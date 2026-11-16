How to upgrade between major versions of the SDK

Migration Guide: @stytch/react-native → stytch-mobile (React Native)

Our new Kotlin Multiplatform SDK is still in Public beta. If you’re looking for a stable version, we recommend using our @stytch/react-native package for the time being.

This guide covers what changed when moving from @stytch/react-native (the original TypeScript-based RN SDK) to @stytch/react-native-consumer / @stytch/react-native-b2b (the new Kotlin Multiplatform-backed SDK).

What Changed at a Glance

Old SDK ( @stytch/react-native ) New SDK ( @stytch/react-native-consumer ) Package @stytch/react-native @stytch/react-native-consumer or @stytch/react-native-b2b B2B import @stytch/react-native/b2b Separate package @stytch/react-native-b2b Architecture Pure TypeScript Kotlin Multiplatform core + TypeScript bridge New Architecture Not required Required (TurboModules) Client init new StytchClient(publicToken, ...) createStytchConsumer(new StytchClientConfiguration(publicToken)) Provider <StytchProvider> <StytchProvider> (same name, new import) useStytchUser() Returns { user, fromCache } Returns User | undefined directly useStytchSession() Returns { session, fromCache } Returns Session | undefined directly Auth state stytch.onStateChange(callback) useStytchAuthenticationState() + stytch.authenticationStateObserver() OTP namespace stytch.otps.* stytch.otp.* OTP params snake_case camelCase OAuth start() or startWithRedirect() returns a token; call authenticate() separately start() returns the full auth response directly Google OneTap stytch.oauth.googleOneTap({ onCompleteCallback }) stytch.oauth.google.start(...) with GoogleCredentialConfiguration Biometrics getBiometricRegistrationId() then register() getAvailability() returns an enum, then register() or authenticate() Session migration — Automatic — existing sessions are migrated on first launch

New Architecture Requirement

The new SDK uses React Native’s New Architecture (TurboModules) , which is the default in RN 0.71+ and mandatory from RN 0.80+. If your project is not yet on the New Architecture, you’ll need to enable it before upgrading.

Installation

# Before npm install @stytch/react-native # After (Consumer) npm install @stytch/react-native-consumer # After (B2B) npm install @stytch/react-native-b2b

Remove the old package from your package.json before adding the new one.

Client Initialization

Before

import { StytchClient , StytchProvider } from '@stytch/react-native' ; const stytch = new StytchClient ( 'public-token-live-...' ); export default function App () { return ( < StytchProvider stytch = { stytch } > < Nav /> </ StytchProvider > ); }

After

import { createStytchConsumer , StytchClientConfiguration , StytchProvider , } from '@stytch/react-native-consumer' ; const stytch = createStytchConsumer ( new StytchClientConfiguration ( 'public-token-live-...' ) ); export default function App () { return ( < StytchProvider stytch = { stytch } > < Nav /> </ StytchProvider > ); }

The StytchClientConfiguration constructor takes optional second and third arguments for endpointOptions and defaultSessionDuration .

Hooks

useStytchUser() and useStytchSession()

The old SDK wrapped these values in a SWR object to indicate whether the value was loaded from cache. The new SDK returns the values directly.

// Before const { user , fromCache } = useStytchUser (); const { session , fromCache } = useStytchSession (); const isLoggedIn = user !== null ; // After const user = useStytchUser (); // User | undefined const session = useStytchSession (); // Session | undefined const isLoggedIn = user !== undefined ;

Unchanged in name; the returned client type has changed from StytchClient to StytchConsumer , which has a slightly different method surface (see below).

The new SDK adds a dedicated hook for observing full authentication state. This is the replacement for stytch.onStateChange() :

import { useStytchAuthenticationState , } from '@stytch/react-native-consumer' ; import { ConsumerAuthenticationState } from '@stytch/react-native-consumer' ; function AuthGate () { const authState = useStytchAuthenticationState (); if ( authState instanceof ConsumerAuthenticationState . Loading ) { return < Splash /> ; } if ( authState instanceof ConsumerAuthenticationState . Authenticated ) { return < AppNavigator /> ; } return < AuthNavigator /> ; }

Authentication State Observation

Before

// In a component or effect stytch . onStateChange (() => { const user = stytch . user . getInfo (). user ; const session = stytch . session . getInfo (). session ; setIsLoggedIn ( session !== null ); });

After

The StytchProvider handles observation internally — in most cases you don’t need to call the observer directly. Just use the hooks. If you do need to observe outside of React (e.g. in a navigation guard), use authenticationStateObserver :

const cleanup = stytch . authenticationStateObserver (( state ) => { if ( state instanceof ConsumerAuthenticationState . Authenticated ) { // user is logged in } }); // When done: cleanup . stop ();

OTP

Before

// snake_case params, `otps` namespace const res = await stytch . otps . sms . loginOrCreate ( phoneNumber , { expiration_minutes: 5 , }); setMethodId ( res . method_id ); await stytch . otps . authenticate ( code , methodId , { session_duration_minutes: 60 , });

After

// camelCase params, `otp` namespace const res = await stytch . otp . sms . loginOrCreate ({ phoneNumber }); setMethodId ( res . methodId ); await stytch . otp . authenticate ({ token: code , methodId , sessionDurationMinutes: 60 , });

Key changes:

otps → otp

→ method_id → methodId

→ session_duration_minutes → sessionDurationMinutes

→ authenticate() now takes a single object, not positional arguments

// Before await stytch . magicLinks . email . loginOrCreate ( email , { login_magic_link_url: redirectUrl , signup_magic_link_url: redirectUrl , }); // After await stytch . magicLinks . email . loginOrCreate ({ email , loginMagicLinkUrl: redirectUrl , signupMagicLinkUrl: redirectUrl , });

OAuth

The OAuth flow has been simplified. The old SDK returned an intermediate token from start() or startWithRedirect() that you then had to pass to oauth.authenticate() . The new SDK does everything — browser, redirect, token exchange — inside a single start() call.

