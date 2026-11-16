When a user signs in via One Tap, you receive a JWT but no access_token or refresh_token, so you cannot call Google APIs for that user.
Prerequisites
- Configure Google as an OAuth provider in Stytch.
- Add your application’s domain as an Authorized JavaScript Origin in the Google Cloud Console.
Enable One Tap in the DashboardIn the Stytch Dashboard, navigate to OAuth > Providers > Google and enable One Tap.
Update your SDK configEnable One Tap in your OAuth providers config. Example (React/Next.js):
import { Products } from "@stytch/react";
const config = {
products: [Products.oauth],
oauthOptions: {
providers: [{ type: "google", one_tap: true }],
},
};