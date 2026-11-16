uri string Defaults to window.location.origin. An RFC 3986 URI referring to the resource that is the subject of the signing.

statement string A human-readable ASCII assertion that the user will sign. The statement may only include reserved, unreserved, or space characters according to RFC 3986 definitions, and must not contain other forms of whitespace such as newlines, tabs, and carriage returns.

chain_id string The EIP-155 Chain ID to which the session is bound. Defaults to 1. Must be the string representation of an integer between 1 and 9,223,372,036,854,775,771, inclusive.

issued_at string The time when the message was generated. Defaults to the current time. All timestamps in our API conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.

not_before string The time when the signed authentication message will become valid. Defaults to the current time. All timestamps in our API conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.

message_request_id string A system-specific identifier that may be used to uniquely refer to the sign-in request. The message_request_id must be a valid pchar according to RFC 3986 definitions.