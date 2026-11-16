v0.73.0Released 2026-07-01 Minor Changes
- Upgrade react-native SDK to include latest android DFP v1.2.0
v0.72.0Released 2026-04-06 Minor Changes
- Add a flag to allow keeping OAuth windows on the back stack on Android
v0.71.0Released 2026-02-11 Minor Changes
- Updated build toolchain and removed client side validation logic in production
v0.70.0Released 2026-02-05 Minor Changes
- Update DFP for iOS.
@stytch/react-native-staticis now deprecated, and users should switch back to using the mainline
@stytch/react-nativepackage.
v0.69.4Released 2026-01-05 Patch Changes
- Add external_id to Member and User types and add organization_external_id to Organization type
v0.69.3Released 2025-12-23 Patch Changes
- Bump DFP for Android
v0.69.2Released 2025-12-18 Patch Changes
- Don’t filter out passwords on B2B step-up auth
v0.69.1Released 2025-12-05 Patch Changes
- Bumps reCAPTCHA version for iOS
v0.69.0Released 2025-12-05 Minor Changes
- Add keepSessionAlive boolean flag to StytchClientOptions. When set, the client will automatically refresh the session as long as the client is active Project configuration is now passed into StytchClient and StytchB2BClient through the second constructor parameter as an object. If you had previously passed in the iosDisableUrlCache option as a boolean, make it an object instead.
- Include custom org roles in local authorization checks
- B2B: Add support for
ALL_ALLOWEDorganization
email_jit_provisioningsetting
v0.68.0Released 2025-11-25 Minor Changes
- Add support for the OAuth Attach flow
v0.67.1Released 2025-11-14 Patch Changes
- Add types for
Member.is_admin
v0.67.0Released 2025-11-03 Minor Changes
- Replace usages of TouchableNativeFeedback buttons with TouchableWithoutFeedback to account for an upstream bug on Android platforms in React Native 0.82+
v0.66.0Released 2025-10-16 Minor Changes
- When initializing StytchClient, the endpointOptions object is now deprecated apiDomain and testApiDomain are now configured using customBaseUrl directly on the root object fppaDomain and dfpCdnDomain are now configured as dfppaUrl and dfpCdnUrl directly on the root object
- Fix export issue for Expo earlier than 54 with New Architecture enabled
v0.65.2Released 2025-10-10 Patch Changes
- NPM publishing issues
v0.65.1Released 2025-10-10 Patch Changes
- Fix a packaging issue
v0.65.0Released 2025-10-09 Minor Changes
- Adds full support for React Native New Architecture. Maintains support for the old architecture, with or without the compatibility/interop layer
v0.64.1Released 2025-09-24 Patch Changes
- Updates to support ReactNative 0.81+
v0.64.0Released 2025-09-09 Minor Changes
- Hack: Add sleep before eml discovery authenticate to make sure obejct is ready.
v0.63.0Released 2025-09-03 Minor Changes
- Add native console logger and console logs
- Make the RN B2B UI errors more specific
v0.62.0Released 2025-08-29 Minor Changes
- Add Encrypted SAML Assertion Support
v0.61.0Released 2025-08-21 Minor Changes
- Improve handling of on device biometric registrations, to prevent potential lockouts
v0.60.0Released 2025-08-21 Minor Changes
- Add
organization_slugto MemberSession type
v0.59.0Released 2025-08-14 Minor Changes
- feat: add device history support to all authentication methods
v0.58.0Released 2025-08-14 Minor Changes
- Add locale to UI options and pass through to client endpoints as appropriate
v0.57.4Released 2025-08-08 Patch Changes
- Improve error logging in specific cases
v0.57.3Released 2025-08-04 Patch Changes
- Bump Android DFP version
v0.57.2Released 2025-08-01 Patch Changes
- Ensure event and error callbacks are notified as appropriate
- Add missing utils client to B2B
v0.57.1Released 2025-07-29 Patch Changes
- Bump Android DFP version
v0.57.0Released 2025-07-21 Minor Changes
- Add StartEmailUpdate to initiate self-serve member email updates
v0.56.0Released 2025-07-02 Minor Changes
- In ReactNative for Android, we no longer disallow backups so as to not conflict with other packages that may rely on that behavior
v0.55.0Released 2025-07-02 Minor Changes
- Allow specifying text overrides and text translastion via the
stringsconfiguration.
