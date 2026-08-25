Version history and updates for the Stytch React SDK

Released 2026-08-14

Minor Changes

Add an inviteExpirationMinutes parameter to the AdminPortalMemberManagement component

Released 2026-07-31

Minor Changes

Adds support for Email Magic Links expiration minutes parameters to the B2B pre-built UI config

Released 2026-06-26

Patch Changes

Fix error handling for B2B password email form

Released 2026-06-25

Patch Changes

Update bundled js-cookie version. Update error code types.

Released 2026-05-04

Patch Changes

Fixes an issue where the email was empty when resending an email magic link for the Consumer StytchLogin component

Released 2026-04-29

Patch Changes

Fixes an issue where the login redirect URL is not set properly in the B2B pre-built password reset UI

Released 2026-04-23

Patch Changes

Fix version number in SDK identifier in requests

Released 2026-04-22

Patch Changes

Tweak code for password to fix issue with directCreateOrganizationForNoMembership

Released 2026-03-19

Patch Changes

Remove token from URL as authenticate() call is made rather than after success. This prevents rare double calling if the user reloads the page while the call was being made.

Released 2026-03-05

Patch Changes

Fix DiscoveredOrganization.mfa_required.member_options types

Released 2026-02-27

Patch Changes

Tweak watermark spacing

Improve data fetching for TOTP enrollment

Released 2026-02-13

Patch Changes

Fix font size issue on some anchor buttons

Released 2026-02-11

This is a major release, containing a redesign of our frontend components and package structure.

We recommend reading our upgrade guide when updating to this version.

​ Breaking changes

@stytch/vanilla-js is no longer required. All imports from vanilla-js should be made through @stytch/react or @stytch/nextjs if you use those SDKs

is no longer required. All imports from vanilla-js should be made through @stytch/react or @stytch/nextjs if you use those SDKs config.products must use Products and B2BProducts enum, not strings

must use and enum, not strings Styling is now done through a new presentation configuration object

Code is now transpiled only up to our browser support level to reduce sizes

Redesigned frontend components that are more modern, accessible and configurable

Components have now been reviewed and tested for accessibility

shadcn UI theming compatibility out of the box

Automatic light / dark mode switching now supported

Significantly smaller bundle sizes through modern transpilation targets and tree shaking

Clientside validation for configs now only occur in development build to reduce bundle size from validation message strings

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2026-02-11

This is a major version bump with potential breaking changes.

This version was released with broken packaging. We recommend upgrading to 20.0.1 if you have this version.

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2026-01-05

Patch Changes

Add external_id to Member and User types and add organization_external_id to Organization type

Released 2025-12-18

Minor Changes

Support passing domain option to passkey auth in StytchLoginConfig

Released 2025-12-05

Minor Changes

Add keepSessionAlive boolean flag to StytchClientOptions . When set, the client will automatically refresh the session as long as the client is active

Add TypeScript typings for strings prop / param. The types is available as Strings and is opt in. We recommend using them like const strings: Strings = { 'button.usePassword': 'Log in with password' } . Strings is a partial since we recommend you only include strings that you need, but if you need every string mapped (such as in a full localization), you can use Required<Strings> .

Patch Changes

B2B: Add support for ALL_ALLOWED organization email_jit_provisioning setting

Released 2025-11-25

Minor Changes

Add support for the OAuth Attach flow

Released 2025-11-14

Patch Changes

Fix endpoint options still being preferred for custom endpoint config

Fix last used OAuth method not updated when Google One Tap fallback button is clicked

Add types for Member.is_admin

Released 2025-11-03

Patch Changes

Fix missing breached password error message for zxcvbn password config in pre-built UI

Fix error message when B2B discovery EML auth encounters an error in prebuilt UI

Released 2025-10-16

Minor Changes

When initializing StytchClient, the endpointOptions object is now deprecated apiDomain and testApiDomain are now configured using customBaseUrl directly on the root object fppaDomain and dfpCdnDomain are now configured as dfppaUrl and dfpCdnUrl directly on the root object

Sourcemaps are now included

Released 2025-10-14

Minor Changes

Add options to the Admin Portal Member Management and SSO Connections configuration to specify the redirect URL when inviting members and testing SSO connections

Add the ability for users to go back from the MFA enrollment screen to change their enrollment method

Released 2025-10-09

Minor Changes

Store last used OAuth and SSO method locally and move it to the top of the list the next time users visit the log in page. Add “provider.lastUsed” translation string for “Last used” text indicating the last used auth method.

