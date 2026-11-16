1
Configure your Stytch JWKS path on the Unit dashboard
In the Unit dashboard, under Org Settings > JWT Settings, ensure that “Stytch” is selected under Provider, and add your Stytch JWKS URL to the “JWKS Path” field:
Your project ID can be found in the Stytch Dashboard on the Project Overview page under Project ID & API keys, or by using the command bar in the upper-right corner (⌘-K / Ctrl-K). Use a Test environment for pre-production integration and testing.
https://[live|test].stytch.com/v1/sessions/jwks/<project-id>
2
Include jwtSubject in your Unit Applications
When you create an Application for a new user in Unit, the Application object must include the Stytch user_id in the jwtSubject field.Key actions:
- Sign up user via a Stytch API or SDK flow - here’s an example of how to get started with a sign up flow using email magic links.
- Receive Stytch user_id from session or API response.
- Pass Stytch user_id into the user Application via Unit’s APIs, using one of these options:
3
Create a customer token on a card related action
See Unit’s docs for this step here.Key actions:
- Step up user with a second factor of authentication using a Stytch API or SDK flow - here’s an example of how to get started with 2FA using an authenticator app.
- Upon successful 2FA, pass the returned or cached Stytch JWT into the Unit customers/token API (as seen in Unit’s docs linked above).
- The Unit API will return a customerBearerToken that can then be used to perform sensitive Unit actions.
4
Questions?
You just finished all the critical components to integrate your Stytch authentication with Unit’s banking APIs. Have any feedback or questions? Get in touch with us at support@stytch.com or in our community Slack.