v0.54.18Released 2025-06-20 Patch Changes
- Fix a bug when using combined email+password component in the discovery flow of PreBuilt B2B UI
v0.54.17Released 2025-06-18 Patch Changes
- Use API-generated error types
v0.54.16Released 2025-06-17 Patch Changes
- Update documentation for B2B Passwords Reset By Email method
v0.54.15Released 2025-06-16 Patch Changes
- Fix logo display and discovery flow borders in prebuilt B2B UI
v0.54.14Released 2025-06-16 Patch Changes
- Add a unique key to the Divider component in B2B Prebuilt UI
v0.54.13Released 2025-06-13 Patch Changes
- Fix bug in spacing between OAuth and SSO buttons in prebuilt B2B UI
v0.54.12Released 2025-06-11 Patch Changes
- Ensure we handle the error type correctly when registering a biometric registration
v0.54.11Released 2025-06-04 Patch Changes
- Add Access Token Exchange headless method for Consumer Sessions
v0.54.10Released 2025-05-23 Patch Changes
- Account for instances where users may not have strong enough biometric factors on their device, but normal biometric checking returns successfully
v0.54.9Released 2025-05-22 Patch Changes
- More gracefully handle instances where
sessionOptionsis missing from the
StytchB2BUIConfig
v0.54.8Released 2025-05-21 Patch Changes
- Fix a crash on initialization for older versions of Android
v0.54.7Released 2025-05-16 Patch Changes
- Add
created_atand
updated_atfields to the
Memberobject type definition
v0.54.6Released 2025-05-16 Patch Changes
- Bump android native DFP version
v0.54.5Released 2025-05-13 Patch Changes
- Honor custom API and DFP backend URLs with consumer StytchClient
v0.54.4Released 2025-05-06 Patch Changes
- Remove preflight PKCE checks for EML authenticate.
v0.54.3Released 2025-04-29 Patch Changes
- Add data backup/restore configurations to the React Native module to prevent getting into an invalid state when data is restored after reinstall
v0.54.2Released 2025-04-28 Patch Changes
- Fix some visual bugs in the RN B2B prebuilt UI
v0.54.1Released 2025-04-24 Patch Changes
- Fix a bug in prebuilt B2B UI discovery flows that may lead to a user getting stuck on an error page
v0.54.0Released 2025-04-24 Minor Changes
- Update React Native packages to use native DFP
v0.53.1Released 2025-04-17 Patch Changes
- Explicitly throw MissingPKCE errors when PKCE is required and we detect that it is missing, instead of waiting for the server to tell us
v0.53.0Released 2025-04-16 Minor Changes
- Add expiration times as a parameter for multiple EML and email OTP requests.
- Add and throw a new error type when attempting to persist a null or empty biometricRegistrationId.
v0.52.3Released 2025-04-15 Patch Changes
- Update RN Android biometric flow to throw more nuanced errors when we detect potential problems.
v0.52.2Released 2025-04-08 Patch Changes
- Fix issue where organization and application logos were both hidden when both were specified
- Update RN B2B UI to use public SSO DiscoverConnections method instead of internal network client
v0.52.1Released 2025-04-07 Patch Changes
- Fix some README typos
- Fix JIT provisioning bug in B2B UI, where members without passwords were treated as non-members
v0.52.0Released 2025-04-04 Minor Changes
- Add support for VerifyEmailTemplateID to Password Configs
v0.51.3Released 2025-04-02 Patch Changes
- Detect and log an error when a consumer Stytch client is instantiated with a public token for a B2B project and vice versa
v0.51.2Released 2025-04-01 Patch Changes
- Relax email address validation
v0.51.1Released 2025-03-26 Patch Changes
- Informative error for discovery logins that are disallowed due to claimed email domains
v0.51.0Released 2025-03-24 Minor Changes
- Added testApiDomain to endpointOptions for the StytchClient.
v0.50.1Released 2025-03-18 Patch Changes
- feat: Add support for accessTokenExchange to B2B Sessions Client
v0.50.0Released 2025-03-17 Minor Changes
-
Modernized build artifacts. If you encounter new errors around import paths after upgrading, ensure you are importing from
@stytch/react-nativeor
@stytch/react-native/b2b, not another path like
@stytch/react-native/dist/....
