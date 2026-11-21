Twilio API Keys
Create Twilio API Key
Create stores the Twilio API key and secret for an environment. The key is used to call Twilio Fraud Prevention as part of Device Fingerprinting Protected Auth.
POST
/
pwa
/
v3
/
projects
/
:project_slug
/
environments
/
:environment_slug
/
twilio_api_key
Createtwilioapikey
curl --request POST \
--url https://management.stytch.com/pwa/v3/projects/:project_slug/environments/:environment_slug/twilio_api_key \
--header 'Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '
{
"twilio_api_key_sid": "<string>",
"twilio_api_key_secret": "<string>"
}
'
import requests
url = "https://management.stytch.com/pwa/v3/projects/:project_slug/environments/:environment_slug/twilio_api_key"
payload = {
"twilio_api_key_sid": "<string>",
"twilio_api_key_secret": "<string>"
}
headers = {
"Authorization": "Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type": "application/json"
}
response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
const options = {
method: 'POST',
headers: {Authorization: 'Basic <encoded-value>', 'Content-Type': 'application/json'},
body: JSON.stringify({twilio_api_key_sid: '<string>', twilio_api_key_secret: '<string>'})
};
fetch('https://management.stytch.com/pwa/v3/projects/:project_slug/environments/:environment_slug/twilio_api_key', options)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
<?php
$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, [
CURLOPT_URL => "https://management.stytch.com/pwa/v3/projects/:project_slug/environments/:environment_slug/twilio_api_key",
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 30,
CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "POST",
CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS => json_encode([
'twilio_api_key_sid' => '<string>',
'twilio_api_key_secret' => '<string>'
]),
CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => [
"Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type: application/json"
],
]);
$response = curl_exec($curl);
$err = curl_error($curl);
curl_close($curl);
if ($err) {
echo "cURL Error #:" . $err;
} else {
echo $response;
}
package main
import (
"fmt"
"strings"
"net/http"
"io"
)
func main() {
url := "https://management.stytch.com/pwa/v3/projects/:project_slug/environments/:environment_slug/twilio_api_key"
payload := strings.NewReader("{\n \"twilio_api_key_sid\": \"<string>\",\n \"twilio_api_key_secret\": \"<string>\"\n}")
req, _ := http.NewRequest("POST", url, payload)
req.Header.Add("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
req.Header.Add("Content-Type", "application/json")
res, _ := http.DefaultClient.Do(req)
defer res.Body.Close()
body, _ := io.ReadAll(res.Body)
fmt.Println(string(body))
}
HttpResponse<String> response = Unirest.post("https://management.stytch.com/pwa/v3/projects/:project_slug/environments/:environment_slug/twilio_api_key")
.header("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
.header("Content-Type", "application/json")
.body("{\n \"twilio_api_key_sid\": \"<string>\",\n \"twilio_api_key_secret\": \"<string>\"\n}")
.asString();
require 'uri'
require 'net/http'
url = URI("https://management.stytch.com/pwa/v3/projects/:project_slug/environments/:environment_slug/twilio_api_key")
http = Net::HTTP.new(url.host, url.port)
http.use_ssl = true
request = Net::HTTP::Post.new(url)
request["Authorization"] = 'Basic <encoded-value>'
request["Content-Type"] = 'application/json'
request.body = "{\n \"twilio_api_key_sid\": \"<string>\",\n \"twilio_api_key_secret\": \"<string>\"\n}"
response = http.request(request)
puts response.read_body
{
"request_id": "<string>",
"twilio_api_key_sid": "<string>",
"status_code": 123
}
{
"status_code": 401,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "unauthorized_credentials",
"error_message": "Unauthorized credentials.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/401"
}
{
"status_code": 429,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "too_many_requests",
"error_message": "Too many requests have been made.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/429"
}
{
"status_code": 500,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "internal_server_error",
"error_message": "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/500"
}
Authorizations
Basic authentication header of the form
Basic <encoded-value>, where
<encoded-value> is the base64-encoded string
username:password.