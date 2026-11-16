scope parameter - a space-delimited list of capabilities that Connected App wishes to be granted. Clients should request access tokens with the minimal set of capabilities required for that client to function.
For example, a client may need “read” access to a user’s resources, but doesn’t need to update resources. This client should request only read-only access, and obtain an access token that cannot be used to update resources.
A Connected App Client can request a token with the scope of openid profile read:data as shown:
Access Tokens granted to Stytch Connected Apps will contain a
const scopes = ['openid', 'profile', 'read:data']
const params = new URLSearchParams({
client_id: 'connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888',
redirect_uri: 'https://app.example/oauth/callback',
response_type: 'code',
scope: scopes.join(' '), // space-delimited string
state: 'some-state-value',
});
// Pass these params to the Authorization URL page in your application
window.location.href = `https://idp.example/oauth2/authorize?${params.toString()}`;
scope field representing the capabilities granted to the token.
Built-in ScopesBuilt-in scopes are preconfigured scopes within the Stytch platform.
Built-in OIDC ScopesThe Stytch platform supports all scopes defined by the OpenID Connect Core specification with no prior configuration required. These scopes control whether an ID Token (for B2B, for Consumer) is granted to the Connected App, and what claims are present in the ID Token and in the
UserInfo API response (for B2B, for Consumer).
The Stytch platform also supports scopes defined for Offline Access of user data.
|Name
|Effect when granted
openid
|An OIDC
id_token will be returned from the
/oauth2/token endpoint
email
|The
email and
email_verified claims will be returned in the
id_token
phone
|The
phone_number and
phone_number_verified claims will be returned in the
id_token
profile
|The
name,
given_name,
middle_name,
family_name,
picture, and
locale claims will be returned in the
id_token
|Name
|Effect when granted
offline_access
|A
refresh_token will be returned from the
/oauth2/token endpoint for use in subsequent refresh token flows
Built-in Stytch Platform ScopesThe Stytch platform supports additional scopes used for specific actions in the Stytch API. First Party OAuth clients can request the
full_access scope to enable access to the Exchange Access Token endpoint (for B2B, for Consumer).
|Name
|Effect when granted
full_access
|Enables the Exchange Access Token API call
Custom ScopesYour application can additionally define custom scopes tied to your RBAC (Role-Based Access Control) system (for B2B, for Consumer). Create custom scopes to support the different use-cases
Defining Custom ScopesYour application’s RBAC policy is managed in the Stytch RBAC dashboard. Before defining custom scopes, you must define Resources (for B2B, for Consumer) for those scopes to act on. Each resource has a set of actions that can be performed upon that resource. Scopes are then composed of permissions, where each permission is an
action applied to a
resource.
For example, given the resources of:
You could define the corresponding scopes:
[
{
'resource': 'images',
'actions': ['read', 'write', 'delete']
},
{
'resource': 'documents',
'actions': ['read', 'write', 'comment', 'delete']
}
];
Stytch supports flexible naming conventions for scopes (e.g.,
[
{
'scope': 'read:data',
'description': 'Read access to company data',
'permissions': [
{ 'resource': 'documents', 'actions': ['read'] },
{ 'resource': 'images', 'actions': ['read'] }
]
},
{
'scope': 'write:data',
'description': 'Write access to company data',
'permissions': [
{ 'resource': 'documents', 'actions': ['write'] },
{ 'resource': 'images', 'actions': ['write'] }
]
},
{
'scope': 'data:*',
'description': 'Full access to company data',
'permissions': [
{ 'resource': 'documents', 'actions': ['*'] },
{ 'resource': 'images', 'actions': ['*'] }
]
}
];
readonly:content,
read:*, and
content:readonly are all allowed).
What custom scopes can be granted?The end user authorizing the application can only grant scopes that correspond to permissions they themselves possess:
- Permissions can be spread across multiple roles.
- Grantable scopes are determined by checking if the union of the user’s roles covers all required permissions.
- Scope
write:datarequires
writepermission on both
documentsand
images
- End User Roles:
document_manager➔ grants
writeon
documents
image_uploader➔ grants
writeon
images
-
Consent screen customizationBy default, the consent screen will show the
description of each scope being requested. The consent screen can be tailored using the
getIDPConsentManifest SDK callback. Use this callback to group scopes by logical domain, provide additional documentation, or otherwise customize the language displayed to the end user.
This allows branding-friendly and understandable displays of scope groupings to end users.
const isProfileScope = (scope) => scope === 'openid' || scope === 'email' || scope === 'profile';
const isDataScope = (scope) => !isProfileScope(scope);
const getScopeDescription = (scope) => {
// ...
};
const getManifest = ({ scopes, clientName }) => [
{
header: `${clientName} wants to view your Profile`,
items: [
{
text: 'View information stored in your Profile about your user.',
details: scopes.filter(isProfileScope).map(getScopeDescription),
},
],
},
{
header: `${clientName} wants to access your Data`,
items: scopes.filter(isDataScope).map(getScopeDescription),
},
];
Access Token Scope ValidationMany Access Token JWT libraries will check for a particular scope within the token before letting the call proceed. While this approach is satisfactory for many applications, applications with complex RBAC requirements should check for the underlying permission that the scope grants instead. Authorizing at the permission level instead of the scope level creates a level of abstraction that makes it easier to introduce new scopes, or change the permissions attached to a scope over time. For example, both the
write:data and the
data:* scope grant permission to write to a document. Checking for the underlying permission makes it easier to add new scopes (e.g.
documents:*) in the future without requiring application code changes.
Use the Stytch SDK Authenticate Access Token method:
If the token lacks the required permission, this call will fail.
stytch.idp.introspectTokenLocal({
access_token: 'eyJ...',
authorization_check: {
resource: 'documents',
action: 'write'
}
});