id" : "project-live-123-..." , "event_id" : "event-live-123-..." , "action" : "UPDATE" , "object_type" : "user" , "source" : "DIRECT" , "id" : "user-live-123..." , "timestamp" : "2024-11-21T06:47:49.555247073Z" , "user" : { ... } }

​ Option 2: Log calls and responses made to Stytch from within your own application

Frontend SDK example, using email magic links with JS:

const onSubmit : FormEventHandler = async ( e ) => { if ( isValidEmail ( email )) { const resp = await stytchClient . magicLinks . email . send ( email ); // Send the response of the call to your logging tool // This includes the user info and response code if ( resp . status === 200 ) { Bugsnag . notify ( resp ); setEMLSent ( STATUS . SENT ); } else { Bugsnag . notify ( e ); setEMLSent ( STATUS . ERROR ); } } };

Backend SDK/API example, using Python:

@app.route ( "/login_or_create_user" , methods = [ "POST" ]) def login_or_create_user () -> str : resp = stytch_client.magic_links.email.login_or_create( email = request.form[ "email" ], login_magic_link_url = MAGIC_LINK_URL , signup_magic_link_url = MAGIC_LINK_URL , ) # Send the response of the call to your logging tool # This includes the user info and response code if resp.status_code == 200 : bugsnag.notify(resp) if resp.status_code != 200 : bugsnag.notify(resp) print (resp) return "something went wrong sending magic link" return render_template( "emailSent.html" )

​ Option 3: Check out the event logs in the dashboard

From the Activity section in the Dashboard, you can view the Event Logs to debug your authentication flows.

If you run any automated or pre-production testing that includes authentication, here are a few best practices to move that to Stytch:

If you have multiple pre-production environments that need their own user bases, use the Stytch Dashboard to create multiple test environments and have each set of test keys map to each of your internal environments.

Stytch supports sandbox values to use for most primary login factors. Check out our E2E Testing resource for additional information.

​ Reconciling deduplication

user_id . Stytch uses email or phone number as a primary key for identifying users. This means if you are using a combination of the Stytch Email Magic Links product and OAuth Logins then Stytch will automatically deduplicate users with matching email addresses. For example, if you create a user via Email Magic Links using the email address example@stytch.com , and then later login with a Google account which is tied to example@stytch.com , Stytch will treat these as the same user with the same

For this reason, you may need to merge your users’ accounts before migrating to Stytch. If your script attempts to manually create two users in Stytch with the same email address, you will receive a duplicate_email error.

​ Linking Stytch users back to your DB

You should continue to maintain your own internal user table in your application, and link Stytch’s user_id in as a column in your table. You can also add your internal reference of the user as a trusted_metadata field on the Stytch user.

​ Migrating over additional user data

Our trusted_metadata supports nested JSON and can be used to migrate and store any additional user data.

We recommend to keep this data limited to information that is required in the context of authentication, for example: user role or other claims.

Keeping identifiers consistent: If you have analytics or other internal processes that key off of your internal user ID reference, and would like these IDs to stay consistent, we recommend to add your internal user ID as trusted_metadata . Your backend should then default to reading ID from this value, but fall back to the Stytch user_id if it does not exist. Stytch does not currently support seeding user GUIDs.

​ Email/phone verification status

Stytch manages the email and phone verification status of users. When a user is created in Stytch, it will have an email.verified or phone.verified value of false until the user completes their first login that verifies ownership of that account (for example an email OTP, SMS OTP flow or OAuth login).

See more information in our guides here

set_email_verified: true and set_phone_number_verified: true respectively. If the user does not have a password in your existing auth system, you can pass in a dummy password hash, then If you have users who already have verified emails or phone numbers and would like to migrate those users with a verified status, call the Migrate Password endpoint with the paramsandrespectively. If the user does not have a password in your existing auth system, you can pass in a dummy password hash, then Delete it afterwards. Note that improperly setting email addresses or phone numbers as verified can open up a security gap in your application.

You will not be able to add additional factors onto new or migrated users unless their primary authentication factor is verified, to prevent account takeover attacks.

We strongly recommend to only migrate both factors for users who have verified ownership over both of these factors, in order to prevent account takeovers.

​ Password strength requirement changes

See our Docs for password strength configuration here

The default password strength policy is zxcvbn , but Stytch offers configurability of this policy via the Dashboard

For those migrating users with passwords, our recommendations are to: