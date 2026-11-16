The Stytch SDKs provide methods that communicate directly with the Stytch API, allowing you to easily authenticate your users without adding extra endpoints to your backend. The Stytch React Native B2B SDK is a headless Kotlin Multiplatform library distributed as an NPM package. It provides platform native async/await API for all Stytch B2B authentication methods including SSO, SCIM provisioning, and multi-org discovery.
These docs are for our new Kotlin Multiplatform SDK, which is in Public beta. If you are instead looking for the stable version, please see here.
NPM package
@stytch/react-native-consumer
React Native package for the Stytch B2B SDK
Authentication methodsThe
StytchB2B client exposes the following namespaces:
|Namespace
|Description
magicLinks
|Email magic link authentication
otp
|One-time passcodes via SMS and email
passwords
|Password-based authentication
oauth
|OAuth flows (Google and others) with org-level and discovery modes
sso
|SAML and OIDC SSO authentication
totp
|Time-based one-time passcode (authenticator app)
discovery
|Cross-org discovery: list and join organizations
session
|Session management
members
|Member account management
organizations
|Organization management
recoveryCodes
|Recovery code management
scim
|SCIM provisioning
rbac
|Role-based access control
dfp
|Device fingerprinting
Compatibility and requirements
- Minimum React Native version: 0.80.0