user.getSync is a synchronous method that fetches the currently logged-in User from the cache.
If there is no cached data, this method returns
null.
The
user.getInfo method is similar to
user.getSync, but returns an object containing the
user object and a
fromCache boolean. If
fromCache is true, the user object is from the cache and a state refresh is in progress.
You can listen for changes with the
user.onChange method, which invokes your callback whenever the user object changes.
If you need to asynchronously fetch guaranteed-fresh data from the API, use the
user.get method.
Response
See the User object for complete response field details.
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The timestamp of the User’s creation. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.
An array contains a list of all crypto wallets for a given User in the Stytch API.
The trusted_metadata field contains an arbitrary JSON object of application-specific data. See the Metadata reference for complete field behavior details.
The untrusted_metadata field contains an arbitrary JSON object of application-specific data. Untrusted metadata can be edited by end users directly via the SDK, and cannot be used to store critical information. See the Metadata reference for complete field behavior details.
An array of OAuth provider objects linked to the User.
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The unique identifier for the User within a given OAuth provider. Also commonly called the “sub” or “Subject field” in OAuth protocols.
Denotes the OAuth identity provider that the user has authenticated with, e.g. Google, Facebook, GitHub etc.
If available, the profile_picture_url is a url of the User’s profile picture set in OAuth identity the provider that the User has authenticated with, e.g. Facebook profile picture.
An array that contains a list of all Passkey or WebAuthn registrations for a given User in the Stytch API.
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The domain on which Passkey or WebAuthn registration was started. This will be the domain of your app.
The authenticator_type string displays the requested authenticator type of the Passkey or WebAuthn device. The two valid types are “platform” and “cross-platform”. If no value is present, the Passkey or WebAuthn device was created without an authenticator type preference.
Roles assigned to this User. See the RBAC guide for more information about role assignment.