-
We removed some exports from
@stytch/react-nativethat were intended for internal use to avoid confusion. If you encounter an error importing something from
@stytch/react-nativethat you were depending on, please email us at support@stytch.com and let us know so we can understand your use case better.
- Updates our PrimaryAuthMethod logic to only remove passwords in the Tenanted Case
v0.49.1Released 2025-03-11 Patch Changes
- Ensure that fromCache is always toggled on app launch regardless of whether or not a session was found locally
v0.49.0Released 2025-03-10 Minor Changes
- Make native OAuth errors warnings and update the description to be more informative. Remove deprecated properties from B2C/B2B clients. Email OTPs expire after 10 minutes, not 2.
v0.48.0Released 2025-03-07 Minor Changes
- Modify logic for ‘or’ seperators on B2B home page to place them before and after input products.
- Prevent biometric registration if the user is already enrolled.
- Respect the component order and tab order in the consumer prebuilt UI.
v0.47.2Released 2025-03-05 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.47.1Released 2025-02-28 Patch Changes
- Fix issue with biometric registration.
v0.47.0Released 2025-02-20 Minor Changes
- Add SSO discovery to RN B2B UI
v0.46.2Released 2025-02-19 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.46.1Released 2025-02-15 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.46.0Released 2025-02-13 Minor Changes
- Ensure we wait to call sessions.authenticate after loading any potentially cached sessions from device storage.
- Added User Impersonation to Consumer
- Update UI Branding
v0.45.2Released 2025-02-07 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.45.1Released 2025-02-06 Patch Changes
- Catch exceptions on biometrics authenticate so they are propogated to the app instead of crashing
v0.45.0Released 2025-02-06 Minor Changes
- Deprecate isLoaded in the React Native SDK. It will be removed in a future release. Please use the
useStytchUser,
useStytchMember,
useStytchSession, and
useStytchMemberSessionhooks to determine loading status
v0.44.1Released 2025-01-31 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.44.0Released 2025-01-29 Minor Changes
- Add
directCreateOrganizationForNoMembershipoption to B2B login UI
- Fix handling of certain project configuration fields
v0.43.0Released 2025-01-17 Minor Changes
- Fix some biometrics issues, only delete local registration if deleting the remote succeeds.
v0.42.0Released 2025-01-16 Minor Changes
- Add support for TypeScript-based Stytch project configurations
-
Allow configuring API endpoint domain for live projects via
endpointOptions.apiDomain
- Refactor internal handling of authentication responses
v0.41.1Released 2025-01-16 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.41.0Released 2025-01-16 Minor Changes
- Fix codechallenge/codeverifier naming in core Password client; Add Password Discovery flows to RN B2B UI
v0.40.0Released 2025-01-15 Minor Changes
- Fix bugs in email otp and add email otp to b2b prebuilt ui.
- Only perform user search when passwords are enabled to prevent REQUIRING passwords to be enabled
- Add some QOL improvements to phone and OTP code entry components
v0.39.0Released 2025-01-13 Minor Changes
- RN: Don’t wrap native exceptions in placeholder InternalError classes, only do that on the JS side to fully expose the stacktrace; Add stack trace to JS-defined InternalError class
v0.38.5Released 2025-01-08 Patch Changes
- Only initiate a session authentication call during app foregrounding IF there is a session to authenticate
v0.38.4Released 2024-12-17 Patch Changes
- Fix some style issues and render an error when attempting to load a page that would otherwise not render
v0.38.3Released 2024-12-16 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.38.2Released 2024-12-05 Patch Changes
- Add DFPPA to OTP Email Login Or Create
v0.38.1Released 2024-11-26 Patch Changes
- Relax the requirement for products specified in the UI config to have a corresponding
*Optionsconfiguration set if the product can use default options.
v0.38.0Released 2024-11-26 Minor Changes
- Update B2B client to enable the ability to disable URL caching on iOS
v0.37.0Released 2024-11-20 Minor Changes
- Releasing React Native B2B UI.
v0.36.1Released 2024-11-19 Patch Changes
- Fixes a bug where session tokens were not updated after registering a biometric
v0.36.0Released 2024-11-13 Minor Changes
- Tenanted Email Authenticate to Use EmailAddress as Input Param Over MemberID
v0.35.3Released 2024-11-12 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.35.2Released 2024-11-01 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.35.1Released 2024-10-30 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.35.0Released 2024-10-24 Minor Changes
- Add headless TOTP client to RN B2C client
v0.34.0Released 2024-10-22 Minor Changes
- Add override parameters for the WebAuthn registration endpoint.
