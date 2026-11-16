In this guide, we’ll walk through the creation of a simple Command Line Interface application which utilizes Stytch Connected Apps for authentication via an existing web application.

This guide will reference two example apps:

stytch-react-example - used as the base web app that will authorize the CLI app.

stytch-connected-apps-cli-example - a basic CLI app made with Cobra.

Feel free to pull down both of these example repositories to follow along and run through this guide!

Users will initiate authorization from within the CLI, redirect to the web app, authorize the CLI app from within the web app, and then be redirected back to the CLI where a Connected Apps access_token will be minted.

In order to complete this guide, you’ll need:

A Stytch project. If you don’t have one already, or would like to create a new one, in the Dashboard, click on your existing project name in the top left corner of the Dashboard, click Create Project, and then select Consumer Authentication.

A web app that uses Stytch for authentication (this guide will use stytch-react-example).

A basic CLI app (this guide will use stytch-connected-apps-cli-example).

Create a CLI app