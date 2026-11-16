Organizations and returns an array of Searches acrossand returns an array of Organization objects.

If no body parameters are provided, the response includes all organizations with no filtering applied. All fuzzy search filters require a minimum of three characters.

This endpoint is not recommended for use in login flows. Scaling issues may occur, as search performance may vary from ~150 milliseconds to 9 seconds depending on query complexity and rate limits are set to 100 requests/second.

Filter Reference

Each query operand requires a filter_name and filter_value . The table below shows all available filters, their value types, and descriptions.

Filter Name Value Type Description Example organization_ids array[string] Filter by one or more exact organization IDs. ["organization-test-16d9ba61-97a1-4ba4-9720-b03761dc50c6"] organization_slugs array[string] Filter by one or more exact organization slugs. ["acme-corp"] organization_slug_fuzzy string Fuzzy search for organization by slug. Requires a minimum of three characters. "acme" organization_name_fuzzy string Fuzzy search for organization by name. Requires a minimum of three characters. "Acme" member_emails array[string] Filter by one or more exact member email addresses. ["member@example.com"] member_email_fuzzy string Fuzzy search for organization by member email address. Requires a minimum of three characters. "john" allowed_domains array[string] Filter by one or more exact allowed email domains. ["example.com"] allowed_domain_fuzzy string Fuzzy search for organization by allowed email domain. Requires a minimum of three characters. "exam" claimed_email_domains array[string] Filter by one or more exact claimed email domains. ["acme.com"] has_active_sso_connection boolean Filter organizations by whether they have an active SSO connection (SAML, OIDC, or external). true sso_connection_id string Filter by exact SSO connection ID (SAML, OIDC, or external). "saml-connection-test-1234567890"