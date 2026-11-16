Migration Guide: @stytch/react-native → stytch-mobile (React Native)
This guide covers what changed when moving from
Our new Kotlin Multiplatform SDK is still in Public beta. If you’re looking for a stable version, we recommend using our
@stytch/react-native package for the time being.
@stytch/react-native (the original TypeScript-based RN SDK) to
@stytch/react-native-consumer /
@stytch/react-native-b2b (the new Kotlin Multiplatform-backed SDK).
What Changed at a Glance
|Old SDK (
@stytch/react-native)
|New SDK (
@stytch/react-native-consumer)
|Package
@stytch/react-native
@stytch/react-native-consumer or
@stytch/react-native-b2b
|B2B import
@stytch/react-native/b2b
|Separate package
@stytch/react-native-b2b
|Architecture
|Pure TypeScript
|Kotlin Multiplatform core + TypeScript bridge
|New Architecture
|Not required
|Required (TurboModules)
|Client init
new StytchClient(publicToken, ...)
createStytchConsumer(new StytchClientConfiguration(publicToken))
|Provider
<StytchProvider>
<StytchProvider> (same name, new import)
useStytchUser()
|Returns
{ user, fromCache }
|Returns
User | undefined directly
useStytchSession()
|Returns
{ session, fromCache }
|Returns
Session | undefined directly
|Auth state
stytch.onStateChange(callback)
useStytchAuthenticationState() +
stytch.authenticationStateObserver()
|OTP namespace
stytch.otps.*
stytch.otp.*
|OTP params
snake_case
camelCase
|OAuth
start() or
startWithRedirect() returns a token; call
authenticate() separately
start() returns the full auth response directly
|Google OneTap
stytch.oauth.googleOneTap({ onCompleteCallback })
stytch.oauth.google.start(...) with
GoogleCredentialConfiguration
|Biometrics
getBiometricRegistrationId() then
register()
getAvailability() returns an enum, then
register() or
authenticate()
|Session migration
|—
|Automatic — existing sessions are migrated on first launch
New Architecture RequirementThe new SDK uses React Native’s New Architecture (TurboModules), which is the default in RN 0.71+ and mandatory from RN 0.80+. If your project is not yet on the New Architecture, you’ll need to enable it before upgrading.
Installation
Remove the old package from your
# Before
npm install @stytch/react-native
# After (Consumer)
npm install @stytch/react-native-consumer
# After (B2B)
npm install @stytch/react-native-b2b
package.json before adding the new one.
Client Initialization
Before
import { StytchClient, StytchProvider } from '@stytch/react-native';
const stytch = new StytchClient('public-token-live-...');
export default function App() {
return (
<StytchProvider stytch={stytch}>
<Nav />
</StytchProvider>
);
}
After
The
import {
createStytchConsumer,
StytchClientConfiguration,
StytchProvider,
} from '@stytch/react-native-consumer';
const stytch = createStytchConsumer(
new StytchClientConfiguration('public-token-live-...')
);
export default function App() {
return (
<StytchProvider stytch={stytch}>
<Nav />
</StytchProvider>
);
}
StytchClientConfiguration constructor takes optional second and third arguments for
endpointOptions and
defaultSessionDuration.
Hooks
The old SDK wrapped these values in a SWR object to indicate whether the value was loaded from cache. The new SDK returns the values directly.
useStytchUser() and
useStytchSession()
// Before
const { user, fromCache } = useStytchUser();
const { session, fromCache } = useStytchSession();
const isLoggedIn = user !== null;
// After
const user = useStytchUser(); // User | undefined
const session = useStytchSession(); // Session | undefined
const isLoggedIn = user !== undefined;
Unchanged in name; the returned client type has changed from
useStytch()
StytchClient to
StytchConsumer, which has a slightly different method surface (see below).
New:
The new SDK adds a dedicated hook for observing full authentication state. This is the replacement for
useStytchAuthenticationState()
stytch.onStateChange():
import {
useStytchAuthenticationState,
} from '@stytch/react-native-consumer';
import { ConsumerAuthenticationState } from '@stytch/react-native-consumer';
function AuthGate() {
const authState = useStytchAuthenticationState();
if (authState instanceof ConsumerAuthenticationState.Loading) {
return <Splash />;
}
if (authState instanceof ConsumerAuthenticationState.Authenticated) {
return <AppNavigator />;
}
return <AuthNavigator />;
}
Authentication State Observation
Before
// In a component or effect
stytch.onStateChange(() => {
const user = stytch.user.getInfo().user;
const session = stytch.session.getInfo().session;
setIsLoggedIn(session !== null);
});
AfterThe
StytchProvider handles observation internally — in most cases you don’t need to call the observer directly. Just use the hooks. If you do need to observe outside of React (e.g. in a navigation guard), use
authenticationStateObserver:
const cleanup = stytch.authenticationStateObserver((state) => {
if (state instanceof ConsumerAuthenticationState.Authenticated) {
// user is logged in
}
});
// When done:
cleanup.stop();
OTP
Before
// snake_case params, `otps` namespace
const res = await stytch.otps.sms.loginOrCreate(phoneNumber, {
expiration_minutes: 5,
});
setMethodId(res.method_id);
await stytch.otps.authenticate(code, methodId, {
session_duration_minutes: 60,
});
After
Key changes:
// camelCase params, `otp` namespace
const res = await stytch.otp.sms.loginOrCreate({ phoneNumber });
setMethodId(res.methodId);
await stytch.otp.authenticate({
token: code,
methodId,
sessionDurationMinutes: 60,
});
otps→
otp
method_id→
methodId
session_duration_minutes→
sessionDurationMinutes
authenticate()now takes a single object, not positional arguments
Email Magic Links
// Before
await stytch.magicLinks.email.loginOrCreate(email, {
login_magic_link_url: redirectUrl,
signup_magic_link_url: redirectUrl,
});
// After
await stytch.magicLinks.email.loginOrCreate({
email,
loginMagicLinkUrl: redirectUrl,
signupMagicLinkUrl: redirectUrl,
});
OAuthThe OAuth flow has been simplified. The old SDK returned an intermediate token from
start() or
startWithRedirect() that you then had to pass to
oauth.authenticate(). The new SDK does everything — browser, redirect, token exchange — inside a single
start() call.
