Login or create user

The LoginOrCreateUserBySMS endpoint will be used to log in or sign up a user. This request will send a one-time passcode to the provided phone number. By default, the code will expire in 2 minutes. You can alter the expiration with the ExpirationMinutes request field. If the phone number isn’t associated with a user yet, a user will be created. If the user_created attribute in the response is true, save the user ID and phone ID from the response. We recommend saving these IDs in new columns of your users table or within a new table linking your users with their Stytch IDs.