Released 2025-09-24

Minor Changes

Update labels to use <label> element and improve accessibility New formField.phone.label string for phone number input label and formField.countryCode.label for country code label formField.password.ariaLabel string has been folded into formField.password.label and can be removed

Patch Changes

Update localization library lingui to 5.5.0

Update error message

Released 2025-09-11

Patch Changes

Bug fixes

Released 2025-09-11

Minor Changes

Refactor trusted auth token attestation in IDPConsentScreen components

Released 2025-08-29

Minor Changes

Add Encrypted SAML Assertion support

Released 2025-08-27

Minor Changes

Export parseOAuthParams function for passing to OAuthAuthorize endpoints

Patch Changes

Add parseOAuthParams util function for parsing OAuth parameters

Released 2025-08-14

Minor Changes

feat: add device history support to all authentication methods

Released 2025-07-23

Minor Changes

Add in Hook and HOC for accessing user roles

Released 2025-07-11

Patch Changes

Fix an issue with localization in the PasswordError component when using custom password strength rules

Released 2025-07-02

Minor Changes

Allow specifying text overrides and text translastion via the strings configuration.

Released 2025-06-18

Patch Changes

Use API-generated error types

Released 2025-06-17

Patch Changes

Update documentation for B2B Passwords Reset By Email method

Released 2025-06-09

Patch Changes

Add error handling for claimed domains in the Discovery flow when no valid organizations are found

Released 2025-05-09

Patch Changes

Fix exported type declarations for useStytchB2BClient, withStytchB2BClient, and withStytchPermissions

Released 2025-04-28

Patch Changes

Fix packaging issue to include B2C /headless and /ui entrypoints

Released 2025-04-24

Minor Changes

Add createStytch*Client helper functions: import { createStytchHeadlessClient } from '@stytch/react/headless'; import { createStytchUIClient } from '@stytch/react/ui'; import { createStytchB2BHeadlessClient } from '@stytch/react/b2b/headless'; import { createStytchB2BUIClient } from '@stytch/react/b2b/ui'; These are equivalent to the same functions in @stytch/nextjs and may be used instead of constructing clients directly (e.g., new StytchUIClient() ).

Add isInitialized as a returned value from useStytchUser , useStytchSession , useStytchMember , useStytchMemberSession , useStytchOrganization , and useStytchIsAuthorized hooks; add *IsInitialized as an injected prop to the withStytchUser , withStytchSession , withStytchMember , withStytchMemberSession , and withStytchOrganization HOCs. This provides parity with the same APIs in @stytch/nextjs . If you set assumeHydrated={false} in your StytchProvider or StytchB2BProvider , isInitialized will initially be false and should be checked before accessing the other values returned by these hooks (or props injected by these HOCs). If you set assumeHydrated={true} (the default in @stytch/react ), isInitialized will always be true , and it is always safe to access the other values, as in previous versions of @stytch/react .

Add a new assumeHydrated prop to the StytchProvider and StytchB2BProvider components. This prop allows the provider to assume whether or not the app might be hydrated in a browser environment after initially being rendered in a server environment. When true , the provider eagerly reads from the browser’s local cache to retrieve cached session and related data. When false , the provider defers this initialization until after the first render, to avoid hydration errors. This prop defaults to true in @stytch/react , which preserves the behavior from previous versions. We recommend setting assumeHydrated={false} if your app hydrates server-rendered content on the client. Otherwise, it is safe to set assumeHydrated={true} . If you’re unsure or notice hydration errors in your app, set assumeHydrated={false} .

Patch Changes

Remove errors when attempting to use StytchProvider or StytchB2BProvider in a server environment

Released 2025-04-15

Patch Changes

Make some minor improvements to JSDoc comments

Add missing default generic type parameters

Released 2025-04-10

Patch Changes

Fix incorrect internal type references

Released 2025-04-07

Patch Changes

Fix some README typos

Released 2025-03-18

Patch Changes

feat: Add support for accessTokenExchange to B2B Sessions Client

Released 2025-02-15

Minor Changes

feat: Connected Apps OAuth Authorization component support (BETA)

Released 2025-02-13

Minor Changes

Add User Impersonation to Consumer

Add dfpCdnDomain endpoint configuration

Released 2025-01-16

Minor Changes

Add support for TypeScript-based Stytch project configurations

Patch Changes

Fix error message when mounting Admin Portal components without a StytchB2BProvider

Released 2025-01-08

Patch Changes

Fixed <StytchB2B /> error message

Released 2024-12-05

Patch Changes

Add DFPPA to OTP Email Login Or Create

Released 2024-09-06

Minor Changes

Add AdminPortalSCIM component component to @stytch/react/b2b/adminPortal

Released 2024-08-21

This is a major version bump with potential breaking changes.