Before
// Using start() which opens a browser tab and returns a token
const token = await stytch.oauth.github.start({
login_redirect_url: redirectUrl,
signup_redirect_url: redirectUrl,
});
await stytch.oauth.authenticate(token, { session_duration_minutes: 60 });
After
No separate
// One call — opens browser, handles redirect, returns full auth response
const response = await stytch.oauth.github.start({
loginRedirectUrl: redirectUrl,
signupRedirectUrl: redirectUrl,
sessionDurationMinutes: 60,
});
oauth.authenticate() call needed. The
start() method accepts a flat parameters object with camelCase keys.
Google OneTap / Google Credential ManagerThe old SDK exposed a dedicated
stytch.oauth.googleOneTap() method for native Google login. In the new SDK, this is unified into
stytch.oauth.google.start() — the SDK automatically uses Google Credential Manager when a
GoogleCredentialConfiguration is provided at initialization.
If no
// Before
stytch.oauth.googleOneTap({
onCompleteCallback: () => navigation.navigate('Profile'),
});
// After (step 1: configure at initialization time)
const stytch = createStytchConsumer(
new StytchClientConfiguration(
'public-token-live-...',
undefined, // endpointOptions
undefined, // defaultSessionDuration
new GoogleCredentialConfiguration('YOUR_ANDROID_GOOGLE_CLIENT_ID'),
)
);
// After (step 2: same call as any other provider)
await stytch.oauth.google.start({ sessionDurationMinutes: 60 });
GoogleCredentialConfiguration is provided, or if Google Credential manager fails on the user’s device,
oauth.google.start() falls back to browser-based OAuth.
Note: Google Credential Manager is only supported in the consumer SDK. Google Credential Manager is not supported in the B2B SDK.
BiometricsThe old SDK required you to call
getBiometricRegistrationId() to check whether a registration existed, then branch manually. The new SDK replaces this with
getAvailability(), which returns a typed enum, with more explicit statuses.
Before
const regId = await stytch.biometrics.getBiometricRegistrationId();
if (regId) {
await stytch.biometrics.authenticate({ sessionDurationMinutes: 30 });
} else {
await stytch.biometrics.register({ sessionDurationMinutes: 30 });
}
After
Biometric option parameters have also been restructured:
import { BiometricsAvailability } from '@stytch/react-native-consumer';
const availability = await stytch.biometrics.getAvailability({
sessionDurationMinutes: 30,
});
if (availability === BiometricsAvailability.AlreadyRegistered) {
await stytch.biometrics.authenticate({ sessionDurationMinutes: 30 });
} else if (availability === BiometricsAvailability.Available) {
await stytch.biometrics.register({ sessionDurationMinutes: 30 });
}
// Also: BiometricsAvailability.Unavailable, BiometricsAvailability.RegistrationRevoked, etc
// Before
await stytch.biometrics.register({
sessionDurationMinutes: 30,
androidAllowDeviceCredentials: false,
androidTitle: 'Authenticate',
iosReason: 'Authenticate',
});
// After
await stytch.biometrics.register({
sessionDurationMinutes: 30,
androidBiometricOptions: {
allowDeviceCredentials: false,
title: 'Authenticate',
},
iosBiometricOptions: {
reason: 'Authenticate',
},
});
Session Management
// Before
await stytch.session.authenticate({ session_duration_minutes: 30 });
await stytch.session.revoke();
// After
await stytch.session.authenticate({ sessionDurationMinutes: 30 });
await stytch.session.revoke();
B2B SDKThe B2B SDK has moved from a sub-path export to a fully separate package.
Hook changes mirror the consumer SDK:
// Before
import { StytchB2BClient } from '@stytch/react-native/b2b';
const b2bClient = new StytchB2BClient('public-token-live-...');
// After
import {
createStytchB2B,
StytchClientConfiguration,
} from '@stytch/react-native-b2b';
const b2bClient = createStytchB2B(
new StytchClientConfiguration('public-token-live-...')
);
|Old
|New
const { member, fromCache } = useStytchMember()
const member = useStytchMember()
const { session, fromCache } = useStytchMemberSession()
const memberSession = useStytchMemberSession()
const { organization, fromCache } = useStytchOrganization()
const organization = useStytchOrganization()
useStytchB2BClient()
useStytchB2B()
|—
useStytchB2BAuthenticationState() (new)