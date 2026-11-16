Version history and updates for the Stytch React Native SDK

Released 2026-07-01

Minor Changes

Upgrade react-native SDK to include latest android DFP v1.2.0

Released 2026-04-06

Minor Changes

Add a flag to allow keeping OAuth windows on the back stack on Android

Released 2026-02-11

Minor Changes

Updated build toolchain and removed client side validation logic in production

Released 2026-02-05

Minor Changes

Update DFP for iOS. @stytch/react-native-static is now deprecated, and users should switch back to using the mainline @stytch/react-native package.

Released 2026-01-05

Patch Changes

Add external_id to Member and User types and add organization_external_id to Organization type

Released 2025-12-23

Patch Changes

Bump DFP for Android

Released 2025-12-18

Patch Changes

Don’t filter out passwords on B2B step-up auth

Released 2025-12-05

Patch Changes

Bumps reCAPTCHA version for iOS

Released 2025-12-05

Minor Changes

Add keepSessionAlive boolean flag to StytchClientOptions. When set, the client will automatically refresh the session as long as the client is active Project configuration is now passed into StytchClient and StytchB2BClient through the second constructor parameter as an object. If you had previously passed in the iosDisableUrlCache option as a boolean, make it an object instead.

Include custom org roles in local authorization checks

Patch Changes

B2B: Add support for ALL_ALLOWED organization email_jit_provisioning setting

Released 2025-11-25

Minor Changes

Add support for the OAuth Attach flow

Released 2025-11-14

Patch Changes

Add types for Member.is_admin

Released 2025-11-03

Minor Changes

Replace usages of TouchableNativeFeedback buttons with TouchableWithoutFeedback to account for an upstream bug on Android platforms in React Native 0.82+

Released 2025-10-16

Minor Changes

When initializing StytchClient, the endpointOptions object is now deprecated apiDomain and testApiDomain are now configured using customBaseUrl directly on the root object fppaDomain and dfpCdnDomain are now configured as dfppaUrl and dfpCdnUrl directly on the root object

Patch Changes

Fix export issue for Expo earlier than 54 with New Architecture enabled

Released 2025-10-10

Patch Changes

NPM publishing issues

Released 2025-10-10

Patch Changes

Fix a packaging issue

Released 2025-10-09

Minor Changes

Adds full support for React Native New Architecture. Maintains support for the old architecture, with or without the compatibility/interop layer

Released 2025-09-24

Patch Changes

Updates to support ReactNative 0.81+

Released 2025-09-09

Minor Changes

Hack: Add sleep before eml discovery authenticate to make sure obejct is ready.

Released 2025-09-03

Minor Changes

Add native console logger and console logs

Make the RN B2B UI errors more specific

Released 2025-08-29

Minor Changes

Add Encrypted SAML Assertion Support

Released 2025-08-21

Minor Changes

Improve handling of on device biometric registrations, to prevent potential lockouts

Released 2025-08-21

Minor Changes

Add organization_slug to MemberSession type

Released 2025-08-14

Minor Changes

feat: add device history support to all authentication methods

Released 2025-08-14

Minor Changes

Add locale to UI options and pass through to client endpoints as appropriate

Released 2025-08-08

Patch Changes

Improve error logging in specific cases

Released 2025-08-04

Patch Changes

Bump Android DFP version

Released 2025-08-01

Patch Changes

Ensure event and error callbacks are notified as appropriate

Add missing utils client to B2B

Released 2025-07-29

Patch Changes

Bump Android DFP version

Released 2025-07-21

Minor Changes

Add StartEmailUpdate to initiate self-serve member email updates

Released 2025-07-02

Minor Changes

In ReactNative for Android, we no longer disallow backups so as to not conflict with other packages that may rely on that behavior

Released 2025-07-02

Minor Changes

Allow specifying text overrides and text translastion via the strings configuration.

