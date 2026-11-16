During an OAuth flow, a Connected App requests authorization from a user via the scope parameter - a space-delimited list of capabilities that Connected App wishes to be granted. Clients should request access tokens with the minimal set of capabilities required for that client to function.

For example, a client may need “read” access to a user’s resources, but doesn’t need to update resources. This client should request only read-only access, and obtain an access token that cannot be used to update resources.

A Connected App Client can request a token with the scope of openid profile read:data as shown:

const scopes = [ 'openid' , 'profile' , 'read:data' ] const params = new URLSearchParams ({ client_id: 'connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888' , redirect_uri: 'https://app.example/oauth/callback' , response_type: 'code' , scope: scopes . join ( ' ' ), // space-delimited string state: 'some-state-value' , }); // Pass these params to the Authorization URL page in your application window . location . href = `https://idp.example/oauth2/authorize? ${ params . toString () } ` ;

scope field representing the capabilities granted to the token. Access Tokens granted to Stytch Connected Apps will contain afield representing the capabilities granted to the token.

Built-in Scopes

Built-in scopes are preconfigured scopes within the Stytch platform.

Built-in OIDC Scopes

The Stytch platform supports all scopes defined by the OpenID Connect Core specification with no prior configuration required.

UserInfo API response (for These scopes control whether an ID Token (for B2B , for Consumer ) is granted to the Connected App, and what claims are present in the ID Token and in theAPI response (for B2B , for Consumer ).

Name Effect when granted openid An OIDC id_token will be returned from the /oauth2/token endpoint email The email and email_verified claims will be returned in the id_token phone The phone_number and phone_number_verified claims will be returned in the id_token profile The name , given_name , middle_name , family_name , picture , and locale claims will be returned in the id_token

The Stytch platform also supports scopes defined for Offline Access of user data.

Name Effect when granted offline_access A refresh_token will be returned from the /oauth2/token endpoint for use in subsequent refresh token flows

Built-in Stytch Platform Scopes

full_access scope to enable access to the Exchange Access Token endpoint (for The Stytch platform supports additional scopes used for specific actions in the Stytch API. First Party OAuth clients can request thescope to enable access to the Exchange Access Token endpoint (for B2B , for Consumer ).

Name Effect when granted full_access Enables the Exchange Access Token API call

Custom Scopes

RBAC (Role-Based Access Control) system (for Your application can additionally define custom scopes tied to yoursystem (for B2B , for Consumer ). Create custom scopes to support the different use-cases

Defining Custom Scopes

Resources (for permissions, where each permission is an action applied to a resource . Your application’s RBAC policy is managed in the Stytch RBAC dashboard . Before defining custom scopes, you must define(for B2B , for Consumer ) for those scopes to act on. Each resource has a set of actions that can be performed upon that resource. Scopes are then composed of, where each permission is anapplied to a

For example, given the resources of:

[ { 'resource' : 'images' , 'actions' : [ 'read' , 'write' , 'delete' ] }, { 'resource' : 'documents' , 'actions' : [ 'read' , 'write' , 'comment' , 'delete' ] } ];

You could define the corresponding scopes:

[ { 'scope' : 'read:data' , 'description' : 'Read access to company data' , 'permissions' : [ { 'resource' : 'documents' , 'actions' : [ 'read' ] }, { 'resource' : 'images' , 'actions' : [ 'read' ] } ] }, { 'scope' : 'write:data' , 'description' : 'Write access to company data' , 'permissions' : [ { 'resource' : 'documents' , 'actions' : [ 'write' ] }, { 'resource' : 'images' , 'actions' : [ 'write' ] } ] }, { 'scope' : 'data:*' , 'description' : 'Full access to company data' , 'permissions' : [ { 'resource' : 'documents' , 'actions' : [ '*' ] }, { 'resource' : 'images' , 'actions' : [ '*' ] } ] } ]; See all 26 lines

Stytch supports flexible naming conventions for scopes (e.g., readonly:content , read:* , and content:readonly are all allowed).

What custom scopes can be granted?

The end user authorizing the application can only grant scopes that correspond to permissions they themselves possess:

Permissions can be spread across multiple roles .

. Grantable scopes are determined by checking if the union of the user’s roles covers all required permissions.

Example:

Scope write:data requires write permission on both documents and images

requires permission on both and End User Roles: document_manager ➔ grants write on documents image_uploader ➔ grants write on images



✅ Scope is grantable because combined roles satisfy all requirements.

Unmet permissions will result in the scope being filtered out during the OAuth consent flow.

Consent screen customization

By default, the consent screen will show the description of each scope being requested. The consent screen can be tailored using the getIDPConsentManifest SDK callback. Use this callback to group scopes by logical domain, provide additional documentation, or otherwise customize the language displayed to the end user.

const isProfileScope = ( scope ) => scope === 'openid' || scope === 'email' || scope === 'profile' ; const isDataScope = ( scope ) => ! isProfileScope ( scope ); const getScopeDescription = ( scope ) => { // ... }; const getManifest = ({ scopes , clientName }) => [ { header: ` ${ clientName } wants to view your Profile` , items: [ { text: 'View information stored in your Profile about your user.' , details: scopes . filter ( isProfileScope ). map ( getScopeDescription ), }, ], }, { header: ` ${ clientName } wants to access your Data` , items: scopes . filter ( isDataScope ). map ( getScopeDescription ), }, ]; See all 22 lines

This allows branding-friendly and understandable displays of scope groupings to end users.

Access Token Scope Validation

Many Access Token JWT libraries will check for a particular scope within the token before letting the call proceed. While this approach is satisfactory for many applications, applications with complex RBAC requirements should check for the underlying permission that the scope grants instead. Authorizing at the permission level instead of the scope level creates a level of abstraction that makes it easier to introduce new scopes, or change the permissions attached to a scope over time.

For example, both the write:data and the data:* scope grant permission to write to a document. Checking for the underlying permission makes it easier to add new scopes (e.g. documents:* ) in the future without requiring application code changes.

Use the Stytch SDK Authenticate Access Token method:

stytch . idp . introspectTokenLocal ({ access_token: 'eyJ...' , authorization_check: { resource: 'documents' , action: 'write' } });

If the token lacks the required permission, this call will fail.