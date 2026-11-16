useStytchUser hook.
If no User is signed in, the
user object will be
null.
In non-React environments, use the
user.getSync method to get the User.
Return Value
The current User.
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The timestamp of the User’s creation. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.
An array contains a list of all crypto wallets for a given User in the Stytch API.
The trusted_metadata field contains an arbitrary JSON object of application-specific data. See the Metadata reference for complete field behavior details.
The untrusted_metadata field contains an arbitrary JSON object of application-specific data. Untrusted metadata can be edited by end users directly via the SDK, and cannot be used to store critical information. See the Metadata reference for complete field behavior details.
An array of OAuth provider objects linked to the User.
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The unique identifier for the User within a given OAuth provider. Also commonly called the “sub” or “Subject field” in OAuth protocols.
Denotes the OAuth identity provider that the user has authenticated with, e.g. Google, Facebook, GitHub etc.
If available, the profile_picture_url is a url of the User’s profile picture set in OAuth identity the provider that the User has authenticated with, e.g. Facebook profile picture.
An array that contains a list of all Passkey or WebAuthn registrations for a given User in the Stytch API.
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The domain on which Passkey or WebAuthn registration was started. This will be the domain of your app.
The authenticator_type string displays the requested authenticator type of the Passkey or WebAuthn device. The two valid types are “platform” and “cross-platform”. If no value is present, the Passkey or WebAuthn device was created without an authenticator type preference.
Roles assigned to this User. See the RBAC guide for more information about role assignment.