Released 2025-06-20

Patch Changes

Fix a bug when using combined email+password component in the discovery flow of PreBuilt B2B UI

Released 2025-06-18

Patch Changes

Use API-generated error types

Released 2025-06-17

Patch Changes

Update documentation for B2B Passwords Reset By Email method

Released 2025-06-16

Patch Changes

Fix logo display and discovery flow borders in prebuilt B2B UI

Released 2025-06-16

Patch Changes

Add a unique key to the Divider component in B2B Prebuilt UI

Released 2025-06-13

Patch Changes

Fix bug in spacing between OAuth and SSO buttons in prebuilt B2B UI

Released 2025-06-11

Patch Changes

Ensure we handle the error type correctly when registering a biometric registration

Released 2025-06-04

Patch Changes

Add Access Token Exchange headless method for Consumer Sessions

Released 2025-05-23

Patch Changes

Account for instances where users may not have strong enough biometric factors on their device, but normal biometric checking returns successfully

Released 2025-05-22

Patch Changes

More gracefully handle instances where sessionOptions is missing from the StytchB2BUIConfig

Released 2025-05-21

Patch Changes

Fix a crash on initialization for older versions of Android

Released 2025-05-16

Patch Changes

Add created_at and updated_at fields to the Member object type definition

Released 2025-05-16

Patch Changes

Bump android native DFP version

Released 2025-05-13

Patch Changes

Honor custom API and DFP backend URLs with consumer StytchClient

Released 2025-05-06

Patch Changes

Remove preflight PKCE checks for EML authenticate.

Released 2025-04-29

Patch Changes

Add data backup/restore configurations to the React Native module to prevent getting into an invalid state when data is restored after reinstall

Released 2025-04-28

Patch Changes

Fix some visual bugs in the RN B2B prebuilt UI

Released 2025-04-24

Patch Changes

Fix a bug in prebuilt B2B UI discovery flows that may lead to a user getting stuck on an error page

Released 2025-04-24

Minor Changes

Update React Native packages to use native DFP

Released 2025-04-17

Patch Changes

Explicitly throw MissingPKCE errors when PKCE is required and we detect that it is missing, instead of waiting for the server to tell us

Released 2025-04-16

Minor Changes

Add expiration times as a parameter for multiple EML and email OTP requests.

Patch Changes

Add and throw a new error type when attempting to persist a null or empty biometricRegistrationId.

Released 2025-04-15

Patch Changes

Update RN Android biometric flow to throw more nuanced errors when we detect potential problems.

Released 2025-04-08

Patch Changes

Fix issue where organization and application logos were both hidden when both were specified

Update RN B2B UI to use public SSO DiscoverConnections method instead of internal network client

Released 2025-04-07

Patch Changes

Fix some README typos

Fix JIT provisioning bug in B2B UI, where members without passwords were treated as non-members

Released 2025-04-04

Minor Changes

Add support for VerifyEmailTemplateID to Password Configs

Released 2025-04-02

Patch Changes

Detect and log an error when a consumer Stytch client is instantiated with a public token for a B2B project and vice versa

Released 2025-04-01

Patch Changes

Relax email address validation

Released 2025-03-26

Patch Changes

Informative error for discovery logins that are disallowed due to claimed email domains

Released 2025-03-24

Minor Changes

Added testApiDomain to endpointOptions for the StytchClient.

Released 2025-03-18

Patch Changes

feat: Add support for accessTokenExchange to B2B Sessions Client

Released 2025-03-17

Minor Changes

Modernized build artifacts. If you encounter new errors around import paths after upgrading, ensure you are importing from @stytch/react-native or @stytch/react-native/b2b , not another path like @stytch/react-native/dist/... .

@stytch/react-native that were intended for internal use to avoid confusion. If you encounter an error importing something from @stytch/react-native that you were depending on, please email us at We removed some exports fromthat were intended for internal use to avoid confusion. If you encounter an error importing something fromthat you were depending on, please email us at support@stytch.com and let us know so we can understand your use case better.

Patch Changes

Updates our PrimaryAuthMethod logic to only remove passwords in the Tenanted Case

Released 2025-03-11

Patch Changes

Ensure that fromCache is always toggled on app launch regardless of whether or not a session was found locally

Released 2025-03-10

Minor Changes

Make native OAuth errors warnings and update the description to be more informative. Remove deprecated properties from B2C/B2B clients. Email OTPs expire after 10 minutes, not 2.

Released 2025-03-07

Minor Changes

Modify logic for ‘or’ seperators on B2B home page to place them before and after input products.

Prevent biometric registration if the user is already enrolled.

Patch Changes

Respect the component order and tab order in the consumer prebuilt UI.

Released 2025-03-05

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2025-02-28

Patch Changes

Fix issue with biometric registration.

Released 2025-02-20

Minor Changes

Add SSO discovery to RN B2B UI

Released 2025-02-19

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2025-02-15

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2025-02-13

Minor Changes

Ensure we wait to call sessions.authenticate after loading any potentially cached sessions from device storage.

