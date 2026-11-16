Parameters
The email address of the user to send the one-time passcode to. You may use sandbox@stytch.com to test this endpoint, see Sandbox Values for more detail.
Additional configuration.
Show properties
Show properties
Set the expiration for the one-time passcode, in minutes. The minimum expiration is 1 minute and the maximum is 10 minutes. The default expiration is 2 minutes.
Use a custom template for login emails. By default, it will use your default email template. Templates can be added in the Stytch dashboard using our built-in customization options or custom HTML templates with type “OTP - Login”.
Use a custom template for sign-up emails. By default, it will use your default email template. Templates can be added in the Stytch dashboard using our built-in customization options or custom HTML templates with type “OTP - Sign-up”.
Used to determine which language to use when sending the user this delivery method. Parameter is an IETF BCP 47 language tag, e.g. “en”. Currently supported languages are English (“en”), Spanish (“es”), French (“fr”) and Brazilian Portuguese (“pt-br”); if no value is provided, the copy defaults to English.
Response
Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.