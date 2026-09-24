Parameters
The TOTP code to authenticate. The TOTP code should consist of 6 digits.
Set the session lifetime to be this many minutes from now. This will return both an opaque session_token and session_jwt for this session, which will automatically be stored either in the browser cookies if you’re using our JavaScript SDK, or in the iOS Keychain/ Android SharedPreferences if you’re using one of our mobile SDKs. The
session_jwt will have a fixed lifetime of five minutes regardless of the underlying session duration, and will be automatically refreshed by the SDK in the background over time. This value must be a minimum of 5 and may not exceed the maximum session duration minutes value set in the Frontend SDK page of the Stytch Dashboard. A successful authentication will continue to extend the session this many minutes.
Response
The unique ID for a TOTP instance.
The user object affected by call. See the User object for complete response field details.
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The timestamp of the User’s creation. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.
An array contains a list of all crypto wallets for a given User in the Stytch API.
The trusted_metadata field contains an arbitrary JSON object of application-specific data. See the Metadata reference for complete field behavior details.
The untrusted_metadata field contains an arbitrary JSON object of application-specific data. Untrusted metadata can be edited by end users directly via the SDK, and cannot be used to store critical information. See the Metadata reference for complete field behavior details.
An array of OAuth provider objects linked to the User.
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The unique ID for an OAuth registration.
The unique identifier for the User within a given OAuth provider. Also commonly called the “sub” or “Subject field” in OAuth protocols.
Denotes the OAuth identity provider that the user has authenticated with, e.g. Google, Facebook, GitHub etc.
If available, the profile_picture_url is a url of the User’s profile picture set in OAuth identity the provider that the User has authenticated with, e.g. Facebook profile picture.
If available, the locale is the User’s locale set in the OAuth identity provider that the user has authenticated with.
The status of the User. The possible values are
pending and
active.
An array that contains a list of all Passkey or WebAuthn registrations for a given User in the Stytch API.
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The unique ID for the Passkey or WebAuthn registration.
The domain on which Passkey or WebAuthn registration was started. This will be the domain of your app.
The user agent of the User.
The authenticator_type string displays the requested authenticator type of the Passkey or WebAuthn device. The two valid types are “platform” and “cross-platform”. If no value is present, the Passkey or WebAuthn device was created without an authenticator type preference.
The name of the Passkey or WebAuthn registration.
Roles assigned to this User. See the RBAC guide for more information about role assignment.
A secret token for a given Stytch Session.
The JSON Web Token (JWT) for a given Stytch Session.
If you initiate a Session, by including session_duration_minutes in your authenticate call, you’ll receive a full Session object in the response. See Session object for complete response fields.
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A unique identifier for a specific Session.
An array of different authentication factors that comprise a Session.
The timestamp when the Session was created. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.
The timestamp when the Session was last accessed. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.
The timestamp when the Session expires. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.
The custom claims map for a Session. Claims can be added to a session during a Sessions authenticate call.
A list of the roles associated with the session.
If Protected Auth is enabled and returned fingerprinting results, the user_device response field will contain information about the user’s device attributes.
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The IP address of the user’s device.
Information about the ip_address.
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Whether this ip_address has been seen before for this user.
When this ip_address was first seen for this user. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.
When this ip_address was last seen for this user. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.
The country code where the IP address is located.
Information about the ip_geo_country.
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Whether this ip_geo_country has been seen before for this user.
When this ip_geo_country was first seen for this user. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.
When this ip_geo_country was last seen for this user. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.
The city where the IP address is located.
The region where the IP address is located.
Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.
The HTTP status code of the response. Stytch follows standard HTTP response status code patterns, e.g. 2XX values equate to success, 3XX values are redirects, 4XX are client errors, and 5XX are server errors.