Major Changes

Updated API routes to use api.stytch.com for live and test.stytch.com for test, replacing web.stytch.com. If you use Content Security Policy (CSP) headers, ensure the URL is updated. This was done to reduce the number of network calls and simplify internal routing, resulting in faster API response times—improving request speeds by up to 40 milliseconds roundtrip.

Released 2024-08-12

Patch Changes

Load Admin Portal components from vanilla-js directly

Released 2024-08-09

Patch Changes

Fix admin portal component props

Released 2024-08-06

Patch Changes

Guard references to localStorage and sessionStorage

Released 2024-08-02

Minor Changes

Add AdminPortalMemberManagement component to @stytch/react/b2b/adminPortal

Released 2024-07-19

Minor Changes

Add AdminPortalOrgSettings component to @stytch/react/b2b/adminPortal

Released 2024-06-28

Minor Changes

Add AdminPortalSSO component to @stytch/react/b2b/adminPortal

Released 2024-06-06

This is a major version bump with potential breaking changes.

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2024-04-18

This is a major version bump with potential breaking changes.

Major Changes

Update minimum peer dependency on @stytch/vanilla-js to ^4.9.0

Released 2024-03-12

This is a major version bump with potential breaking changes.

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2024-01-04

This is a major version bump with potential breaking changes.

Minor Changes

Add useStytchOrganization hook for B2B

Released 2024-01-03

Patch Changes

Fix an issue where fromCache would not update to false after cached data was refreshed

Released 2024-01-02

This is a major version bump with potential breaking changes.

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2023-12-18

This is a major version bump with potential breaking changes.

Minor Changes

Mark stytch.member as deprecated in favor of stytch.self Adds RBAC functionality

Released 2023-11-14

This is a major version bump with potential breaking changes.

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2023-11-07

This is a major version bump with potential breaking changes.

Minor Changes

B2C Passkeys Headless Support & UI components

Released 2023-10-04

This is a major version bump with potential breaking changes.

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2023-09-20

This is a major version bump with potential breaking changes.

Patch Changes

Add Device Fingerprinting to the React Native SDK

Released 2023-09-19

This is a major version bump with potential breaking changes.

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2023-08-29

Patch Changes

updateStateAndTokens call in resetBySession and resetExistingPassword

Released 2023-08-28

Patch Changes

Add docs for new verified fields on Member objects, and fix some docs links

Released 2023-08-08

This is a major version bump with potential breaking changes.

Major Changes

Breaking Changes: The intermediate session token (IST) will no longer be accepted as an argument for the discovery list organizations, intermediate sessions exchange, and create organization via discovery endpoints. The IST will be passed in automatically. ISTs are stored as browser cookies or persisted on device when they are generated after calls to discovery authenticate endpoints, such as email magic link discovery authenticate, or primary authenticate endpoints in the case where MFA is required, such as email magic link authenticate or SSO authenticate. New Features: Our B2B product now supports multi-factor authentication (MFA) with one-time passcodes (OTPs) via SMS. MFA policies can be set on the Organization level or on the Member level. See the Stytch docs for more information.

Released 2023-07-14

This is a major version bump with potential breaking changes.

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2023-06-27

This is a major version bump with potential breaking changes.

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2023-05-26

This is a major version bump with potential breaking changes.

Minor Changes

B2B Passwords UI components

Released 2023-04-28

This is a major version bump with potential breaking changes.

Minor Changes

Releasing UI components for our B2B SDKs.

Released 2023-04-17

This is a major version bump with potential breaking changes.

Patch Changes

Make organization name and slug optional for discovery organization create

Released 2023-04-12

Patch Changes

Add locale argument to B2B email magic link methods

Released 2023-04-06

Patch Changes

Include the B2B directory in package.json for the B2B SDK entrypoint

Released 2023-03-29

This is a major version bump with potential breaking changes.

Minor Changes

Add B2B Discovery headless client and session exchange method

Released 2023-03-21

Patch Changes

Fix session/user persisting after logging out

Released 2023-03-21

Patch Changes

SDK-877 Fix session/user persisting after logging out

Released 2023-03-07

Patch Changes

Add React Native OAuth callback, PKCE fix

Released 2023-03-01

Minor Changes

Launching B2B SDKs

Released 2023-01-28

Patch Changes

Updated dependencies

Released 2023-01-20

Minor Changes

Add support for template ID parameters to Magic link Login or create and Send methods, Email OTP Login or create and Send methods, and Reset Password Start

Released 2022-10-31

Patch Changes

Add type definitions for User Metadata fields

Released 2022-10-07

Patch Changes

Add support for custom email domains in magic link confirmation screen

Released 2022-10-05

Patch Changes

Reset Password component doc fixes

Released 2022-09-30

Patch Changes