Added User Impersonation to Consumer

Patch Changes

Update UI Branding

Released 2025-02-07

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2025-02-06

Patch Changes

Catch exceptions on biometrics authenticate so they are propogated to the app instead of crashing

Released 2025-02-06

Minor Changes

Deprecate isLoaded in the React Native SDK. It will be removed in a future release. Please use the useStytchUser , useStytchMember , useStytchSession , and useStytchMemberSession hooks to determine loading status

Released 2025-01-31

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2025-01-29

Minor Changes

Add directCreateOrganizationForNoMembership option to B2B login UI

Patch Changes

Fix handling of certain project configuration fields

Released 2025-01-17

Minor Changes

Fix some biometrics issues, only delete local registration if deleting the remote succeeds.

Released 2025-01-16

Minor Changes

Add support for TypeScript-based Stytch project configurations

Allow configuring API endpoint domain for live projects via endpointOptions.apiDomain

Patch Changes

Refactor internal handling of authentication responses

Released 2025-01-16

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2025-01-16

Minor Changes

Fix codechallenge/codeverifier naming in core Password client; Add Password Discovery flows to RN B2B UI

Released 2025-01-15

Minor Changes

Fix bugs in email otp and add email otp to b2b prebuilt ui.

Patch Changes

Only perform user search when passwords are enabled to prevent REQUIRING passwords to be enabled

Add some QOL improvements to phone and OTP code entry components

Released 2025-01-13

Minor Changes

RN: Don’t wrap native exceptions in placeholder InternalError classes, only do that on the JS side to fully expose the stacktrace; Add stack trace to JS-defined InternalError class

Released 2025-01-08

Patch Changes

Only initiate a session authentication call during app foregrounding IF there is a session to authenticate

Released 2024-12-17

Patch Changes

Fix some style issues and render an error when attempting to load a page that would otherwise not render

Released 2024-12-16

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2024-12-05

Patch Changes

Add DFPPA to OTP Email Login Or Create

Released 2024-11-26

Patch Changes

Relax the requirement for products specified in the UI config to have a corresponding *Options configuration set if the product can use default options.

Released 2024-11-26

Minor Changes

Update B2B client to enable the ability to disable URL caching on iOS

Released 2024-11-20

Minor Changes

Releasing React Native B2B UI.

Released 2024-11-19

Patch Changes

Fixes a bug where session tokens were not updated after registering a biometric

Released 2024-11-13

Minor Changes

Tenanted Email Authenticate to Use EmailAddress as Input Param Over MemberID

Released 2024-11-12

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2024-11-01

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2024-10-30

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2024-10-24

Minor Changes

Add headless TOTP client to RN B2C client

Released 2024-10-22

Minor Changes

Add override parameters for the WebAuthn registration endpoint.

Patch Changes

Remove unused errorMessage field.

Released 2024-10-16

Patch Changes

Update requirements for ReactNative UI to allow OTP/OAuth as valid configurations

Released 2024-10-14

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2024-10-08

Minor Changes

Add SCIM client to RN B2B client

Released 2024-10-08

Patch Changes

Fix potential DFP multi continuation bug.

Released 2024-10-02

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2024-09-17

Patch Changes

Update StandardCharsets since the Facebook implementation is now Deprecated

Released 2024-08-28

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2024-08-26

Minor Changes

Better management of biometric registrations to ensure local and remote registrations stay in sync

Update options for enabling SMS autofill in RN and add necessary code changes

Released 2024-08-23

Minor Changes

Add B2B OAuth for react native. Modifying the visibilty of the base class for the headless B2B OAuth client for purposes of inheritence.

Released 2024-08-21

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2024-08-14

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2024-08-14

Minor Changes

Implements Sign in With Ethereum (SIWE) for crypto wallets

Adds ability to view and unlink retired emails to HeadlessB2BOrganizationClient and HeadlessB2BSelfClient.

