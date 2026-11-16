user.get is an asynchronous method that wraps the get user endpoint. Use it to fetch the currently logged-in User. If no User is logged in, this method returns
null.
The Stytch SDK caches this data — calling this method will refresh the cached data.
The Stytch SDK will invoke this method automatically in the background, so you likely won’t need to call this method directly. Instead, use the
user.getSync method to fetch the cached data.
Response
See the User object for complete response field details.
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The timestamp of the User’s creation. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.
An array contains a list of all crypto wallets for a given User in the Stytch API.
The trusted_metadata field contains an arbitrary JSON object of application-specific data. See the Metadata reference for complete field behavior details.
The untrusted_metadata field contains an arbitrary JSON object of application-specific data. Untrusted metadata can be edited by end users directly via the SDK, and cannot be used to store critical information. See the Metadata reference for complete field behavior details.
An array of OAuth provider objects linked to the User.
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The unique identifier for the User within a given OAuth provider. Also commonly called the “sub” or “Subject field” in OAuth protocols.
Denotes the OAuth identity provider that the user has authenticated with, e.g. Google, Facebook, GitHub etc.
If available, the profile_picture_url is a url of the User’s profile picture set in OAuth identity the provider that the User has authenticated with, e.g. Facebook profile picture.
An array that contains a list of all Passkey or WebAuthn registrations for a given User in the Stytch API.
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The domain on which Passkey or WebAuthn registration was started. This will be the domain of your app.
The authenticator_type string displays the requested authenticator type of the Passkey or WebAuthn device. The two valid types are “platform” and “cross-platform”. If no value is present, the Passkey or WebAuthn device was created without an authenticator type preference.
Roles assigned to this User. See the RBAC guide for more information about role assignment.
Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.