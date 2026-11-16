With Unit as a banking provider in your app, you’ll be required to use the customer token mechanism for certain card related user actions. Creating a customer token requires the end user to complete a two factor authentication. If you are using Stytch as your authentication provider, you can complete this two factor authentication challenge via Stytch and pass the Stytch JWT into Unit’s API.

In this guide you will configure Stytch JWT information in your Unit application and pass Stytch JWTs to Unit to prove user authentication.

Check out the Stytch integration information in the Unit documentation.