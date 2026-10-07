unauthorized_credentials_error
401 Unauthorized credentials error
The provided credentials are invalid.
{
"status_code": 401,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "unauthorized_credentials_error",
"error_message": "The provided credentials are invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/fraud/api/errors/401#unauthorized_credentials_error"
}
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unauthorized_credentials_homepage
401 Unauthorized credentials homepage
Thanks for trying Stytch! Replace the project ID and secret with your credentials from the developer dashboard to start adding users. To get started, sign up here: https://stytch.com/login
{
"status_code": 401,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "unauthorized_credentials_homepage",
"error_message": "Thanks for trying Stytch! Replace the project ID and secret with your credentials from the developer dashboard to start adding users. To get started, sign up here: https://stytch.com/login",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/fraud/api/errors/401#unauthorized_credentials_homepage"
}