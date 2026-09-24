An array that contains a list of all biometric registrations for a given User in the Stytch API.

The authenticator_type string displays the requested authenticator type of the Passkey or WebAuthn device. The two valid types are “platform” and “cross-platform”. If no value is present, the Passkey or WebAuthn device was created without an authenticator type preference.

The authenticator_type string displays the requested authenticator type of the Passkey or WebAuthn device. The two valid types are “platform” and “cross-platform”. If no value is present, the Passkey or WebAuthn device was created without an authenticator type preference.

The domain on which Passkey or WebAuthn registration was started. This will be the domain of your app.

The domain on which Passkey or WebAuthn registration was started. This will be the domain of your app.

An array that contains a list of all Passkey or WebAuthn registrations for a given User in the Stytch API.

An array containing a list of all TOTP instances for a given User in the Stytch API.

The status of the User. The possible values are pending and active .

The status of the User. The possible values are pending and active .

If available, the locale is the User’s locale set in the OAuth identity provider that the user has authenticated with.

If available, the locale is the User’s locale set in the OAuth identity provider that the user has authenticated with.

If available, the profile_picture_url is a url of the User’s profile picture set in OAuth identity the provider that the User has authenticated with, e.g. Facebook profile picture.

If available, the profile_picture_url is a url of the User’s profile picture set in OAuth identity the provider that the User has authenticated with, e.g. Facebook profile picture.

The unique identifier for the User within a given OAuth provider. Also commonly called the “sub” or “Subject field” in OAuth protocols.

The unique identifier for the User within a given OAuth provider. Also commonly called the “sub” or “Subject field” in OAuth protocols.

The name of the User. Each field in the name object is optional.

An array contains a list of all crypto wallets for a given User in the Stytch API.

The timestamp of the User’s creation. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.

The timestamp of the User’s creation. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.

The timestamp when the Session expires. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.

The timestamp when the Session expires. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.

The timestamp when the Session was last accessed. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.

The timestamp when the Session was last accessed. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.

The timestamp when the Session was created. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.

The timestamp when the Session was created. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.

When this ip_geo_country was last seen for this user. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.

When this ip_geo_country was last seen for this user. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.

When this ip_geo_country was first seen for this user. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.

When this ip_geo_country was first seen for this user. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.

Whether this ip_geo_country has been seen before for this user.

Whether this ip_geo_country has been seen before for this user.

When this ip_address was last seen for this user. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.

When this ip_address was last seen for this user. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.

When this ip_address was first seen for this user. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.

When this ip_address was first seen for this user. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.

Whether this ip_address has been seen before for this user.

Whether this ip_address has been seen before for this user.