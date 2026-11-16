Allow enterprise customers to use SCIM to manage identity and access from a workforce IdP

System for Cross-Domain Identity Management (SCIM) allows IT Admins to make changes to their employee’s identity information and access within their workforce IdP (i.e Okta), and have those changes automatically propagated out to all of their connected applications. SCIM is critical for large enterprises, who rely on this protocol as a way to centrally and securely manage employee identity and access the thousands of SaaS tools companies use at scale.

API Reference Use the SCIM API endpoints to manage SCIM connections on your backend. Frontend SDKs Use the frontend SDKs to manage SCIM connections on your frontend. SCIM Admin Portal Component Add drop-in SCIM connection management UI to your application.

How it works

Stytch’s SCIM product handles everything out-of-the-box for you, immediately updating Members , handling session revocation, and granting/revoking RBAC roles based on actions from the IdP.

To keep other systems in sync, use Stytch’s webhooks to trigger updates elsewhere in your application.

Example flow

Supported SCIM actions

The follow actions in SCIM are supported, and result in the following updates to the corresponding Stytch Organization and Members:

SCIM action Stytch updates RBAC updates Session updates Webhook triggered Member provisioned Creates Member in Organization Assigns any email domain Implicit Role Grants scim.member.create Member info updated Update Member entity Revokes or Assigns any email domain Implicit Role Grants RBAC changes propagated to active JWTs on next refresh <= 5 min scim.member.update Member deprovisioned Updates Member.Status to deactivated Revokes all current Roles Revokes all current Sessions scim.member.delete Member reactivated Updates Member.Status to active Apply any qualified Implicit Role Grants (Explicit Roles Grants must be re-assigned) scim.member.update Group created Creates a SCIM Group record with a stable UUID scim.scim_group.create Group info updated Updates SCIM Group’s Display Name (only editable field) scim.scim_group.update Member added to group Creates record of MemberID belonging to SCIM Group Applies any SCIM Group Implicit Role Grants RBAC changes propagated to active JWTs on next refresh <= 5 min scim.scim_member_group.create Member removed from group Sets Member’s SCIM Group membership record to deleted Removes any SCIM Group Implicit Role Grants RBAC changes propagated to active JWTs on next refresh <= 5 min scim.scim_member_group.delete Group deleted Updates SCIM Group and membership records to deleted Revokes any SCIM Group Implicit Role Grants RBAC changes propagated to active JWTs on next refresh <= 5 min scim.scim_group.delete

Attribute mappings

Stytch requires any identity provider to specify the email and name of the member attempting to log in. It parses these from the attributes sent in the IdP’s assertion to Stytch. To recognize which attributes correspond to which fields, Stytch allows your connection to define an attribute_mapping .

An example attribute_mapping looks like this:

{ "email" : "EmailAddress" , "full_name" : "FullName" , "idp_user_id" : "ExternalID" , "title" : "Title" , }

Stytch requires an email key to be present to determine the member’s email. If the connection uses the Email Address NameID format, set the email key to NameID to tell Stytch to parse the email from the NameID . If the connection uses an alternative NameID format, set email to the value of the SAML attribute containing the member’s email. Additionally, in order to determine the member’s name, Stytch requires either the full_name key to be present, or both the first_name and last_name keys.

We strongly recommend configuring an idp_user_id attribute, set to the user’s stable ID in their IdP. This will allow Stytch to find the existing Member in the event of an IdP-driven email change, and log the user into their existing account rather than creating a new Member record.

Stytch reserves the following Attribute Mapping keys for internal use:

email

full_name

first_name

last_name

groups

idp_user_id

Any additional Custom Attribute Mappings defined will be used to promote SSO Attributes to the member’s Trusted Metadata. Custom SSO Attributes will be merged with the member’s existing Trusted Metadata using Stytch’s metadata update behavior.

Considerations for using SSO Custom Attributes

Although Trusted Metadata can still be updated directly via the Update Member endpoint, fields driven by the IdP will be overwritten again on subsequent logins.

Metadata derived from IdP attributes will still exist after the IdP is deleted.

If an IdP does NOT send a field, or the field is removed from the attribute mapping, Stytch will NOT delete the field from the Trusted Metadata on next login. All fields need to be deleted explicitly via the Update Member endpoint.

Putting this all together, given the following SAML assertion:

<saml2:AttributeStatement xmlns:saml2="urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:2.0:assertion"> <saml2:Attribute Name="EmailAddress" NameFormat="urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:2.0:attrname-format:unspecified"> <saml2:AttributeValue xmlns:xs="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema" xmlns:xsi="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance" xsi:type="xs:string">john.doe@example.com </saml2:AttributeValue> </saml2:Attribute> <saml2:Attribute Name="FullName" NameFormat="urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:2.0:attrname-format:unspecified"> <saml2:AttributeValue xmlns:xs="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema" xmlns:xsi="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance" xsi:type="xs:string">John Doe </saml2:AttributeValue> </saml2:Attribute> <saml2:Attribute Name="ExternalID" NameFormat="urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:2.0:attrname-format:unspecified"> <saml2:AttributeValue xmlns:xs="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema" xmlns:xsi="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance" xsi:type="xs:string">u_123_example </saml2:AttributeValue> </saml2:Attribute> <saml2:Attribute Name="Title" NameFormat="urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:2.0:attrname-format:unspecified"> <saml2:AttributeValue xmlns:xs="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema" xmlns:xsi="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance" xsi:type="xs:string">Staff Software Engineer </saml2:AttributeValue> </saml2:Attribute> </saml2:AttributeStatement>

Stytch will extract the following values:

member.email : john.doe@example.com

: john.doe@example.com member.name : John Doe

: John Doe member.sso_registrations[0].external_id : u_123_example

: u_123_example member.trusted_metadata.title : Staff Software Engineer

The attribute mapping can be set in the Update SAML Connection endpoint.

Single sign-on URLs