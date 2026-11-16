Before configuring SMS or WhatsApp OTPs, please review how Stytch bills the costs of international OTPs and understand how to protect your app against toll fraud.
Parameters
The phone number to use for one-time passcodes. The phone number should be in E.164 format (i.e. +1XXXXXXXXXX). You may use +10000000000 to test this endpoint, see Sandbox Values for more detail.
Additional configuration.
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Set the expiration for the one-time passcode, in minutes. The minimum expiration is 1 minute and the maximum is 10 minutes. The default expiration is 2 minutes.
Used to determine which language to use when sending the user this delivery method. Parameter is an IETF BCP 47 language tag, e.g. “en”. Supported languages are English (“en”), Spanish (“es”), French (“fr”) and Brazilian Portuguese (“pt-br”); if no value is provided, the copy defaults to English.
Response
Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.