- Remove unused errorMessage field.
v0.33.2Released 2024-10-16 Patch Changes
- Update requirements for ReactNative UI to allow OTP/OAuth as valid configurations
v0.33.1Released 2024-10-14 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.33.0Released 2024-10-08 Minor Changes
- Add SCIM client to RN B2B client
v0.32.4Released 2024-10-08 Patch Changes
- Fix potential DFP multi continuation bug.
v0.32.3Released 2024-10-02 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.32.2Released 2024-09-17 Patch Changes
- Update StandardCharsets since the Facebook implementation is now Deprecated
v0.32.1Released 2024-08-28 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.32.0Released 2024-08-26 Minor Changes
- Better management of biometric registrations to ensure local and remote registrations stay in sync
- Update options for enabling SMS autofill in RN and add necessary code changes
v0.31.0Released 2024-08-23 Minor Changes
- Add B2B OAuth for react native. Modifying the visibilty of the base class for the headless B2B OAuth client for purposes of inheritence.
v0.30.2Released 2024-08-21 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.30.1Released 2024-08-14 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.30.0Released 2024-08-14 Minor Changes
- Implements Sign in With Ethereum (SIWE) for crypto wallets
- Adds ability to view and unlink retired emails to HeadlessB2BOrganizationClient and HeadlessB2BSelfClient.
- B2B SSO now properly uses DFP
v0.29.2Released 2024-08-12 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.29.1Released 2024-08-09 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.29.0Released 2024-08-02 Minor Changes
- Adds dfppaDomain to optional SDK client configuration
v0.28.1Released 2024-07-25 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.28.0Released 2024-07-25 Minor Changes
- Deprecate some properties in RN UI OAuth options and provide a new type for specifying per-provider options; Correctly support
provider_paramsin RN OAuth flows
v0.27.4Released 2024-07-19 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.27.3Released 2024-07-12 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.27.2Released 2024-07-02 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.27.1Released 2024-06-27 Patch Changes
- Ensure that DFP/Catcha works for biometrics
v0.27.0Released 2024-06-18 Minor Changes
- Fix crash when fetching a null biometric registration ID; Delete biometric registration ID when deleting a biometric key; Force popup of biometric prompt when registering a new biometric
v0.26.5Released 2024-06-06 Patch Changes
- Attempt to cleanup orphaned IABs to prevent errors
- Re-release to force inclusion of IAB changes
v0.26.4Released 2024-06-06 Patch Changes
- Fix React Native biometrics policy to correctly respect developers intention for fallback
v0.26.3Released 2024-05-29 Patch Changes
-
Require non-null
session_tokenin updateSession()
- Added IDP type to SSO connections
v0.26.2Released 2024-05-13 Patch Changes
- Update RN Subscription manager to better match vanilla-js
v0.26.1Released 2024-05-07 Patch Changes
- Loosen typings for various options to accept both string literals and TypeScript enums
v0.26.0Released 2024-04-26 Minor Changes
- Add
stytch.organization.getBySlugmethod to B2B clients
v0.25.0Released 2024-04-25
Migration guideDue to necessary updates to underlying Google packages to support Google Credential Manager on Android 14, Android builds now require a
compileSdk version of 34. This necessitates an upgrade of the Android Gradle Plugin to >= 8.1.1. The easiest way to accomplish this is to upgrade to React Native >= 0.73.0, or Expo >= 50.
If you have an existing, bare React Native project (ie: you have an
android folder in your codebase), you can edit your
android/build.gradle file to specify a
compileSdk version of 34, and follow the Android Studio AGP upgrade assistant (
Tools > AGP Upgrade Assistant...) to upgrade your project.
