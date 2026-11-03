oauth.googleOneTap.start() will show the Google One Tap prompt in the top right corner of the user’s browser. An
organization_id is required to specify which organization the user is trying to access. If the organization that the user is trying to access is not yet known, use the
oauth.googleOneTap.discovery.start() method instead.
If the end user clicks to sign in with Google One Tap, Stytch will verify the response and redirect to the
login_redirect_url or
signup_redirect_url provided, or the default redirect URLs if none are specified. A PKCE
code_verifier will also be generated and stored in local storage on the device (See the PKCE OAuth guide for details). If your application is configured to use a custom subdomain with Stytch, it will be used automatically.
Once the user is successfully redirected, you can collect the Stytch OAuth token from the URL query parameters, and call the OAuth Authenticate method to complete the authentication flow.
Method parameters
The id of the Organization to start the OAuth flow for.
The URL Stytch redirects to after the OAuth flow is completed for a Member that already exists. This URL should be a route in your application which will run oauth.authenticate (see below) and finish the login.The URL must be configured as a Login URL in the Redirect URL page. If the field is not specified, the default Login URL will be used.
The URL Stytch redirects to after the OAuth flow is completed for a Member that does not yet exist. This URL should be a route in your application which will run oauth.authenticate (see below) and finish the login.The URL must be configured as a Signup URL in the Redirect URL page. If the field is not specified, the default Signup URL will be used.
Whether the Google One Tap prompt is automatically dismissed when the user taps outside of it. Defaults to
true.
Response
Whether the Google One Tap prompt was successfully started.
If
success is
false, the reason why the Google One Tap prompt failed to start.