Before

// Using start() which opens a browser tab and returns a token const token = await stytch . oauth . github . start ({ login_redirect_url: redirectUrl , signup_redirect_url: redirectUrl , }); await stytch . oauth . authenticate ( token , { session_duration_minutes: 60 });

After

// One call — opens browser, handles redirect, returns full auth response const response = await stytch . oauth . github . start ({ loginRedirectUrl: redirectUrl , signupRedirectUrl: redirectUrl , sessionDurationMinutes: 60 , });

No separate oauth.authenticate() call needed. The start() method accepts a flat parameters object with camelCase keys.

Google OneTap / Google Credential Manager

The old SDK exposed a dedicated stytch.oauth.googleOneTap() method for native Google login. In the new SDK, this is unified into stytch.oauth.google.start() — the SDK automatically uses Google Credential Manager when a GoogleCredentialConfiguration is provided at initialization.

// Before stytch . oauth . googleOneTap ({ onCompleteCallback : () => navigation . navigate ( 'Profile' ), }); // After (step 1: configure at initialization time) const stytch = createStytchConsumer ( new StytchClientConfiguration ( 'public-token-live-...' , undefined , // endpointOptions undefined , // defaultSessionDuration new GoogleCredentialConfiguration ( 'YOUR_ANDROID_GOOGLE_CLIENT_ID' ), ) ); // After (step 2: same call as any other provider) await stytch . oauth . google . start ({ sessionDurationMinutes: 60 });

If no GoogleCredentialConfiguration is provided, or if Google Credential manager fails on the user’s device, oauth.google.start() falls back to browser-based OAuth.

Note: Google Credential Manager is only supported in the consumer SDK. Google Credential Manager is not supported in the B2B SDK.

Biometrics

The old SDK required you to call getBiometricRegistrationId() to check whether a registration existed, then branch manually. The new SDK replaces this with getAvailability() , which returns a typed enum, with more explicit statuses.

Before

const regId = await stytch . biometrics . getBiometricRegistrationId (); if ( regId ) { await stytch . biometrics . authenticate ({ sessionDurationMinutes: 30 }); } else { await stytch . biometrics . register ({ sessionDurationMinutes: 30 }); }

After

import { BiometricsAvailability } from '@stytch/react-native-consumer' ; const availability = await stytch . biometrics . getAvailability ({ sessionDurationMinutes: 30 , }); if ( availability === BiometricsAvailability . AlreadyRegistered ) { await stytch . biometrics . authenticate ({ sessionDurationMinutes: 30 }); } else if ( availability === BiometricsAvailability . Available ) { await stytch . biometrics . register ({ sessionDurationMinutes: 30 }); } // Also: BiometricsAvailability.Unavailable, BiometricsAvailability.RegistrationRevoked, etc

Biometric option parameters have also been restructured:

// Before await stytch . biometrics . register ({ sessionDurationMinutes: 30 , androidAllowDeviceCredentials: false , androidTitle: 'Authenticate' , iosReason: 'Authenticate' , }); // After await stytch . biometrics . register ({ sessionDurationMinutes: 30 , androidBiometricOptions: { allowDeviceCredentials: false , title: 'Authenticate' , }, iosBiometricOptions: { reason: 'Authenticate' , }, });

Session Management

// Before await stytch . session . authenticate ({ session_duration_minutes: 30 }); await stytch . session . revoke (); // After await stytch . session . authenticate ({ sessionDurationMinutes: 30 }); await stytch . session . revoke ();

B2B SDK

The B2B SDK has moved from a sub-path export to a fully separate package.

// Before import { StytchB2BClient } from '@stytch/react-native/b2b' ; const b2bClient = new StytchB2BClient ( 'public-token-live-...' ); // After import { createStytchB2B , StytchClientConfiguration , } from '@stytch/react-native-b2b' ; const b2bClient = createStytchB2B ( new StytchClientConfiguration ( 'public-token-live-...' ) );

Hook changes mirror the consumer SDK:

Old New const { member, fromCache } = useStytchMember() const member = useStytchMember() const { session, fromCache } = useStytchMemberSession() const memberSession = useStytchMemberSession() const { organization, fromCache } = useStytchOrganization() const organization = useStytchOrganization() useStytchB2BClient() useStytchB2B() — useStytchB2BAuthenticationState() (new)

Automatic Session Migration

There’s nothing you need to do. On first launch after upgrading, the new SDK automatically reads your users’ existing sessions from the old SDK’s storage and migrates them into the new format. Users who were logged in will remain logged in.