To use the redirect-based OAuth flows for Google and Apple, use the new
startWithRedirect() methods, like so:
stytch.oauth.google.startWithRedirect()
stytch.oauth.apple.startWithRedirect()
- Migrate from the deprecated Google One Tap implementation to Google Credential Manager
- Add methods for using redirect based OAuth flows for Google and Apple, instead of the native flows
v0.24.3Released 2024-04-25 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.24.2Released 2024-04-23 Patch Changes
- Remove result check and rely on intent handling to handle user cancellations for Android Google OneTap
v0.24.1Released 2024-04-19 Patch Changes
- Remove import of unavailable dependency introduced in previous release
v0.24.0Released 2024-04-18 Minor Changes
-
Add
stytch.onStateChangeevent listener to headless clients
-
Add
getInfomethod to user, session, member, and organization
v0.23.6Released 2024-04-12 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.23.5Released 2024-04-02 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.23.4Released 2024-04-02 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.23.3Released 2024-03-22 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.23.2Released 2024-03-18 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.23.1Released 2024-03-18 Patch Changes
- Added DFP functionality to users search in passwords screen
v0.23.0Released 2024-03-12 Minor Changes
- Release RN B2C UI
v0.22.7Released 2024-03-04 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.22.6Released 2024-02-27 Patch Changes
- Fix incorrect imports
v0.22.5Released 2024-02-13 Patch Changes
- Fix transient keystore issues in RN Android
v0.22.4Released 2024-02-08 Patch Changes
- Fix handling of SSO authentication when MFA is required
v0.22.3Released 2024-02-06 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.22.2Released 2024-02-05 Patch Changes
- Update react-native resolution path to be platform agnostic when doing replacement so it works on windows
v0.22.1Released 2024-02-02 Patch Changes
- Changes to React Native iOS DFP client
v0.22.0Released 2024-02-02 Minor Changes
- Bump Recaptcha Version
- Fixed session not refreshing after app reopening
v0.21.2Released 2024-01-31 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.21.1Released 2024-01-29 NOTE: From v0.21.1 onwards, in order to use Apple OAuth, you must toggle
Manage user data setting ON in the Frontend SDK settings of your Dashboard.
Patch Changes
- Fixed React Native Sign in with Apple not returning name values
v0.21.0Released 2024-01-24 Minor Changes
- Fix biometrics issues in iOS
v0.20.0Released 2024-01-22 Minor Changes
- Adds headless methods for interacting with b2b recovery codes
v0.19.4Released 2024-01-19 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.19.3Released 2024-01-18 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.19.2Released 2024-01-12 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.19.1Released 2024-01-09 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.19.0Released 2024-01-04 Minor Changes
- Add
useStytchOrganizationhook for B2B
v0.18.1Released 2024-01-03 Patch Changes
- Fix packaging issue for RN iOS
v0.18.0Released 2024-01-02 Minor Changes
- Add B2B TOTPs (Create/Authenticate)
v0.17.0Released 2023-12-18 Minor Changes
- Improvements to error types in the JS and React Native SDKs
- Mark stytch.member as deprecated in favor of stytch.self Adds RBAC functionality
- Remove unused dependencies from package manifest
v0.16.1Released 2023-12-04 Patch Changes
- Add DFP Protected Auth to the React Native B2B SDK
v0.16.0Released 2023-12-01 Minor Changes
- Migrate RN iOS keys to be available after unlock
v0.15.1Released 2023-11-27 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.15.0Released 2023-11-22 Minor Changes
- Added Passkeys in React Native SDK
v0.14.4Released 2023-11-20 Patch Changes
- Add a toplevel DFP client to RN SDK
v0.14.3Released 2023-11-14 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.14.2Released 2023-11-07 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.14.1Released 2023-10-31 Patch Changes
- Resolved a critical severity vulnerability with the @babel/traverse dependency
v0.14.0Released 2023-10-26 Minor Changes
- Export DFP type for use in RN; Embed Recaptcha dependencies to avoid forcing a dynamic framework on developers
v0.13.1Released 2023-10-13 Patch Changes
- Add a getPKCEPair util method to react-native StytchClient
v0.13.0Released 2023-09-22 Minor Changes
- Revert DFP on RN
v0.12.2Released 2023-09-21 Patch Changes
- Make the React Native StytchClient params optional
v0.12.1Released 2023-09-21 Patch Changes
- Adds fallback to redirect-based OAuth when native OAuth fails (Google One Tap or Sign in with Apple) in the React Native SDK
v0.12.0Released 2023-09-20 Minor Changes
- Add Device Fingerprinting to the React Native SDK
- Add support for Observation and decisioning mode for DFP
v0.11.1Released 2023-09-19 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.11.0Released 2023-09-19 Minor Changes
- Add Device Fingerprinting Bot Detection to SDKs
- Added separate methods for native OAuth (googleOneTap and signInWithApple) in the React Native SDK.
