webauthn.authenticate authenticate_start and authenticate WebAuthn endpoints, the Credential Manager API on Android and the CredentialProvider API on iOS.
Call
webauthn.authenticate inside an event callback triggered by a user gesture to authenticate a user using an existing WebAuthn registration.
Parameters
If true, the WebAuthn flow will be optimized for Passkeys by altering the public_key_credential_creation_options used.
Set the session lifetime to be this many minutes from now. This will start a new session if one doesn’t already exist, returning both an opaque session_token and session_jwt for this session. Remember that the
session_jwt will have a fixed lifetime of five minutes regardless of the underlying session duration, and will need to be refreshed over time. This value must be a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 527040 minutes (366 days). If a session_token or session_jwt is provided then a successful authentication will continue to extend the session this many minutes. If the session_duration_minutes parameter is not specified, a Stytch session will not be created.
Response
The user object affected by call. See the User object for complete response field details.
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The timestamp of the User’s creation. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.
An array contains a list of all crypto wallets for a given User in the Stytch API.
The trusted_metadata field contains an arbitrary JSON object of application-specific data. See the Metadata reference for complete field behavior details.
The untrusted_metadata field contains an arbitrary JSON object of application-specific data. Untrusted metadata can be edited by end users directly via the SDK, and cannot be used to store critical information. See the Metadata reference for complete field behavior details.
An array of OAuth provider objects linked to the User.
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The unique identifier for the User within a given OAuth provider. Also commonly called the “sub” or “Subject field” in OAuth protocols.
Denotes the OAuth identity provider that the user has authenticated with, e.g. Google, Facebook, GitHub etc.
If available, the profile_picture_url is a url of the User’s profile picture set in OAuth identity the provider that the User has authenticated with, e.g. Facebook profile picture.
An array that contains a list of all Passkey or WebAuthn registrations for a given User in the Stytch API.
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The domain on which Passkey or WebAuthn registration was started. This will be the domain of your app.
The authenticator_type string displays the requested authenticator type of the Passkey or WebAuthn device. The two valid types are “platform” and “cross-platform”. If no value is present, the Passkey or WebAuthn device was created without an authenticator type preference.
Roles assigned to this User. See the RBAC guide for more information about role assignment.
If you initiate a Session, by including session_duration_minutes in your authenticate call, you’ll receive a full Session object in the response. See Session object for complete response fields.
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The timestamp when the Session was created. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.
The timestamp when the Session was last accessed. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.
The timestamp when the Session expires. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.
The custom claims map for a Session. Claims can be added to a session during a Sessions authenticate call.
If Protected Auth is enabled and returned fingerprinting results, the user_device response field will contain information about the user’s device attributes.
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Information about the ip_address.
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When this ip_address was first seen for this user. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.
Information about the ip_geo_country.
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When this ip_geo_country was first seen for this user. Values conform to the RFC 3339 standard and are expressed in UTC, e.g. 2021-12-29T12:33:09Z.
Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.