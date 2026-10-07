{

"status_code" : 403 ,

"request_id" : "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141" ,

"error_type" : "session_authorization_error" ,

"error_message" : "The Member is not authorized to perform the requested action on that resource." ,

"error_url" : "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/403#session_authorization_error"