Patch Changes

B2B SSO now properly uses DFP

Released 2024-08-12

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2024-08-09

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2024-08-02

Minor Changes

Adds dfppaDomain to optional SDK client configuration

Released 2024-07-25

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2024-07-25

Minor Changes

Deprecate some properties in RN UI OAuth options and provide a new type for specifying per-provider options; Correctly support provider_params in RN OAuth flows

Released 2024-07-19

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2024-07-12

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2024-07-02

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2024-06-27

Patch Changes

Ensure that DFP/Catcha works for biometrics

Released 2024-06-18

Minor Changes

Fix crash when fetching a null biometric registration ID; Delete biometric registration ID when deleting a biometric key; Force popup of biometric prompt when registering a new biometric

Released 2024-06-06

Patch Changes

Attempt to cleanup orphaned IABs to prevent errors

Re-release to force inclusion of IAB changes

Released 2024-06-06

Patch Changes

Fix React Native biometrics policy to correctly respect developers intention for fallback

Released 2024-05-29

Patch Changes

Require non-null session_token in updateSession()

Added IDP type to SSO connections

Released 2024-05-13

Patch Changes

Update RN Subscription manager to better match vanilla-js

Released 2024-05-07

Patch Changes

Loosen typings for various options to accept both string literals and TypeScript enums

Released 2024-04-26

Minor Changes

Add stytch.organization.getBySlug method to B2B clients

Released 2024-04-25

Migration guide

Due to necessary updates to underlying Google packages to support Google Credential Manager on Android 14, Android builds now require a compileSdk version of 34. This necessitates an upgrade of the Android Gradle Plugin to >= 8.1.1. The easiest way to accomplish this is to upgrade to React Native >= 0.73.0, or Expo >= 50.

If you have an existing, bare React Native project (ie: you have an android folder in your codebase), you can edit your android/build.gradle file to specify a compileSdk version of 34, and follow the Android Studio AGP upgrade assistant ( Tools > AGP Upgrade Assistant... ) to upgrade your project.

To use the redirect-based OAuth flows for Google and Apple, use the new startWithRedirect() methods, like so:

stytch.oauth.google.startWithRedirect()

stytch.oauth.apple.startWithRedirect()

Minor Changes

Migrate from the deprecated Google One Tap implementation to Google Credential Manager

Add methods for using redirect based OAuth flows for Google and Apple, instead of the native flows

Released 2024-04-25

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2024-04-23

Patch Changes

Remove result check and rely on intent handling to handle user cancellations for Android Google OneTap

Released 2024-04-19

Patch Changes

Remove import of unavailable dependency introduced in previous release

Released 2024-04-18

Minor Changes

Add stytch.onStateChange event listener to headless clients

Add getInfo method to user, session, member, and organization

Released 2024-04-12

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2024-04-02

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2024-04-02

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2024-03-22

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2024-03-18

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2024-03-18

Patch Changes

Added DFP functionality to users search in passwords screen

Released 2024-03-12

Minor Changes

Release RN B2C UI

Released 2024-03-04

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2024-02-27

Patch Changes

Fix incorrect imports

Released 2024-02-13

Patch Changes

Fix transient keystore issues in RN Android

Released 2024-02-08

Patch Changes

Fix handling of SSO authentication when MFA is required

Released 2024-02-06

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2024-02-05

Patch Changes

Update react-native resolution path to be platform agnostic when doing replacement so it works on windows

Released 2024-02-02

Patch Changes

Changes to React Native iOS DFP client

Released 2024-02-02

Minor Changes

Bump Recaptcha Version

Patch Changes

Fixed session not refreshing after app reopening

Released 2024-01-31

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2024-01-29

NOTE: From v0.21.1 onwards, in order to use Apple OAuth, you must toggle Manage user data setting ON in the Frontend SDK settings of your : From v0.21.1 onwards, in order to use Apple OAuth, you must togglesettingin the Frontend SDK settings of your Dashboard

Patch Changes

Fixed React Native Sign in with Apple not returning name values

Released 2024-01-24

Minor Changes

Fix biometrics issues in iOS

Released 2024-01-22

Minor Changes

Adds headless methods for interacting with b2b recovery codes

Released 2024-01-19

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2024-01-18

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2024-01-12

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2024-01-09

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2024-01-04

Minor Changes

Add useStytchOrganization hook for B2B

Released 2024-01-03

Patch Changes

Fix packaging issue for RN iOS

Released 2024-01-02

Minor Changes

Add B2B TOTPs (Create/Authenticate)

Released 2023-12-18

Minor Changes

Improvements to error types in the JS and React Native SDKs

Mark stytch.member as deprecated in favor of stytch.self Adds RBAC functionality

Patch Changes

Remove unused dependencies from package manifest

Released 2023-12-04

Patch Changes

Add DFP Protected Auth to the React Native B2B SDK

Released 2023-12-01

Minor Changes

Migrate RN iOS keys to be available after unlock

Released 2023-11-27

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2023-11-22

Minor Changes

Added Passkeys in React Native SDK

Released 2023-11-20

Patch Changes

Add a toplevel DFP client to RN SDK

Released 2023-11-14

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2023-11-07

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2023-10-31

Patch Changes

Resolved a critical severity vulnerability with the @babel/traverse dependency

Released 2023-10-26

Minor Changes

Export DFP type for use in RN; Embed Recaptcha dependencies to avoid forcing a dynamic framework on developers

