organizations.members.getConnectedApps wraps the get member connected apps endpoint. Use it to get all Connected Apps for a specific .
The
RBAC Enforced MethodThis method requires a valid Session for a member with permission to perform the get.connected-apps Action on the stytch.member Resource.Before using this method, enable Member actions & organization modifications in the Frontend SDK page. To learn more, see our RBAC guide.
organization_id will be automatically inferred from the logged-in Member’s session. This method cannot be used to get Connected Apps of Members in other .
This method retrieves a list of Connected Apps that the Member has completed an authorization flow with successfully. If the Member revokes a Connected App’s access (e.g. via the
revokeConnectedApp method) then the Connected App will no longer be returned in this endpoint’s response. A Connected App’s access may be revoked if the Organization’s allowed Connected App policy changes.
Use the Get Self Connected Apps method when the Member is getting their own Connected Apps.
Parameters
The id of the Member whose Connected Apps to get.
Response
An array of Connected Apps with which the Member has successfully completed an authorization flow.
Show connected_apps properties
Show connected_apps properties
Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.
The HTTP status code of the response. Stytch follows standard HTTP response status code patterns, e.g. 2XX values equate to success, 3XX values are redirects, 4XX are client errors, and 5XX are server errors.