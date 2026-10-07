{

"status_code" : 403 ,

"request_id" : "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141" ,

"error_type" : "user_id_mismatch" ,

"error_message" : "The user_id provided in the OAuth Start request did not match the user associated with the OAuth callback." ,

"error_url" : "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/403#user_id_mismatch"