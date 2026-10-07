captcha_required
403 Captcha required
Captcha required
{
"status_code": 403,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "captcha_required",
"error_message": "Captcha required",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/403#captcha_required"
}
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organization_suspended
403 Organization suspended
Your organization has been suspended. Please contact support@stytch.com for assistance.
{
"status_code": 403,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "organization_suspended",
"error_message": "Your organization has been suspended. Please contact support@stytch.com for assistance.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/403#organization_suspended"
}
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session_authorization_error
403 Session authorization error
The Member is not authorized to perform the requested action on that resource.
{
"status_code": 403,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "session_authorization_error",
"error_message": "The Member is not authorized to perform the requested action on that resource.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/403#session_authorization_error"
}
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session_authorization_tenancy_error
403 Session authorization tenancy error
OrganizationID in AuthorizationCheck request does not match session’s Organization ID
{
"status_code": 403,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "session_authorization_tenancy_error",
"error_message": "OrganizationID in AuthorizationCheck request does not match session's Organization ID",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/403#session_authorization_tenancy_error"
}
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twitter_403
403 Twitter 403
Twitter responded with a 403 Forbidden error.
{
"status_code": 403,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "twitter_403",
"error_message": "Twitter responded with a 403 Forbidden error.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/403#twitter_403"
}
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use_https
403 Use https
Please use https instead of http.
{
"status_code": 403,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "use_https",
"error_message": "Please use https instead of http.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/403#use_https"
}