v0.10.4Released 2023-09-06 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.10.3Released 2023-08-30 Patch Changes
- Fix PKCE logic for password resets log in without password flow
v0.10.2Released 2023-08-29 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.10.1Released 2023-08-28 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.10.0Released 2023-08-08 Minor Changes
- Breaking Changes: The intermediate session token (IST) will no longer be accepted as an argument for the discovery list organizations, intermediate sessions exchange, and create organization via discovery endpoints. The IST will be passed in automatically. ISTs are stored as browser cookies or persisted on device when they are generated after calls to discovery authenticate endpoints, such as email magic link discovery authenticate, or primary authenticate endpoints in the case where MFA is required, such as email magic link authenticate or SSO authenticate. New Features: Our B2B product now supports multi-factor authentication (MFA) with one-time passcodes (OTPs) via SMS. MFA policies can be set on the Organization level or on the Member level. See the Stytch docs for more information.
v0.9.6Released 2023-08-03 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.9.5Released 2023-08-02 Patch Changes
- Add a flag to disable the URLCache on iOS
v0.9.4Released 2023-08-01 Patch Changes
- Updated types for the password strength method. Updated UI for the password strength check while using LUDS
v0.9.3Released 2023-07-19 Patch Changes
- Yahoo OAuth Fix (build)
v0.9.2Released 2023-07-19 Patch Changes
- Yahoo OAuth
v0.9.1Released 2023-07-17 Patch Changes
- Add B2B for ReactNative
v0.9.0Released 2023-07-14 Minor Changes
- The intermediate session token will now be stored as a cookie after calls to the B2B magic link discovery authenticate endpoint and the OAuth discovery authenticate endpoint.
v0.8.14Released 2023-07-12 Patch Changes
- Added new OAuth Providers
v0.8.13Released 2023-07-12 Patch Changes
- Add OAuthStartResponse type to Headless OAuth start calls
v0.8.12Released 2023-07-10 Patch Changes
- Update dependency to stytch named fork
v0.8.11Released 2023-06-29 Patch Changes
- Match BC dependency to expo-updates to alleviate issues with EAS builds
v0.8.10Released 2023-06-28 Patch Changes
- Robustify react-native dependency resolution
v0.8.9Released 2023-06-27 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.8.8Released 2023-06-26 Patch Changes
- Import React in SessionMigrationHelper, which is needed for some reason in bare RN projects?
v0.8.7Released 2023-06-23 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.8.6Released 2023-06-14 Patch Changes
- Get timezone from native code
v0.8.5Released 2023-06-13 Patch Changes
- Update targetSDK version
v0.8.4Released 2023-06-09 Patch Changes
- Add the podspec for StytchReactNativeModule
v0.8.3Released 2023-06-08 Patch Changes
- Add Android test files to npmignore to reduce package size
v0.8.2Released 2023-06-07 Patch Changes
- Include native modules in react-native package
v0.8.1Released 2023-06-06 Patch Changes
- Update package README
v0.8.0Released 2023-06-06 Migration guide We have made significant changes to the Stytch React Native SDK to make installation and configuration easier for developers. This is a migration guide for all developers using the Stytch React Native and React Native Expo SDKs prior to v0.8.
- If you are currently using Expo Go, start at Development builds below.
- If you are currently using Expo development builds, start at Stytch React Native Expo SDK below.
- Otherwise, start at Stytch React Native SDK near the bottom of this section.
- Create an Expo account if you don’t already have one.
- Install the eas-cli package globally.
npm install -g eas-cli
- Log into your Expo account.
eas login
- Install the expo-dev-client package in your project.
npx expo install expo-dev-client
- Create a development build using EAS Build.
eas build
@stytch/react-native. The
@stytch/react-native-expo package will no longer be maintained but is still available for existing customers using this version.
To migrate your Expo project to
@stytch/react-native, the only changes that you’ll need to make to your are installing the
@stytch/react-native package and uninstalling the
@stytch/react-native-expo package (along with other dependencies that are no longer required):
Stytch React Native SDK The
# Remove old package and dependencies
npm uninstall @stytch/react-native-expo @stytch/react-native-modules react-native-keychain react-native-device-info react-native-get-random-values
# Install new package
npm install @stytch/react-native @stytch/react-native-inappbrowser-reborn
@stytch/react-native-modules package is now included in
@stytch/react-native by default.
