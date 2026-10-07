captcha_required
403 Captcha required
Captcha required
{
"status_code": 403,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "captcha_required",
"error_message": "Captcha required",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/403#captcha_required"
}
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consumer_session_authorization_error
403 Consumer session authorization error
The User is not authorized to perform the requested action on that resource.
{
"status_code": 403,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "consumer_session_authorization_error",
"error_message": "The User is not authorized to perform the requested action on that resource.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/403#consumer_session_authorization_error"
}
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email_in_denylist
403 Email in denylist
The request’s associated email is included in your email or email domain denylist.
{
"status_code": 403,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "email_in_denylist",
"error_message": "The request's associated email is included in your email or email domain denylist.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/403#email_in_denylist"
}
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email_not_in_allowlist
403 Email not in allowlist
The request’s associated email is not included in your email or email domain allowlist.
{
"status_code": 403,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "email_not_in_allowlist",
"error_message": "The request's associated email is not included in your email or email domain allowlist.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/403#email_not_in_allowlist"
}
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organization_suspended
403 Organization suspended
Your organization has been suspended. Please contact support@stytch.com for assistance.
{
"status_code": 403,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "organization_suspended",
"error_message": "Your organization has been suspended. Please contact support@stytch.com for assistance.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/403#organization_suspended"
}
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twitter_403
403 Twitter 403
Twitter responded with a 403 Forbidden error.
{
"status_code": 403,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "twitter_403",
"error_message": "Twitter responded with a 403 Forbidden error.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/403#twitter_403"
}
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use_https
403 Use https
Please use https instead of http.
{
"status_code": 403,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "use_https",
"error_message": "Please use https instead of http.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/403#use_https"
}
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user_id_mismatch
403 User id mismatch
The user_id provided in the OAuth Start request did not match the user associated with the OAuth callback.
{
"status_code": 403,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "user_id_mismatch",
"error_message": "The user_id provided in the OAuth Start request did not match the user associated with the OAuth callback.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/403#user_id_mismatch"
}