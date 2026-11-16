Get started with the Stytch React Native SDK for building secure authentication flows

Public beta. If you are instead looking for the stable version, please see These docs are for our new Kotlin Multiplatform SDK, which is in. If you are instead looking for the stable version, please see here

The Stytch SDKs provide methods that communicate directly with the Stytch API, allowing you to easily authenticate your users without adding extra endpoints to your backend.

The Stytch React Native Consumer SDK is a headless Kotlin Multiplatform library distributed as an NPM package. It provides platform native async/await API for all Stytch Consumer authentication methods.

NPM package

@stytch/react-native-consumer React Native package for the Stytch B2B SDK GitHub

Authentication methods

The StytchConsumer client exposes the following namespaces:

Namespace Description otp One-time passcodes via SMS, email, or WhatsApp magicLinks Email magic link authentication passwords Password-based authentication oauth OAuth flows (Google, Apple, and others) passkeys WebAuthn / passkey authentication biometrics Biometric authentication (Face ID / Touch ID) totp Time-based one-time passcode (authenticator app) crypto Crypto wallet authentication session Session management user User account management dfp Device fingerprinting

Compatibility and requirements