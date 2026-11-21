{ "status_code": 500, "request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141", "error_type": "internal_server_error", "error_message": "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong.", "error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/500" }