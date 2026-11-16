cryptoWallets.authenticateStart(). You’ll then pass this challenge to the user’s wallet for signing. You can do so by using the crypto provider’s built-in API and by including the
crypto_wallet_address and challenge that is provided from
cryptoWallets.authenticateStart(). See Ethereum’s EIP-1193 for an example of Ethereum’s provider API.
Parameters
The type of wallet to authenticate. Currently ethereum and solana are supported. Wallets for any EVM-compatible chains (such as Polygon or BSC) are also supported and are grouped under the ethereum type.
The parameters for a Sign In With Ethereum (SIWE) message. May only be passed if the crypto_wallet_type is ethereum and if you have toggled SIWE Enabled in the Frontend SDK page.
Show properties
Show properties
Defaults to window.location.origin. An RFC 3986 URI referring to the resource that is the subject of the signing.
A human-readable ASCII assertion that the user will sign. The statement may only include reserved, unreserved, or space characters according to RFC 3986 definitions, and must not contain other forms of whitespace such as newlines, tabs, and carriage returns.
The EIP-155 Chain ID to which the session is bound. Defaults to 1. Must be the string representation of an integer between 1 and 9,223,372,036,854,775,771, inclusive.
The time when the message was generated. Defaults to the current time. All timestamps in our API conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.
The time when the signed authentication message will become valid. Defaults to the current time. All timestamps in our API conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.
A system-specific identifier that may be used to uniquely refer to the sign-in request. The message_request_id must be a valid pchar according to RFC 3986 definitions.
Response
Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.