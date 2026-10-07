{

"status_code" : 401 ,

"request_id" : "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141" ,

"error_type" : "unauthorized_credentials_homepage" ,

"error_message" : "Thanks for trying Stytch! Replace the project ID and secret with your credentials from the developer dashboard to start adding users. To get started, sign up here: https://stytch.com/login" ,

"error_url" : "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/fraud/api/errors/401#unauthorized_credentials_homepage"