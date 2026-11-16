Search Organizations
Search Organizations using the Stytch B2B API.
curl --request POST \
--url https://api.stytch.com/v1/b2b/organizations/search \
--header 'Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '
{
"cursor": "<string>",
"limit": 1
}
'
import requests
url = "https://api.stytch.com/v1/b2b/organizations/search"
payload = {
"cursor": "<string>",
"limit": 1
}
headers = {
"Authorization": "Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type": "application/json"
}
response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
const options = {
method: 'POST',
headers: {Authorization: 'Basic <encoded-value>', 'Content-Type': 'application/json'},
body: JSON.stringify({cursor: '<string>', limit: 1})
};
fetch('https://api.stytch.com/v1/b2b/organizations/search', options)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
<?php
$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, [
CURLOPT_URL => "https://api.stytch.com/v1/b2b/organizations/search",
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 30,
CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "POST",
CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS => json_encode([
'cursor' => '<string>',
'limit' => 1
]),
CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => [
"Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type: application/json"
],
]);
$response = curl_exec($curl);
$err = curl_error($curl);
curl_close($curl);
if ($err) {
echo "cURL Error #:" . $err;
} else {
echo $response;
}
package main
import (
"fmt"
"strings"
"net/http"
"io"
)
func main() {
url := "https://api.stytch.com/v1/b2b/organizations/search"
payload := strings.NewReader("{\n \"cursor\": \"<string>\",\n \"limit\": 1\n}")
req, _ := http.NewRequest("POST", url, payload)
req.Header.Add("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
req.Header.Add("Content-Type", "application/json")
res, _ := http.DefaultClient.Do(req)
defer res.Body.Close()
body, _ := io.ReadAll(res.Body)
fmt.Println(string(body))
}
HttpResponse<String> response = Unirest.post("https://api.stytch.com/v1/b2b/organizations/search")
.header("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
.header("Content-Type", "application/json")
.body("{\n \"cursor\": \"<string>\",\n \"limit\": 1\n}")
.asString();
require 'uri'
require 'net/http'
url = URI("https://api.stytch.com/v1/b2b/organizations/search")
http = Net::HTTP.new(url.host, url.port)
http.use_ssl = true
request = Net::HTTP::Post.new(url)
request["Authorization"] = 'Basic <encoded-value>'
request["Content-Type"] = 'application/json'
request.body = "{\n \"cursor\": \"<string>\",\n \"limit\": 1\n}"
response = http.request(request)
puts response.read_body
{
"request_id": "<string>",
"organizations": [
{
"organization_id": "<string>",
"organization_name": "<string>",
"organization_logo_url": "<string>",
"organization_slug": "<string>",
"sso_jit_provisioning": "<string>",
"sso_jit_provisioning_allowed_connections": [
"<string>"
],
"sso_active_connections": [
{
"connection_id": "<string>",
"display_name": "<string>",
"identity_provider": "<string>"
}
],
"email_allowed_domains": [
"<string>"
],
"email_jit_provisioning": "<string>",
"email_invites": "<string>",
"auth_methods": "<string>",
"allowed_auth_methods": [
"<string>"
],
"mfa_policy": "<string>",
"rbac_email_implicit_role_assignments": [
{
"domain": "<string>",
"role_id": "<string>"
}
],
"mfa_methods": "<string>",
"allowed_mfa_methods": [
"<string>"
],
"oauth_tenant_jit_provisioning": "<string>",
"claimed_email_domains": [
"<string>"
],
"first_party_connected_apps_allowed_type": "<string>",
"allowed_first_party_connected_apps": [
"<string>"
],
"third_party_connected_apps_allowed_type": "<string>",
"allowed_third_party_connected_apps": [
"<string>"
],
"custom_roles": [
{
"role_id": "<string>",
"description": "<string>",
"permissions": [
{
"resource_id": "<string>",
"actions": [
"<string>"
]
}
]
}
],
"trusted_metadata": {},
"created_at": "<string>",
"updated_at": "<string>",
"organization_external_id": "<string>",
"sso_default_connection_id": "<string>",
"scim_active_connection": {
"connection_id": "<string>",
"display_name": "<string>",
"bearer_token_last_four": "<string>",
"bearer_token_expires_at": "<string>"
},
"allowed_oauth_tenants": {}
}
],
"results_metadata": {
"total": 123,
"next_cursor": "<string>"
},
"status_code": 123
}
{
"status_code": 401,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "unauthorized_credentials",
"error_message": "Unauthorized credentials.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/401"
}
{
"status_code": 429,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "too_many_requests",
"error_message": "Too many requests have been made.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/429"
}
{
"status_code": 500,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "internal_server_error",
"error_message": "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/500"
}
Filter ReferenceEach query operand requires a
filter_name and
filter_value. The table below shows all available filters, their value types, and descriptions.
|Filter Name
|Value Type
|Description
|Example
organization_ids
array[string]
|Filter by one or more exact organization IDs.
["organization-test-16d9ba61-97a1-4ba4-9720-b03761dc50c6"]
organization_slugs
array[string]
|Filter by one or more exact organization slugs.
["acme-corp"]
organization_slug_fuzzy
string
|Fuzzy search for organization by slug. Requires a minimum of three characters.
"acme"
organization_name_fuzzy
string
|Fuzzy search for organization by name. Requires a minimum of three characters.
"Acme"
member_emails
array[string]
|Filter by one or more exact member email addresses.
["member@example.com"]
member_email_fuzzy
string
|Fuzzy search for organization by member email address. Requires a minimum of three characters.
"john"
allowed_domains
array[string]
|Filter by one or more exact allowed email domains.
["example.com"]
allowed_domain_fuzzy
string
|Fuzzy search for organization by allowed email domain. Requires a minimum of three characters.
"exam"
claimed_email_domains
array[string]
|Filter by one or more exact claimed email domains.
["acme.com"]
has_active_sso_connection
boolean
|Filter organizations by whether they have an active SSO connection (SAML, OIDC, or external).
true
sso_connection_id
string
|Filter by exact SSO connection ID (SAML, OIDC, or external).
"saml-connection-test-1234567890"
Authorizations
Basic authentication header of the form
Basic <encoded-value>, where
<encoded-value> is the base64-encoded string
username:password.
Body
Request type
The
cursor field allows you to paginate through your results. Each result array is limited to 1000 results. If your query returns more than 1000 results, you will need to paginate the responses using the
cursor. If you receive a response that includes a non-null
next_cursor in the
results_metadata object, repeat the search call with the
next_cursor value set to the
cursor field to retrieve the next page of results. Continue to make search calls until the
next_cursor in the response is null.
The number of search results to return per page. The default limit is 100. A maximum of 1000 results can be returned by a single search request. If the total size of your result set is greater than one page size, you must paginate the response. See the
cursor field.
x >= 0
The optional query object contains the operator, i.e.
AND or
OR, and the operands that will filter your results. Only an operator is required. If you include no operands, no filtering will be applied. If you include no query object, it will return all Organizations with no filtering applied.
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Response
Successful response
An array of Organization objects.
Show child attributes
Show child attributes