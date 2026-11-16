Overview

Managing user login with Stytch enables you to authenticate users on an ongoing basis via one-click, passwordless login. When a user signs up for your app, you’ll add them to Stytch. Then, whenever a user goes to login to your app, authenticate them via a magic link.

Implementation

This guide walks through integrating magic links using Stytch’s backend SDKs. This approach handles all authentication logic on your backend, giving you complete control over the user experience.