user.getConnectedApps() wraps the User Get Connected Apps API endpoint. The
user_id will be automatically inferred from the logged-in user’s session. This method retrieves a list of Connected Apps that the user has completed an authorization flow with successfully. If the user revokes a Connected App’s access (e.g. via the
revokeConnectedApp method) then the Connected App will no longer be returned in this endpoint’s response.
Response
An array of Connected Apps with which the User has successfully completed an authorization flow.
Show properties
Show properties
The type of Connected App. Supported values are first_party, first_party_public, third_party, and third_party_public.
Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.