Released 2023-10-13

Patch Changes

Add a getPKCEPair util method to react-native StytchClient

Released 2023-09-22

Minor Changes

Revert DFP on RN

Released 2023-09-21

Patch Changes

Make the React Native StytchClient params optional

Released 2023-09-21

Patch Changes

Adds fallback to redirect-based OAuth when native OAuth fails (Google One Tap or Sign in with Apple) in the React Native SDK

Released 2023-09-20

Minor Changes

Add Device Fingerprinting to the React Native SDK

Patch Changes

Add support for Observation and decisioning mode for DFP

Released 2023-09-19

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2023-09-19

Minor Changes

Add Device Fingerprinting Bot Detection to SDKs

Added separate methods for native OAuth (googleOneTap and signInWithApple) in the React Native SDK.

Released 2023-09-06

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2023-08-30

Patch Changes

Fix PKCE logic for password resets log in without password flow

Released 2023-08-29

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2023-08-28

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2023-08-08

Minor Changes

Breaking Changes: The intermediate session token (IST) will no longer be accepted as an argument for the discovery list organizations, intermediate sessions exchange, and create organization via discovery endpoints. The IST will be passed in automatically. ISTs are stored as browser cookies or persisted on device when they are generated after calls to discovery authenticate endpoints, such as email magic link discovery authenticate, or primary authenticate endpoints in the case where MFA is required, such as email magic link authenticate or SSO authenticate. New Features: Our B2B product now supports multi-factor authentication (MFA) with one-time passcodes (OTPs) via SMS. MFA policies can be set on the Organization level or on the Member level. See the Stytch docs for more information.

Released 2023-08-03

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2023-08-02

Patch Changes

Add a flag to disable the URLCache on iOS

Released 2023-08-01

Patch Changes

Updated types for the password strength method. Updated UI for the password strength check while using LUDS

Released 2023-07-19

Patch Changes

Yahoo OAuth Fix (build)

Released 2023-07-19

Patch Changes

Yahoo OAuth

Released 2023-07-17

Patch Changes

Add B2B for ReactNative

Released 2023-07-14

Minor Changes

The intermediate session token will now be stored as a cookie after calls to the B2B magic link discovery authenticate endpoint and the OAuth discovery authenticate endpoint.

Released 2023-07-12

Patch Changes

Added new OAuth Providers

Released 2023-07-12

Patch Changes

Add OAuthStartResponse type to Headless OAuth start calls

Released 2023-07-10

Patch Changes

Update dependency to stytch named fork

Released 2023-06-29

Patch Changes

Match BC dependency to expo-updates to alleviate issues with EAS builds

Released 2023-06-28

Patch Changes

Robustify react-native dependency resolution

Released 2023-06-27

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2023-06-26

Patch Changes

Import React in SessionMigrationHelper, which is needed for some reason in bare RN projects?

Released 2023-06-23

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2023-06-14

Patch Changes

Get timezone from native code

Released 2023-06-13

Patch Changes

Update targetSDK version

Released 2023-06-09

Patch Changes

Add the podspec for StytchReactNativeModule

Released 2023-06-08

Patch Changes

Add Android test files to npmignore to reduce package size

Released 2023-06-07

Patch Changes

Include native modules in react-native package

Released 2023-06-06

Patch Changes

Update package README

Released 2023-06-06

Migration guide

We have made significant changes to the Stytch React Native SDK to make installation and configuration easier for developers. This is a migration guide for all developers using the Stytch React Native and React Native Expo SDKs prior to v0.8.

If you are currently using Expo Go, start at Development builds below.

below. If you are currently using Expo development builds, start at Stytch React Native Expo SDK below.

below. Otherwise, start at Stytch React Native SDK near the bottom of this section.

Development builds

The Stytch React Native SDK requires the use of custom native code for the best auth experience. Expo Go does not allow custom native code , and as a result, we no longer support apps using Expo Go.

