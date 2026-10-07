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unauthorized_credentials_error

401 Unauthorized credentials error

The provided credentials are invalid.

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unauthorized_credentials_homepage

401 Unauthorized credentials homepage

Thanks for trying Stytch! Replace the project ID and secret with your credentials from the developer dashboard to start adding users. To get started, sign up here: https://stytch.com/login

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