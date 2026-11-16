- stytch-react-example - used as the base web app that will authorize the CLI app.
- stytch-connected-apps-cli-example - a basic CLI app made with Cobra.
access_token will be minted.
Pre-requisitesIn order to complete this guide, you’ll need:
- A Stytch project. If you don’t have one already, or would like to create a new one, in the Dashboard, click on your existing project name in the top left corner of the Dashboard, click Create Project, and then select Consumer Authentication.
- A web app that uses Stytch for authentication (this guide will use stytch-react-example).
- A basic CLI app (this guide will use stytch-connected-apps-cli-example).
Create a CLI app
1
Create a Connected App
Navigate to the Connected Apps section of your Stytch Dashboard, and create a new Connected App.Configure the app as First Party Public.Add
http://127.0.0.1/callback as a login redirect URL in the Connected App configuration - this is the URL our CLI app will use to receive the authorization
code.Omitting a port in the redirect URL permits any port to be used, allowing the CLI application to use dynamic port allocation. We want to dynamically allocate a free port, as opposed to picking a static one, as we don’t know what conflicting processes may be running on our end users device.Set the authorization URL in Connected Apps page to
http://localhost:3000/oauth/authorize - this is the URL that our web app will expose to mount the
<IdentityProvider /> component for authorization.
2
Add an authorization route to your web app
Add a route in your web app that mounts the
<IdentityProvider /> component.In stytch-react-example, we do this here:
import { IdentityProvider, useStytchUser } from '@stytch/react';
import { useEffect } from 'react';
const Authorize = () => {
const { user } = useStytchUser();
useEffect(() => {
if (!user) {
window.location.href = '/';
}
}, [user]);
return <IdentityProvider />;
};
export default Authorize;
3
Configure CLI app to initiate authorization flow with PKCE
To initiate the authorization flow, configure your CLI app to navigate to your web app’s page that mounts
<IdentityProvider />.The list of URL parameters required for this request can be found here.
- If you’d like to receive a
refresh_token, allowing your CLI app to refresh the
access_tokenwithout the user re-authorizing, make sure your request includes
scope=offline_access.
- Because this is a public Connected App, we need to use PKCE rather than a
client_secret, as there is nowhere to securely store a
client_secret. The PKCE
code_challengeand
code_challenge_methodwill be sent along as part of the initiating request.
cmd/auth.go.Relevant snippets below:
// Get a free port for the callback server
port := utils.GetOpenPort()
redirectURI := fmt.Sprintf("http://127.0.0.1:%d/callback", port)
// Generate PKCE values
codeVerifier, err := generateCodeVerifier()
if err != nil {
fmt.Printf("Error generating code verifier: %v\n", err)
return
}
codeChallenge := generateCodeChallenge(codeVerifier)
// Construct the auth URL with PKCE parameters
params := url.Values{}
params.Add("client_id", clientID)
params.Add("redirect_uri", redirectURI)
params.Add("response_type", "code")
params.Add("code_challenge", codeChallenge)
params.Add("code_challenge_method", "S256")
params.Add("scope", "offline_access")
authURL := fmt.Sprintf("%s?%s", authorizeURL, params.Encode())
fmt.Println("Opening browser for authentication...")
// Open the browser with the auth URL
err = openBrowser(authURL)
if err != nil {
fmt.Println("Please open the following URL in your browser:", authURL)
}
4
Handle callback and exchange code for access token
Next, set up a callback handler in your CLI app that authenticates the authorization
code received back from
<IdentityProvider /> via the Get Access Token endpoint.Note that we need to include
code_verifier in this call since this is a Public app.In stytch-connected-apps-cli-example, we do this in
cmd/auth.go:
// Channel to receive the auth code
codeChan := make(chan string)
errorChan := make(chan error)
// Set up the callback handler
http.HandleFunc("/callback", func(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) {
code := r.URL.Query().Get("code")
if code == "" {
errorChan <- fmt.Errorf("no code received in callback")
return
}
// Send success response to browser
w.Write([]byte("Authentication successful! You can close this window."))
codeChan <- code
})
// Start the server in a goroutine
go func() {
if err := server.ListenAndServe(); err != http.ErrServerClosed {
errorChan <- err
}
}()
// Wait for either the code or an error
var code string
select {
case code = <-codeChan:
fmt.Println("Received authorization code")
case err := <-errorChan:
fmt.Printf("Error: %v\n", err)
return
case <-time.After(5 * time.Minute):
fmt.Println("Timeout waiting for authentication")
return
}
// Exchange the code for a token
token, err := exchangeCodeForToken(code, codeVerifier)
// Save the tokens to keyring
utils.SaveToken(token.AccessToken, utils.AccessToken)
utils.SaveToken(token.RefreshToken, utils.RefreshToken)
// Shutdown the server
ctx, cancel := context.WithTimeout(context.Background(), 5*time.Second)
defer cancel()
server.Shutdown(ctx)
exchangeCodeForToken() in the above snippet is implemented here, and calls the Get Access Token endpoint with:
- The
coderetrieved by the channel set up,
- The
code_verifiergenerated at the start of the authorization flow
- The Connected App’s
client_id
grant_type: “authorization_code” because this is an initial authorization flow and not a refresh flow.
utils.saveToken, which utilizes go keyring.
// SaveToken persists the token securely
func SaveToken(tok string, typ TokenType) error {
return keyring.Set(service, user+string(typ), tok)
}
5
Testing
To test the flow with the example apps above:
- Set up and run stytch-react-example locally, following the instructions in the README.
- Authenticate into the example app, so that you have an active Session.
- Run stytch-connected-apps-cli-example, following the instructions in the README.
- You should be automatically redirected to the authorization flow in your browser, redirect back to your CLI, and see a Connected Apps
access_token!
6
Next steps
Now that you’re authenticated with a Connected Apps
access_token in your CLI app, your backend can authenticate API requests by verifying this token.For example, if your CLI app calls
GET https://yourapp.com/api/resources to take some action in your app/platform, attaching the
access_token as a Bearer token, your backend can perform authentication via something like the following:
func resourcesHandler(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) {
auth := r.Header.Get("Authorization")
if !strings.HasPrefix(auth, "Bearer ") {
http.Error(w, "Unauthorized", http.StatusUnauthorized)
return
}
token := strings.TrimPrefix(auth, "Bearer ")
resp, err := stytchClient.IDP.IntrospectTokenLocal(r.Context(), &idp.IntrospectTokenLocalParams{
Token: token,
})
if err != nil || !resp.TokenActive {
http.Error(w, "Unauthorized", http.StatusUnauthorized)
return
}
// Token is valid — respond with protected data
w.WriteHeader(http.StatusOK)
w.Write([]byte(`{"message": "Authenticated!"}`))
}