Stytch React Native Expo SDK and Stytch React Native SDK before starting to create a development build to have the correct dependencies set up. The Expo documentation provides an We recommend moving to development builds to support custom native code and to continue using the Stytch React Native SDK. You may want to complete the steps inandbefore starting to create a development build to have the correct dependencies set up. The Expo documentation provides an in-depth guide for creating a development build, but these are the main steps:

Create an Expo account if you don’t already have one. Install the eas-cli package globally. npm install -g eas-cli Log into your Expo account. eas login Install the expo-dev-client package in your project. npx expo install expo-dev-client Create a development build using EAS Build. eas build

Stytch React Native Expo SDK

All React Native and Expo projects can now use @stytch/react-native . The @stytch/react-native-expo package will no longer be maintained but is still available for existing customers using this version.

To migrate your Expo project to @stytch/react-native , the only changes that you’ll need to make to your are installing the @stytch/react-native package and uninstalling the @stytch/react-native-expo package (along with other dependencies that are no longer required):

# Remove old package and dependencies npm uninstall @stytch/react-native-expo @stytch/react-native-modules react-native-keychain react-native-device-info react-native-get-random-values # Install new package npm install @stytch/react-native @stytch/react-native-inappbrowser-reborn

Stytch React Native SDK

The @stytch/react-native-modules package is now included in @stytch/react-native by default.

Some of the previous dependencies for @stytch/react-native can be removed, this includes react-native-keychain , react-native-device-info , and react-native-get-random-values .

We recommend removing these old dependencies and adding the new @stytch/react-native-inappbrowser-reborn dependency to keep your build clean:

# Remove old dependencies npm uninstall @stytch/react-native-modules react-native-keychain react-native-device-info react-native-get-random-values # Install new dependency npm install @stytch/react-native-inappbrowser-reborn

Minor Changes

Unify React Native and Expo SDKs

Released 2023-06-06

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2023-06-06

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2023-05-31

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2023-05-26

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2023-05-22

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2023-05-05

Patch Changes

Expose Biometric Registration ID in BiometricsClients

Released 2023-04-28

Minor Changes

Releasing UI components for our B2B SDKs.

Released 2023-04-27

Patch Changes

Fix broken React Native OAuth redirect

Released 2023-04-25

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2023-04-24

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2023-04-17

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2023-04-12

@stytch/react-native@0.6.0 updates the useStytchUser and useStytchSession hooks. The useStytchUser and useStytchSession hooks now return envelope objects, {(user, fromCache)} and {(session, fromCache)} respectively. On first render, the SDK will read the user or session out of local storage, and serve them with fromCache: true . The SDK will make network requests to update the user and session objects, and serve them with fromCache: false .

Minor Changes

Add ability to tell if user is new/returning for native OAuth

Adds fromCache value into User and Session objects

Released 2023-04-12

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2023-04-11

Patch Changes

Switch to using an in-app browser for non-native OAuth flows

Released 2023-04-05

Patch Changes

Clear Stytch Keychain items from iOS on fresh install

Released 2023-03-31

Patch Changes

Add Session.updateSession to hydrate sessions from the backend

Released 2023-03-30

Patch Changes

initialize user and session in StytchProvider

Released 2023-03-29

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2023-03-23

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2023-03-23

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2023-03-21

Patch Changes

Fix session/user persisting after logging out

Released 2023-03-21

Patch Changes

SDK-877 Fix session/user persisting after logging out

Released 2023-03-15

Patch Changes

Fixed PKCE mismatch and session revoke bugs in React Native

Add sessionDurationMinutes parameter for biometrics.register()

Released 2023-03-09

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2023-03-07

Patch Changes

Add React Native OAuth callback, PKCE fix

Released 2023-03-01

Minor Changes

Launching B2B SDKs

Released 2023-02-22

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2023-02-21

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2023-02-17

Minor Changes

Add React Native OAuth

Released 2023-02-07

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2023-01-20

Minor Changes

Add support for template ID parameters to Magic link Login or create and Send methods, Email OTP Login or create and Send methods, and Reset Password Start

Released 2023-01-17

Patch Changes

Fix bug with PKCE code verifiers being shared over multiple methods

Released 2022-12-22

Patch Changes

Add React Native biometrics

Released 2022-12-13

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2022-12-13

Patch Changes

Fixes an issue where the isLoaded property was prematurely returning ‘true’

Released 2022-11-07

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2022-10-31

Patch Changes

Add type definitions for User Metadata fields

Released 2022-10-07

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2022-10-03

Patch Changes

Add support for password client

Released 2022-09-30

Patch Changes