Some of the previous dependencies for
@stytch/react-native can be removed, this includes
react-native-keychain,
react-native-device-info, and
react-native-get-random-values.
We recommend removing these old dependencies and adding the new
@stytch/react-native-inappbrowser-reborn dependency to keep your build clean:
Minor Changes
# Remove old dependencies
npm uninstall @stytch/react-native-modules react-native-keychain react-native-device-info react-native-get-random-values
# Install new dependency
npm install @stytch/react-native-inappbrowser-reborn
- Unify React Native and Expo SDKs
v0.7.6Released 2023-06-06 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.7.5Released 2023-06-06 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.7.4Released 2023-05-31 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.7.3Released 2023-05-26 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.7.2Released 2023-05-22 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.7.1Released 2023-05-05 Patch Changes
- Expose Biometric Registration ID in BiometricsClients
v0.7.0Released 2023-04-28 Minor Changes
- Releasing UI components for our B2B SDKs.
v0.6.4Released 2023-04-27 Patch Changes
- Fix broken React Native OAuth redirect
v0.6.3Released 2023-04-25 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.6.2Released 2023-04-24 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.6.1Released 2023-04-17 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.6.0Released 2023-04-12
@stytch/react-native@0.6.0 updates the
useStytchUser and
useStytchSession hooks. The
useStytchUser and
useStytchSession hooks now return envelope objects,
{(user, fromCache)} and
{(session, fromCache)} respectively. On first render, the SDK will read the user or session out of local storage, and serve them with
fromCache: true. The SDK will make network requests to update the user and session objects, and serve them with
fromCache: false.
Minor Changes
- Add ability to tell if user is new/returning for native OAuth
- Adds fromCache value into User and Session objects
v0.5.13Released 2023-04-12 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.5.12Released 2023-04-11 Patch Changes
- Switch to using an in-app browser for non-native OAuth flows
v0.5.11Released 2023-04-05 Patch Changes
- Clear Stytch Keychain items from iOS on fresh install
v0.5.10Released 2023-03-31 Patch Changes
- Add Session.updateSession to hydrate sessions from the backend
v0.5.9Released 2023-03-30 Patch Changes
- initialize user and session in StytchProvider
v0.5.8Released 2023-03-29 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.5.7Released 2023-03-23 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.5.6Released 2023-03-23 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.5.5Released 2023-03-21 Patch Changes
- Fix session/user persisting after logging out
v0.5.4Released 2023-03-21 Patch Changes
- SDK-877 Fix session/user persisting after logging out
v0.5.3Released 2023-03-15 Patch Changes
- Fixed PKCE mismatch and session revoke bugs in React Native
- Add sessionDurationMinutes parameter for biometrics.register()
v0.5.2Released 2023-03-09 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.5.1Released 2023-03-07 Patch Changes
- Add React Native OAuth callback, PKCE fix
v0.5.0Released 2023-03-01 Minor Changes
- Launching B2B SDKs
v0.4.2Released 2023-02-22 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.4.1Released 2023-02-21 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.4.0Released 2023-02-17 Minor Changes
- Add React Native OAuth
v0.3.1Released 2023-02-07 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.3.0Released 2023-01-20 Minor Changes
- Add support for template ID parameters to Magic link Login or create and Send methods, Email OTP Login or create and Send methods, and Reset Password Start
v0.2.12Released 2023-01-17 Patch Changes
- Fix bug with PKCE code verifiers being shared over multiple methods
v0.2.11Released 2022-12-22 Patch Changes
- Add React Native biometrics
v0.2.9Released 2022-12-13 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.2.8Released 2022-12-13 Patch Changes
- Fixes an issue where the isLoaded property was prematurely returning ‘true’
v0.2.7Released 2022-11-07 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.2.6Released 2022-10-31 Patch Changes
- Add type definitions for User Metadata fields
v0.2.5Released 2022-10-07 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies
v0.2.4Released 2022-10-03 Patch Changes
- Add support for password client
v0.2.3Released 2022-09-30 Patch Changes
- Updated dependencies