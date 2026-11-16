The Stytch SDKs provide methods that communicate directly with the Stytch API, allowing you to easily authenticate your users without adding extra endpoints to your backend. The Stytch Android Consumer SDK is a headless Kotlin Multiplatform library that targets Android. It provides a type-safe, coroutine-based API for all Stytch consumer authentication methods.
These docs are for our new Kotlin Multiplatform SDK, which is in Public beta. If you are instead looking for the stable version, please see stytch-android and the usage docs here.
Maven package
com.stytch.sdk:consumer-headless
Android bindings for the Stytch Consumer SDK
Authentication methodsThe
StytchConsumer client exposes the following namespaces:
|Namespace
|Description
otp
|One-time passcodes via SMS, email, or WhatsApp
magicLinks
|Email magic link authentication
passwords
|Password-based authentication
oauth
|OAuth flows (Google, Apple, and others)
passkeys
|WebAuthn / passkey authentication
biometrics
|Biometric authentication
totp
|Time-based one-time passcode (authenticator app)
crypto
|Crypto wallet authentication
session
|Session management
user
|User account management
dfp
|Device fingerprinting
Compatibility and requirements
- Minimum Android SDK: 24 (Android 7.0)
- Language: Kotlin 2.3+ (coroutines-based API)
- Build system: Gradle