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captcha_required

403 Captcha required

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organization_suspended

403 Organization suspended

Your organization has been suspended. Please contact support@stytch.com for assistance.

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session_authorization_error

403 Session authorization error

The Member is not authorized to perform the requested action on that resource.

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session_authorization_tenancy_error

403 Session authorization tenancy error

OrganizationID in AuthorizationCheck request does not match session’s Organization ID

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twitter_403

403 Twitter 403

Twitter responded with a 403 Forbidden error.

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use_https

403 Use https

Please use https instead of http.

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