Get a Member’s Connected Apps using the Stytch React Native SDK

organizations.members.getConnectedApps wraps the Member . wraps the get member connected apps endpoint. Use it to get all Connected Apps for a specific

RBAC Enforced Method This method requires a valid Session for a member with permission to perform the get.connected-apps Action on the stytch.member Resource. Member actions & organization modifications in the Before using this method, enablein the Frontend SDK page . To learn more, see our RBAC guide

The organization_id will be automatically inferred from the logged-in Member’s session. This method cannot be used to get Connected Apps of Members in other Organizations .

This method retrieves a list of Connected Apps that the Member has completed an authorization flow with successfully. If the Member revokes a Connected App’s access (e.g. via the revokeConnectedApp method) then the Connected App will no longer be returned in this endpoint’s response. A Connected App’s access may be revoked if the Organization’s allowed Connected App policy changes.

Use the Get Self Connected Apps method when the Member is getting their own Connected Apps.

​ member_id string required The id of the Member whose Connected Apps to get.

​ connected_apps object[] An array of Connected Apps with which the Member has successfully completed an authorization flow. Show connected_apps properties ​ connected_app_id string The ID of the Connected App. ​ name string The name of the Connected App. ​ description string A description of the Connected App. ​ client_type string The type of Connected App. Supported values are first_party , first_party_public , third_party , and third_party_public . ​ logo_url string The logo URL of the Connected App, if any.

​ request_id string Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.