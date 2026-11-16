Search for M2M Clients within your Stytch Project. Submit an empty query in the request to return all M2M Clients.

Filter Reference

Each query operand requires a filter_name and filter_value . The table below shows all available filters, their value types, and descriptions.

Filter Name Value Type Description Example client_id array[string] Filter by one or more exact client IDs. ["client-test-16d9ba61-97a1-4ba4-9720-b03761dc50c6"] client_name array[string] Filter by one or more exact client names. ["My Sample Client"] scopes array[string] Filter clients that contain one or more scopes. ["read:users"]