Search M2M Clients
Search for M2M Clients using the Stytch API
// POST /v1/m2m/clients/search
const stytch = require('stytch');
const client = new stytch.B2BClient({
project_id: '${projectId}',
secret: '${secret}',
});
const params = {
limit: 10,
};
client.M2M.Clients.Search(params)
.then(resp => { console.log(resp) })
.catch(err => { console.log(err) });
// POST /v1/m2m/clients/search
package main
import (
"context"
"log"
"github.com/stytchauth/stytch-go/v18/stytch/b2b/b2bstytchapi"
"github.com/stytchauth/stytch-go/v18/stytch/consumer/m2m/clients"
)
func main() {
client, err := b2bstytchapi.NewClient(
"${projectId}",
"${secret}",
)
if err != nil {
log.Fatalf("error instantiating client: %v", err)
}
params := &clients.SearchParams{
Limit: 10,
}
resp, err := client.M2M.Clients.Search(context.Background(), params)
if err != nil {
log.Fatalf("error in method call: %v", err)
}
log.Println(resp)
}
// POST /v1/m2m/clients/search
package com.example;
import com.stytch.java.b2b.StytchB2BClient;
import com.stytch.java.common.StytchResult;
import com.stytch.java.consumer.models.m2mclients.SearchRequest;
public class Main {
public static void main(String[] args) {
StytchB2BClient.configure("${projectId}", "${secret}");
SearchRequest params = new SearchRequest();
params.setLimit(10);
Object result = StytchB2BClient.getM2M().getClients().search(params);
if (result instanceof StytchResult.Success) {
System.out.println(((StytchResult.Success) result).getValue());
} else {
System.out.println(((StytchResult.Error) result).getException());
}
}
}
// POST /v1/m2m/clients/search
package com.example
import com.stytch.java.b2b.StytchB2BClient
import com.stytch.java.consumer.models.m2mclients.SearchRequest
fun main() {
StytchB2BClient.configure(
projectId = "${projectId}",
secret = "${secret}",
)
when (
val result =
StytchB2BClient.m2m.clients.search(
SearchRequest(
limit = 10,
),
)
) {
is StytchResult.Success -> println(result.value)
is StytchResult.Error -> println(result.exception)
}
}
// POST /v1/m2m/clients/search
const stytch = require('stytch');
const client = new stytch.B2BClient({
project_id: '${projectId}',
secret: '${secret}',
});
const params = {
limit: 10,
};
client.m2m.clients.search(params)
.then(resp => { console.log(resp) })
.catch(err => { console.log(err) });
$response = $client->m2m->clients->search([
'limit' => 10,
]);
# POST /v1/m2m/clients/search
from stytch import B2BClient
client = B2BClient(
project_id="${projectId}",
secret="${secret}",
)
resp = client.m2m.clients.search(
limit=10,
)
print(resp)
# frozen_string_literal: true
# POST /v1/m2m/clients/search
require 'stytch'
client = StytchB2B::Client.new(
project_id: "${projectId}",
secret: "${secret}"
)
resp = client.m2m.clients.search(
limit: 10
)
puts resp
// POST /v1/m2m/clients/search
use stytch::b2b::client::Client;
use stytch::consumer::m2m_clients::SearchRequest;
fn main() {
let client = Client::new("${projectId}", "${secret}").unwrap();
let resp = client.m2m.clients.search(
SearchRequest{
limit: 10,
..Default::default()
}
).await;
println!("The response is {:?}", resp);
}
# POST /v1/m2m/clients/search
curl --request POST \
--url https://test.stytch.com/v1/m2m/clients/search \
-u '${projectId}:${secret}' \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-d '{
"limit": 10
}'
{
"request_id": "<string>",
"m2m_clients": [
{
"client_id": "<string>",
"client_name": "<string>",
"client_description": "<string>",
"status": "<string>",
"scopes": [
"<string>"
],
"client_secret_last_four": "<string>",
"trusted_metadata": {},
"next_client_secret_last_four": "<string>"
}
],
"results_metadata": {
"total": 123,
"next_cursor": "<string>"
},
"status_code": 123
}
{
"status_code": 401,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "unauthorized_credentials",
"error_message": "Unauthorized credentials.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/401"
}
{
"status_code": 429,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "too_many_requests",
"error_message": "Too many requests have been made.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/429"
}
{
"status_code": 500,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "internal_server_error",
"error_message": "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/500"
}
Filter ReferenceEach query operand requires a
filter_name and
filter_value. The table below shows all available filters, their value types, and descriptions.
|Filter Name
|Value Type
|Description
|Example
client_id
array[string]
|Filter by one or more exact client IDs.
["client-test-16d9ba61-97a1-4ba4-9720-b03761dc50c6"]
client_name
array[string]
|Filter by one or more exact client names.
["My Sample Client"]
scopes
array[string]
|Filter clients that contain one or more scopes.
["read:users"]
Authorizations
Basic authentication header of the form
Basic <encoded-value>, where
<encoded-value> is the base64-encoded string
username:password.
Body
Request type
The
cursor field allows you to paginate through your results. Each result array is limited to 1000 results. If your query returns more than 1000 results, you will need to paginate the responses using the
cursor. If you receive a response that includes a non-null
next_cursor in the
results_metadata object, repeat the search call with the
next_cursor value set to the
cursor field to retrieve the next page of results. Continue to make search calls until the
next_cursor in the response is null.
The number of search results to return per page. The default limit is 100. A maximum of 1000 results can be returned by a single search request. If the total size of your result set is greater than one page size, you must paginate the response. See the
cursor field.
x >= 0
The optional query object contains the operator, i.e.
AND or
OR, and the operands that will filter your results. Only an operator is required. If you include no operands, no filtering will be applied. If you include no query object, it will return all results with no filtering applied.
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Response
Successful response