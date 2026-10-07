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captcha_required

403 Captcha required

Captcha required

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consumer_session_authorization_error

403 Consumer session authorization error

The User is not authorized to perform the requested action on that resource.

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email_in_denylist

403 Email in denylist

The request’s associated email is included in your email or email domain denylist.

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email_not_in_allowlist

403 Email not in allowlist

The request’s associated email is not included in your email or email domain allowlist.

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organization_suspended

403 Organization suspended

Your organization has been suspended. Please contact support@stytch.com for assistance.

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twitter_403

403 Twitter 403

Twitter responded with a 403 Forbidden error.

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use_https

403 Use https

Please use https instead of http.

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user_id_mismatch

403 User id mismatch

The user_id provided in the OAuth Start request did not match the user associated with the OAuth callback.

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